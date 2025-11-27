Deploying Nextcloud integrated with Yandex Object Storage on a Yandex Compute Cloud VM or VM group with the help of Terraform
In this tutorial, you will connect an Object Storage bucket to a Nextcloud solution deployed on a Compute Cloud VM instance with a database in a Yandex Managed Service for MySQL® cluster. To ensure fault tolerance and redundancy of your Nextcloud infrastructure, you will scale Nextcloud across an instance group and implement L7 load balancing with Yandex Application Load Balancer. In the fault-tolerant configuration, Nextcloud will be available via a domain name, for which a TLS certificate will be issued in Yandex Certificate Manager.
Note
To implement a fault-tolerant Nextcloud configuration, you will need a domain for the L7 load balancer.
Fault-tolerant solution diagram:
Where:
example.com: Your domain for which a certificate is issued in Yandex Certificate Manager, connected to the L7 load balancer.
nextcloud-alb: L7 load balancer to evenly distribute incoming user traffic across instance group hosts.
nextcloud-instance-group: Instance group with hosts the Nextcloud solution is deployed on.
nextcloud-db-cluster: Yandex Managed Service for MySQL® cluster with the Nextcloud service database.
my-nextcloud-bucket: Yandex Object Storage bucket connected to the Nextcloud solution.
To deploy Nextcloud in Yandex Cloud and connect an Object Storage bucket:
- Get your cloud ready.
- Deploy Nextcloud in a basic configuration:
- Deploy Nextcloud in a fault-tolerant configuration:
If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.
Getting started
Sign up for Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:
- Navigate to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or create a new account.
- On the Yandex Cloud Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the
ACTIVEor
TRIAL_ACTIVEstatus. If you do not have a billing account, create one and link a cloud to it.
If you have an active billing account, you can navigate to the cloud page to create or select a folder for your infrastructure.
Learn more about clouds and folders here.
Required paid resources
The cost of the proposed solution includes:
- Fee for disks, disk snapshots, and continuously running VMs (see Yandex Compute Cloud pricing).
- Fee for using public IP addresses and NAT gateways (see Yandex Virtual Private Cloud pricing).
- Fee for data storage in Object Storage and data operations (see Yandex Object Storage pricing).
- Fee for using a MySQL® managed DB (see Managed Service for MySQL® pricing).
- If using Yandex Cloud DNS, fee for DNS zones and public DNS queries (see Cloud DNS pricing).
- If using a load balancer, fee for the number of L7 load balancer resource units (see Yandex Application Load Balancer pricing).
- If using a log group for load balancer logging, fee for data logging and storage (see Yandex Cloud Logging pricing).
Deploy Nextcloud in a basic configuration
You will deploy the basic Nextcloud configuration on a single VM with the Nextcloud service database created in a single-host Managed Service for MySQL® cluster.
Create an infrastructure for the basic configuration
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. These files store the infrastructure description written in HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.
Terraform is distributed under the Business Source License. The Yandex Cloud provider for Terraform is distributed under the MPL-2.0 license.
For more information about the provider resources, see the relevant documentation on the Terraform website or its mirror.
To create an infrastructure using Terraform:
-
Install Terraform, get the credentials, and specify the source for installing Yandex Cloud (see Configure your provider, step 1).
-
Prepare your infrastructure description files:Ready-made configurationManually
-
Clone the repository with configuration files.
git clone https://github.com/yandex-cloud-examples/yc-nextcloud-s3.git
-
Navigate to the repository directory. Make sure it contains the following files and folders:
nextcloud-integrate-storage-basic-config.tf: Configuration file of the new basic infrastructure.
nextcloud-integrate-storage.auto.tfvars: File with the values of user-defined variables.
failsafe: Folder containing the fault-tolerant configuration:
nextcloud-integrate-storage-failsafe-config.tf: Configuration file of the new infrastructure in the fault-tolerant version.
-
-
-
Create a folder for configuration files.
