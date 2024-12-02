yc backup agent reinstall
Статья создана
Обновлена 2 декабря 2024 г.
Reinstalls backup agent on instance. Attention! This command could be executed only on instances with oslogin support. Supported os families are: ubuntu, centos, debian, redos. This command will execute ssh connection on given instance, install needed packages, download agent reinstaller script and launch downloaded agent reinstaller script.
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc backup agent reinstall [Flags...] [Global Flags...]
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--id
|
string
Target instance id
|
--name
|
string
Target instance name
|
--login
|
string
Specifies the user to log in as on the remote machine. If not specified the certificate is issued to a default OS Login profile.
|
--internal-address
|Connect to instance via internal address.
|
--public-address
|Connect to instance via public address.
|
-i,
--identity-file
|
string
Selects a file from which the identity (private key) for public key authentication is read. If not specified a new ssh certificate is issued.
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--impersonate-service-account-id
|
string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
|
--no-browser
|Disable opening browser for authentication.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
--jq
|
string
Query to select values from the response using jq syntax
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.