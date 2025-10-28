Managing instance labels
Updated at October 28, 2025
Adding a label
Management console
- In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the
ai.models.editorrole or higher.
- In the list of services, select AI Studio.
- In the left-hand panel, click Instances.
- In the instance row, click and select Edit.
- Click Add label.
- Specify the key and press Enter.
- Specify the value and press Enter.
- Click Save.
Deleting a label
Management console
- In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the
ai.models.editorrole or higher.
- In the list of services, select AI Studio.
- In the left-hand panel, click Instances.
- In the instance row, click and select Edit.
- In the Labels field, select the label. Click to the right of its name.
- Click Save.