-
In the folder, create:
-
nextcloud-integrate-storage-basic-config.tfconfiguration file:
nextcloud-integrate-storage-basic-config.tf
# Declaring variables variable "folder_id" { type = string } variable "bucket_name" { type = string } variable "ssh_key_path" { type = string } variable "db_password" { type = string sensitive = true } variable "domain_name" { type = string } locals { sa_name = "nextcloud-sa" network_name = "nextcloud-network" subnet_a_name = "nextcloud-subnet-ru-central1-a" subnet-a-cidr = "192.168.11.0/24" sg_name = "nextcloud-sg" gw_name = "nextcloud-gateway" vm_name = "nextcloud-vm" vm_image_id = "fd8vsghfu10ev5gdatkh" ig_name = "nexcloud-ig" cluster_name = "nextcloud-db-cluster" db_name = "nextcloud" db_username = "user" } # Configuring the provider terraform { required_providers { yandex = { source = "yandex-cloud/yandex" } } required_version = ">= 0.13" } provider "yandex" { folder_id = var.folder_id } # Creating a network resource "yandex_vpc_network" "nextcloud-network" { name = local.network_name } # Creating a NAT gateway resource "yandex_vpc_gateway" "nextcloud-gw" { name = local.gw_name shared_egress_gateway {} } # Creating a routing table resource "yandex_vpc_route_table" "nextcloud-rt-table" { network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id static_route { destination_prefix = "0.0.0.0/0" gateway_id = yandex_vpc_gateway.nextcloud-gw.id } } # Creating a subnet resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "nextcloud-subnet-a" { name = local.subnet_a_name zone = "ru-central1-a" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id v4_cidr_blocks = [local.subnet-a-cidr] route_table_id = yandex_vpc_route_table.nextcloud-rt-table.id } # Creating a security group resource "yandex_vpc_security_group" "nextcloud-sg" { name = local.sg_name network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "http" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 80 } ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "https" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 443 } ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "ssh" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 22 } ingress { protocol = "ANY" description = "self" predefined_target = "self_security_group" from_port = 0 to_port = 65535 } ingress { protocol = "ANY" description = "healthchecks" predefined_target = "loadbalancer_healthchecks" from_port = 0 to_port = 65535 } egress { protocol = "ANY" description = "any" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] from_port = 0 to_port = 65535 } } # Creating a service account resource "yandex_iam_service_account" "nextcloud-sa" { name = local.sa_name } # Assigning roles to a service account resource "yandex_resourcemanager_folder_iam_member" "editor" { folder_id = var.folder_id role = "editor" member = "serviceAccount:${yandex_iam_service_account.nextcloud-sa.id}" } # Creating a static access key for CA resource "yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key" "sa-static-key" { service_account_id = yandex_iam_service_account.nextcloud-sa.id } # Creating a bucket resource "yandex_storage_bucket" "nextcloud-bucket" { access_key = yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key.sa-static-key.access_key secret_key = yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key.sa-static-key.secret_key bucket = var.bucket_name } # Creating a boot disk for the VM resource "yandex_compute_disk" "boot-disk" { type = "network-ssd" zone = "ru-central1-a" size = "24" image_id = local.vm_image_id } # Creating a VM resource "yandex_compute_instance" "nextcloud-vm" { name = local.vm_name platform_id = "standard-v2" zone = "ru-central1-a" resources { cores = "2" memory = "4" } boot_disk { disk_id = yandex_compute_disk.boot-disk.id } network_interface { subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-a.id nat = true security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.nextcloud-sg.id] } metadata = { user-data = "#cloud-config\nusers:\n - name: yc-user\n groups: sudo\n shell: /bin/bash\n sudo: 'ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL'\n ssh-authorized-keys:\n - ${file(var.ssh_key_path)}" } } # Creating a MySQL cluster resource "yandex_mdb_mysql_cluster" "nextcloud-cluster" { name = local.cluster_name environment = "PRODUCTION" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id version = "8.0" security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.nextcloud-sg.id] resources { resource_preset_id = "s2.micro" disk_type_id = "network-ssd" disk_size = 10 } host { zone = "ru-central1-a" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-a.id } mysql_config = { sql_mode = "ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION" character_set_server = "utf8mb4" collation_server = "utf8mb4_general_ci" } } # Creating a database in the MySQL cluster resource "yandex_mdb_mysql_database" "nextcloud-db" { cluster_id = yandex_mdb_mysql_cluster.nextcloud-cluster.id name = local.db_name } # Creating a database user in the MySQL cluster resource "yandex_mdb_mysql_user" "my_user" { cluster_id = yandex_mdb_mysql_cluster.nextcloud-cluster.id name = local.db_username password = var.db_password permission { database_name = yandex_mdb_mysql_database.nextcloud-db.name roles = ["ALL"] } } # Displaying static access key data on the screen output "Access_key" { value = yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key.sa-static-key.access_key } output "Secret_key" { value = yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key.sa-static-key.secret_key sensitive = true }
-
nextcloud-integrate-storage.auto.tfvarsuser data file:
nextcloud-integrate-storage.auto.tfvars
folder_id = "<folder_ID>" ssh_key_path = "<public_SSH_key_path>" bucket_name = "<bucket_name>" db_password = "<database_user_password>" domain_name = "<domain_name>"
-
Learn more about the properties of Terraform resources in the relevant provider guides:
- Network: yandex_vpc_network.
- NAT gateway: yandex_vpc_gateway.
- Route table: yandex_vpc_route_table.
- Subnet: yandex_vpc_subnet.
- Security group: yandex_vpc_security_group.
- Service account: yandex_iam_service_account.
- Role: yandex_resourcemanager_folder_iam_member
- Static access key: yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key.
- Bucket: yandex_storage_bucket.
- VM disk: yandex_compute_disk.
- VM instance: yandex_compute_instance.
- Managed Service for MySQL® cluster: yandex_mdb_mysql_cluster.
- MySQL® database: yandex_mdb_mysql_database.
- MySQL® database user: yandex_mdb_mysql_user.
-
-
In the
nextcloud-integrate-storage.auto.tfvarsfile, set the values of the user-defined variables:
-
folder_id: Folder ID.
-
ssh_key_path: Path to the public SSH key file. For more information, see Creating an SSH key pair.
-
bucket_name: Bucket name consistent with the following naming conventions.
-
db_password: MySQL® database user password.
-
domain_name: Name of the domain to host the Nextcloud instance.
To use domain names in the public DNS zone, you need to delegate it to authoritative name servers. Specify
ns1.yandexcloud.netand
ns2.yandexcloud.netserver addresses in your registrar's account settings.
Note
If you only plan to create a basic Nextcloud instance without deploying a fault-tolerant solution, you do not have to change the value of the
domain_namevariable.
-
-
Create the resources:
-
In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run this command:
terraform plan
You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.
-
Apply the changes:
terraform apply
-
Type
yesand press Enter to confirm the changes.
-
This will create all the infrastructure you need to deploy Nextcloud in a basic configuration in the selected folder.
Terraform will display the ID of the created static access key. You will need this value later when setting up Nextcloud integration with Object Storage. You will also need a secret key. To get it, run the following command in the terminal:
terraform output Secret_key
Once you have the secret key value, proceed to configuring Nextcloud on your VM.
Install and configure Nextcloud on the VM
-
Install Nextcloud on
nextcloud-vm:
-
Connect to
nextcloud-vmover SSH.
To do this, run this command in the VM terminal, specifying the public IP address of the VM:
ssh yc-user@<VM_IP_address>
You can look up the VM's public IP address in the management console by checking the Network section's Public IPv4 address field on the VM information page.
