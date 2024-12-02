Связаться с намиПодключиться

yc backup agent debug-info

Обновлена 2 декабря 2024 г.

Displays backup agent installation logs. Attention! This command could be executed only on instances with oslogin support. This command will execute ssh connection on given instance, and fetch agent logs.

Command Usage

Syntax:

yc backup agent debug-info [Flags...] [Global Flags...]

Flags

Flag Description
--id string
Target instance id
--name string
Target instance name
--login string
Specifies the user to log in as on the remote machine. If not specified the certificate is issued to a default OS Login profile.
--internal-address Connect to instance via internal address.
--public-address Connect to instance via public address.
-i,--identity-file string
Selects a file from which the identity (private key) for public key authentication is read. If not specified a new ssh certificate is issued.

Global Flags

Flag Description
--profile string
Set the custom configuration file.
--debug Debug logging.
--debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
--no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
--retry int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
--cloud-id string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
--folder-id string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
--folder-name string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
--endpoint string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
--token string
Set the OAuth token to use.
--impersonate-service-account-id string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
--no-browser Disable opening browser for authentication.
--format string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
--jq string
Query to select values from the response using jq syntax
-h,--help Display help for the command.

