Связаться с намиПодключиться

yc backup agent

Статья создана
Обновлена 2 декабря 2024 г.

Manage backup agents

Command Usage

Syntax:

yc backup agent <command>

Aliases:

  • agents

Command Tree

  • yc backup agent debug-info — Displays backup agent installation logs. Attention! This command could be executed only on instances with oslogin support. This command will execute ssh connection on given instance, and fetch agent logs.
  • yc backup agent install — Installs backup agent on instance. Attention! This command could be executed only on instances with oslogin support. Supported os families are: ubuntu, centos, debian, redos. This command will execute ssh connection on given instance, install needed packages, download agent installer script and launch downloaded agent installer script.
  • yc backup agent reinstall — Reinstalls backup agent on instance. Attention! This command could be executed only on instances with oslogin support. Supported os families are: ubuntu, centos, debian, redos. This command will execute ssh connection on given instance, install needed packages, download agent reinstaller script and launch downloaded agent reinstaller script.

Global Flags

Flag Description
--profile string
Set the custom configuration file.
--debug Debug logging.
--debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
--no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
--retry int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
--cloud-id string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
--folder-id string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
--folder-name string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
--endpoint string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
--token string
Set the OAuth token to use.
--impersonate-service-account-id string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
--no-browser Disable opening browser for authentication.
--format string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
--jq string
Query to select values from the response using jq syntax
-h,--help Display help for the command.
Предыдущая
Overview
Следующая
debug-info