-
Upgrade the versions of the packages installed on the VM:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
-
Install the required software packages and dependencies:
sudo apt install \ apache2 mariadb-server libapache2-mod-php php-gd php-mysql php-curl php-mbstring \ php-intl php-gmp php-bcmath php-xml php-imagick php-zip php-fpm unzip
-
Download the archive with the latest Nextcloud version:
wget https://download.nextcloud.com/server/releases/latest.zip
-
Unpack the archive to the
/var/wwwdirectory:
sudo unzip latest.zip -d /var/www
-
Edit access permissions for the Nextcloud directory:
sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/nextcloud sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/nextcloud/
-
Configure the default virtual host:
-
Open the configuration file of the default virtual host:
sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf
-
Replace the contents of
000-default.confwith the following:
<VirtualHost *:80> DocumentRoot /var/www/nextcloud/ <Directory /var/www/nextcloud/> Require all granted AllowOverride All Options FollowSymLinks MultiViews <IfModule mod_dav.c> Dav off </IfModule> </Directory> </VirtualHost>
-
-
Enable the required Apache web server modules:
sudo a2enmod rewrite sudo a2enmod headers a2enmod env a2enmod dir a2enmod mime
-
Increase the amount of RAM available to the PHP interpreter for processing requests to Nextcloud to
512 MB.
-
Open the
.htaccessfile in the Nextcloud installation directory:
sudo nano /var/www/nextcloud/.htaccess
-
Add the following line to the end of the file:
php_value memory_limit 512M
Make sure to save your changes.
-
-
Restart the web server:
sudo systemctl restart apache2
-
-
Configure Nextcloud in the GUI:
-
Open your local computer browser and enter the following in the address bar:
http://<VM_public_IP_address>
You can look up the VM's public IP address in the management console by checking the Network section's Public IPv4 address field on the VM information page.
-
In the Create an admin account form that opens:
-
In the New admin account name and New admin password fields, set the Nextcloud administrator credentials you will use to log in to the system.
-
In the Database account field, specify
user, which is the name of the database user created in the MySQL® cluster.
-
In the Database password field, enter the database user password you specified in the
nextcloud-integrate-storage.auto.tfvarsfile.
-
In the Database name field, specify
nextcloud, which is the name of the database created in the MySQL® cluster.
-
In the Database host field, specify the FQDN of the MySQL® cluster’s current master host and port in this format:
c-<cluster_ID>.rw.mdb.yandexcloud.net:3306
You can look up the cluster ID in the management console by checking the ID field on the cluster information page.
-
Click Install.
This will start the deployment of the Nextcloud database in the MySQL® cluster. Wait for this process to complete.
-
-
After the installation is over, you will see a window with recommended apps. Click Skip. You can get back to installing the applications you need at a later time.
-
Close the window with information on updates in the current Nextcloud version.
-
Open the application management menu. To do this, click the user icon in the top-right corner of the screen and select Apps from the context menu.
-
In the window that opens, select Your apps in the left-hand panel.
-
In the list that opens, find the
External storage supportapplication and click Enable in the row with it.
If needed, enter your Nextcloud administrator password in the pop-up window to confirm the operation.
-
Open the main settings menu. To do this, click the user icon in the top-right corner of the screen and select Administration settings from the context menu.
-
In the window that opens, select External storage in the left-hand panel under Administration and specify the Object Storage integration settings under External storage in the window that opens:
-
In the External storage section, select
Amazon S3.
-
In the Authentication section, select
Access key.
-
In the Configuration section:
- In the Bucket field, enter the name of the bucket you created earlier, e.g.,
my-nextcloud-bucket.
- In the Hostname field, specify
storage.yandexcloud.net.
- In the Port field, specify
443.
- In the Access key field, paste the static access key ID you got earlier.
- In the Secret key field, paste the static access key's secret key you got earlier.
- In the Bucket field, enter the name of the bucket you created earlier, e.g.,
-
Under Available for, enable All people.
-
On the right side of the section you are editing, click the icon to save your changes.
