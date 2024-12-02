yc backup agent debug-info
Displays backup agent installation logs. Attention! This command could be executed only on instances with oslogin support. This command will execute ssh connection on given instance, and fetch agent logs.
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc backup agent debug-info [Flags...] [Global Flags...]
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--id
|
string
Target instance id
|
--name
|
string
Target instance name
|
--login
|
string
Specifies the user to log in as on the remote machine. If not specified the certificate is issued to a default OS Login profile.
|
--internal-address
|Connect to instance via internal address.
|
--public-address
|Connect to instance via public address.
|
-i,
--identity-file
|
string
Selects a file from which the identity (private key) for public key authentication is read. If not specified a new ssh certificate is issued.
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--impersonate-service-account-id
|
string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
|
--no-browser
|Disable opening browser for authentication.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
--jq
|
string
Query to select values from the response using jq syntax
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.