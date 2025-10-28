Contact UsGet started
Managing instance labels

Written by
Updated at October 28, 2025

Adding a label

  1. In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the ai.models.editor role or higher.
  2. In the list of services, select AI Studio.
  3. In the left-hand panel, click Instances.
  4. In the instance row, click and select Edit.
  5. Click Add label.
  6. Specify the key and press Enter.
  7. Specify the value and press Enter.
  8. Click Save.

Deleting a label

  1. In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the ai.models.editor role or higher.
  2. In the list of services, select AI Studio.
  3. In the left-hand panel, click Instances.
  4. In the instance row, click and select Edit.
  5. In the Labels field, select the label. Click to the right of its name.
  6. Click Save.