Enter your Nextcloud administrator password in the pop-up window to confirm the operation.
-
-
Test the solution in the basic configuration
To test Yandex Object Storage integration with Nextcloud on a single host:
-
Open your local computer browser and enter the public IPv4 address of the Nextcloud VM in the address bar:
http://<VM_public_IP_address>
-
Get authenticated in Nextcloud using the login and password created when configuring the solution in the previous step.
-
In the left pane of the top menu, select Files.
-
In the left-hand menu, select External storage and then AmazonS3.
-
Click New and select Upload files to upload a file from your local computer to the storage.
-
Select a file on your local computer and upload it to the storage.
The uploaded file will now appear in the Nextcloud storage named
AmazonS3.
-
In Yandex Object Storage, make sure the file was uploaded to the bucket.
The deployment of the Nextcloud basic configuration is now complete. You can now proceed to deploy the fault-tolerant configuration.
Deploy Nextcloud in a fault-tolerant configuration
You will deploy a fault-tolerant Nextcloud configuration in a group of three VMs, the load on Nextcloud hosts distributed with the help of an L7 Yandex Application Load Balancer. The service database will reside in a three-host MySQL® cluster. Hosts of the instance group, load balancer, and MySQL® cluster will be evenly distributed across three availability zones. Nextcloud will be available via the domain name, for which a TLS certificate will be issued in Certificate Manager.
Complete Nextcloud setup
Before you begin deploying a fault-tolerant configuration, add your domain to Nextcloud's list of trusted addresses and domains:
-
Connect to
nextcloud-vmover SSH.
-
Add your domain to the array of trusted addresses and Nextcloud domains:
-
In the VM terminal, open the Nextcloud configuration file:
sudo nano /var/www/nextcloud/config/config.php
-
In the
trusted_domainsarray, replace the host IP address with your domain name.
Here is an example:
'trusted_domains' => array ( 0 => 'example.com', ),
The
trusted_domainsarray allows you to restrict the range of IP addresses and/or domains you can use to access Nextcloud and ensures additional protection from unauthorized access. You can specify multiple addresses and/or domains, and you can also reduce or remove this restriction using wildcard characters:Example 1Example 2
'trusted_domains' => array ( 0 => '*.example.com', 1 => '198.168.*.*', ),
In this example, access is allowed from any subdomains of the
example.comdomain and the IP addresses of the
192.168.0.0-
192.168.255.255range.
'trusted_domains' => array ( 0 => '*', ),
In this example, access is allowed from any domains and IP addresses.
-
Delete the
'overwrite.cli.url' => 'http://<VM_IP_address>',line.
-
Save the changes and close the
nanoeditor.
-
-
Stop the
nextcloud-vmvirtual machine.
Scale the infrastructure for the fault-tolerant configuration
-
Set up your infrastructure description files:Ready-made configurationManually
- In the folder with the downloaded repository, delete the
nextcloud-integrate-storage-basic-config.tffile.
- From the
failsafefolder, move the
nextcloud-integrate-storage-failsafe-config.tffile to the repository’s root folder, i.e., the one you just deleted the file from.
-
In the previously created folder for configuration files, delete the
nextcloud-integrate-storage-basic-config.tffile.
