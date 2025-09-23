Contact UsGet started
© 2025 Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C.

Running a model in batch mode

Written by
Updated at September 23, 2025

Getting started

You can start working from the management console right away.

  1. Create a service account and assign the ai.editor role to it.

  2. Get the service account API key and save it.

    The following examples use API key authentication. Yandex Cloud ML SDK also supports IAM token and OAuth token authentication. For more information, see Authentication in Yandex Cloud ML SDK.

  3. Use the pip package manager to install the ML SDK library:

    pip install yandex-cloud-ml-sdk

Prepare data

  1. Prepare data to run the model. Depending on your task and model, it can be TextTextToTextGenerationRequest for text generation or ImageTextToTextGenerationRequest for vision language models.
  2. Create a dataset in any convenient way. You can also create a dataset later when running the model.

Run the model

  1. In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the ai.playground.user and ai.datasets.editor roles or higher.
  2. In the list of services, select Foundation Models.
  3. In the left-hand panel, click and select Batch jobs.
  4. Click Run.
  5. Select a model to run.
  6. Add a dataset: select an existing one or upload a new file.
  7. Set the model temperature.
  8. Click Run.

  1. Create a file named batch-run.py and add the following code to it:

    #!/usr/bin/env python3

from __future__ import annotations
import pathlib
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML

PATH = pathlib.Path(__file__)
NAME = f'example-{PATH.parent.name}-{PATH.name}'


def local_path(path: str) -> pathlib.Path:
    return pathlib.Path(__file__).parent / path


def main() -> None:
    sdk = YCloudML(
        folder_id="<folder_ID>",
        auth="<API_key>",
    )

    sdk.setup_default_logging()

    
    model = sdk.models.completions('<model_URI>')

    # The batch run will return an _Operations_ object
    # You can monitor its status or call the .wait method 
    operation = model.batch.run_deferred("<dataset_ID>")

    resulting_dataset = operation.wait()

    # A dataset with results will return in Parquet format
    try:
        import pyarrow 

        print('Resulting dataset lines:')
        for line in resulting_dataset.read():
            print(line)
    except ImportError:
        print('skipping dataset read; install yandex-cloud-ml-sdk[datasets] to be able to read')

if __name__ == '__main__':
    main()

    Where:

    The following examples use API key authentication. Yandex Cloud ML SDK also supports IAM token and OAuth token authentication. For more information, see Authentication in Yandex Cloud ML SDK.

    • <model_URI>: ID of the model to run. Text generation and vision language models are supported.
    • <dataset_ID>: ID of the dataset with requests to the model.

  2. Run the created file:

    python3 batch-run.py

Tip

The model runtime in batch mode depends on the dataset size and may take several days. You can track the current status in the management console.

Previous
Image generation
Next
Using prompt-based classifiers