-
Create a new
nextcloud-integrate-storage-failsafe-config.tfconfiguration file in this folder:
nextcloud-integrate-storage-failsafe-config.tf
# Declaring variables variable "folder_id" { type = string } variable "bucket_name" { type = string } variable "ssh_key_path" { type = string } variable "db_password" { type = string sensitive = true } variable "domain_name" { type = string } locals { sa_name = "nextcloud-sa" network_name = "nextcloud-network" subnet_a_name = "nextcloud-subnet-ru-central1-a" subnet_b_name = "nextcloud-subnet-ru-central1-b" subnet_d_name = "nextcloud-subnet-ru-central1-d" subnet-a-cidr = "192.168.11.0/24" subnet-b-cidr = "192.168.12.0/24" subnet-d-cidr = "192.168.13.0/24" sg_name = "nextcloud-sg" gw_name = "nextcloud-gateway" vm_name = "nextcloud-vm" vm_image_id = "fd8vsghfu10ev5gdatkh" ig_name = "nextcloud-instance-group" cluster_name = "nextcloud-db-cluster" db_name = "nextcloud" db_username = "user" domain_zone_name = "nexcloud-domain-zone" certificate_name = "mymanagedcert" snapshot_name = "nextcloud-vm-snapshot" tg_name = "nextcloud-target-group" backend_name = "nextcloud-backend" bg_name = "nextcloud-bg" http_router_name = "nextcloud-router" vh_name = "nextcloud-vh" route_name = "nextcloud-route" alb_name = "nextcloud-alb" listener_name = "nextcloud-listener" } # Configuring the provider terraform { required_providers { yandex = { source = "yandex-cloud/yandex" } } required_version = ">= 0.13" } provider "yandex" { folder_id = var.folder_id } # Create network resource "yandex_vpc_network" "nextcloud-network" { name = local.network_name } # Creating a NAT gateway resource "yandex_vpc_gateway" "nextcloud-gw" { name = local.gw_name shared_egress_gateway {} } # Creating a routing table resource "yandex_vpc_route_table" "nextcloud-rt-table" { network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id static_route { destination_prefix = "0.0.0.0/0" gateway_id = yandex_vpc_gateway.nextcloud-gw.id } } # Creating subnets resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "nextcloud-subnet-a" { name = local.subnet_a_name zone = "ru-central1-a" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id v4_cidr_blocks = [local.subnet-a-cidr] route_table_id = yandex_vpc_route_table.nextcloud-rt-table.id } resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "nextcloud-subnet-b" { name = local.subnet_b_name zone = "ru-central1-b" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id v4_cidr_blocks = [local.subnet-b-cidr] route_table_id = yandex_vpc_route_table.nextcloud-rt-table.id } resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "nextcloud-subnet-d" { name = local.subnet_d_name zone = "ru-central1-d" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id v4_cidr_blocks = [local.subnet-d-cidr] route_table_id = yandex_vpc_route_table.nextcloud-rt-table.id } # Creating a security group resource "yandex_vpc_security_group" "nextcloud-sg" { name = local.sg_name network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "http" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 80 } ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "https" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 443 } ingress { protocol = "TCP" description = "ssh" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] port = 22 } ingress { protocol = "ANY" description = "self" predefined_target = "self_security_group" from_port = 0 to_port = 65535 } ingress { protocol = "ANY" description = "healthchecks" predefined_target = "loadbalancer_healthchecks" from_port = 0 to_port = 65535 } egress { protocol = "ANY" description = "any" v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] from_port = 0 to_port = 65535 } } # Creating a service account resource "yandex_iam_service_account" "nextcloud-sa" { name = local.sa_name } # Assigning roles to a service account resource "yandex_resourcemanager_folder_iam_member" "editor" { folder_id = var.folder_id role = "editor" member = "serviceAccount:${yandex_iam_service_account.nextcloud-sa.id}" } # Creating a static access key for CA resource "yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key" "sa-static-key" { service_account_id = yandex_iam_service_account.nextcloud-sa.id } # Creating a bucket resource "yandex_storage_bucket" "nextcloud-bucket" { access_key = yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key.sa-static-key.access_key secret_key = yandex_iam_service_account_static_access_key.sa-static-key.secret_key bucket = var.bucket_name } # Creating a boot disk for the VM resource "yandex_compute_disk" "boot-disk" { type = "network-ssd" zone = "ru-central1-a" size = "24" image_id = local.vm_image_id } # Creating a VM resource "yandex_compute_instance" "nextcloud-vm" { name = local.vm_name platform_id = "standard-v2" zone = "ru-central1-a" resources { cores = "2" memory = "4" } boot_disk { disk_id = yandex_compute_disk.boot-disk.id } network_interface { subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-a.id nat = true security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.nextcloud-sg.id] } metadata = { user-data = "#cloud-config\nusers:\n - name: yc-user\n groups: sudo\n shell: /bin/bash\n sudo: 'ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL'\n ssh-authorized-keys:\n - ${file(var.ssh_key_path)}" } } # Creating a MySQL cluster resource "yandex_mdb_mysql_cluster" "nextcloud-cluster" { name = local.cluster_name environment = "PRODUCTION" network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id version = "8.0" security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.nextcloud-sg.id] resources { resource_preset_id = "s2.micro" disk_type_id = "network-ssd" disk_size = 10 } host { zone = "ru-central1-a" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-a.id } host { zone = "ru-central1-b" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-b.id } host { zone = "ru-central1-d" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-d.id } mysql_config = { sql_mode = "ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION" character_set_server = "utf8mb4" collation_server = "utf8mb4_general_ci" } } # Creating a database in a MySQL cluster resource "yandex_mdb_mysql_database" "nextcloud-db" { cluster_id = yandex_mdb_mysql_cluster.nextcloud-cluster.id name = local.db_name } # Creating a database user in a MySQL cluster resource "yandex_mdb_mysql_user" "my_user" { cluster_id = yandex_mdb_mysql_cluster.nextcloud-cluster.id name = local.db_username password = var.db_password permission { database_name = yandex_mdb_mysql_database.nextcloud-db.name roles = ["ALL"] } } # Creating a disk snapshot resource "yandex_compute_snapshot" "nextcloud-snapshot" { name = local.snapshot_name source_disk_id = yandex_compute_disk.boot-disk.id } # Creating a public DNS zone resource "yandex_dns_zone" "nextcloud-domain-zone" { name = local.domain_zone_name zone = "${var.domain_name}." public = true } # Adding a Let's Encrypt certificate resource "yandex_cm_certificate" "nextcloud-certificate" { name = local.certificate_name domains = [var.domain_name] managed { challenge_type = "DNS_CNAME" challenge_count = 1 } } # Creating CNAME records for domain validation when issuing a certificate resource "yandex_dns_recordset" "validation-record" { count = yandex_cm_certificate.nextcloud-certificate.managed[0].challenge_count zone_id = yandex_dns_zone.nextcloud-domain-zone.id name = yandex_cm_certificate.nextcloud-certificate.challenges[count.index].dns_name type = yandex_cm_certificate.nextcloud-certificate.challenges[count.index].dns_type ttl = 600 data = [yandex_cm_certificate.nextcloud-certificate.challenges[count.index].dns_value] } # Waiting for domain validation and the issue of a Let's Encrypt certificate data "yandex_cm_certificate" "wait-nextcloud-certificate" { depends_on = [yandex_dns_recordset.validation-record] certificate_id = yandex_cm_certificate.nextcloud-certificate.id wait_validation = true } # Creating an instance group resource "yandex_compute_instance_group" "nextcloud-ig" { name = local.ig_name service_account_id = yandex_iam_service_account.nextcloud-sa.id instance_template { platform_id = "standard-v2" resources { memory = 4 cores = 2 } boot_disk { mode = "READ_WRITE" initialize_params { snapshot_id = yandex_compute_snapshot.nextcloud-snapshot.id size = 24 } } network_interface { subnet_ids = [yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-a.id,yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-b.id,yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-d.id] security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.nextcloud-sg.id] } metadata = { ssh-keys = "yc-user:${file(var.ssh_key_path)}" } } scale_policy { fixed_scale { size = 3 } } allocation_policy { zones = ["ru-central1-a","ru-central1-b","ru-central1-d"] } deploy_policy { max_unavailable = 2 max_expansion = 1 } application_load_balancer { target_group_name = local.tg_name } depends_on = [ yandex_resourcemanager_folder_iam_member.editor ] } # Creating a backend group resource "yandex_alb_backend_group" "nextcloud-backend-group" { name = local.bg_name session_affinity { connection { source_ip = true } } http_backend { name = local.backend_name weight = 1 port = 80 target_group_ids = [yandex_compute_instance_group.nextcloud-ig.application_load_balancer[0].target_group_id] load_balancing_config { mode = "MAGLEV_HASH" } } } # Creating an HTTP router resource "yandex_alb_http_router" "nextcloud-router" { name = local.http_router_name } # Creating a virtual host resource "yandex_alb_virtual_host" "nextcloud-vhost" { name = local.vh_name http_router_id = yandex_alb_http_router.nextcloud-router.id route { name = local.route_name http_route { http_route_action { backend_group_id = yandex_alb_backend_group.nextcloud-backend-group.id timeout = "60s" } } } } # Creating an L7 load balancer resource "yandex_alb_load_balancer" "nextcloud-alb" { name = local.alb_name network_id = yandex_vpc_network.nextcloud-network.id allocation_policy { location { zone_id = "ru-central1-a" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-a.id } location { zone_id = "ru-central1-b" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-b.id } location { zone_id = "ru-central1-d" subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.nextcloud-subnet-d.id } } security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.nextcloud-sg.id] listener { name = local.listener_name endpoint { address { external_ipv4_address { } } ports = [443] } tls { default_handler { certificate_ids = [data.yandex_cm_certificate.wait-nextcloud-certificate.id] http_handler { http_router_id = yandex_alb_http_router.nextcloud-router.id } } } } } # Creating a type A resource record for the L7 load balancer resource "yandex_dns_recordset" "nextcloud-a-record" { zone_id = yandex_dns_zone.nextcloud-domain-zone.id name = yandex_dns_zone.nextcloud-domain-zone.zone type = "A" ttl = 600 data = [yandex_alb_load_balancer.nextcloud-alb.listener[0].endpoint[0].address[0].external_ipv4_address[0].address] }
For more information about the properties of resources added to Terraform, refer to the relevant provider guides:
- Disk snapshot: yandex_compute_snapshot
- DNS zone: yandex_dns_zone
- TLS certificate: yandex_cm_certificate
- DNS resource record: yandex_dns_recordset
- Instance group: yandex_compute_instance_group
- Backend group: yandex_alb_backend_group
- HTTP router: yandex_alb_http_router
- Virtual host: yandex_alb_virtual_host
- L7 load balancer: yandex_alb_load_balancer
- In the folder with the downloaded repository, delete the
-
Create the resources:
-
In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run this command:
terraform plan
You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.
-
Apply the changes:
terraform apply
-
Type
yesand press Enter to confirm the changes.
-
As a result, a fault-tolerant Nextcloud solution will be deployed in the selected folder.
Test the solution in the fault-tolerant configuration
To test Yandex Object Storage integration with Nextcloud in a fault-tolerant configuration:
-
Open your local computer browser and enter your domain name in the address bar, e.g.:
https://example.com
-
Get authenticated in Nextcloud using the login and password created when configuring the solution.
-
In the left pane of the top menu, select Files.
-
In the left-hand menu, select External storage and then AmazonS3.
-
Make sure you see the file uploaded in the previous step.
-
Download the file you uploaded earlier. Do this by clicking and selecting Download in the line with the filename.
-
Delete the file. Do this by clicking and selecting Delete file in the line with the filename.
-
In Yandex Object Storage, make sure the file was deleted from the bucket.
How to delete the resources you created
Warning
Before deleting the infrastructure, delete all objects in the created bucket.
To stop paying for the resources you created:
-
Open the
nextcloud-integrate-storage-failsafe-config.tffile and delete your infrastructure description from it.
-
Apply the changes:
-
In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run this command:
terraform plan
You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.
-
Apply the changes:
terraform apply
-
Type
yesand press Enter to confirm the changes.
-