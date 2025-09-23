Contact UsGet started
Generating an image using YandexART

Updated at September 23, 2025

With YandexART, you can generate images in asynchronous mode. In response to an asynchronous request, the model will return an operation object containing an operation ID, which you can use to track the operation progress and get the result after the generation is completed. Generating a result in asynchronous mode can take from a few minutes up to several hours.

Getting started

To use the examples:

  1. Create a service account and assign the ai.imageGeneration.user role to it.

You also need to assign the ai.languageModels.user role to the service account; in the example, we will utilize a YandexGPT Pro model to generate a prompt for YandexART.

  1. Get the service account API key and save it.

    The following examples use API key authentication. Yandex Cloud ML SDK also supports IAM token and OAuth token authentication. For more information, see Authentication in Yandex Cloud ML SDK.

  2. Use the pip package manager to install the ML SDK library:

    pip install yandex-cloud-ml-sdk

  1. Get API authentication credentials as described here: Authentication with the Yandex AI Studio API.

    To access the YandexART API, first assign the ai.imageGeneration.user role to the user or service account you will use to authenticate with the API.

  2. Install the utilities:

    • cURL to send API requests.
    • jq to handle JSON files.

Generate an image

Note

YandexART logs user prompts to generate better responses. Do not use sensitive information and personal data in your prompts.

This code includes four independent examples illustrating different uses of the SDK interface:

  • Example 1: A simple request of one text description.
  • Example 2: A request of two text descriptions with the result saved to a file named ./image.jpeg.
  • Example 3: A request of two text descriptions with weight specified.
  • Example 4: A combination of a request to a YandexGPT Pro model (to generate an extended prompt) and a request to a YandexART model (to generate an image based on that prompt).

The code in the example does not return an operation object but waits for the models to execute their requests and stores the result in the result variable.

  1. Create a file named generate-image.py and paste the following code into it:

    #!/usr/bin/env python3

from __future__ import annotations
import pathlib
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML

message1 = "a red cat"
message2 = "Miyazaki style"


def main():
    sdk = YCloudML(
        folder_id="<folder_ID>",
        auth="<API_key>",
    )

    model = sdk.models.image_generation("yandex-art")

    # configuring model for all of future runs
    model = model.configure(width_ratio=1, height_ratio=2, seed=50)

    # Sample 1: simple run
    operation = model.run_deferred(message1)
    result = operation.wait()
    print(result)

    # Sample 2: run with several messages, saving the result to file
    path = pathlib.Path("./image.jpeg")
    try:
        operation = model.run_deferred([message1, message2])
        result = operation.wait()
        path.write_bytes(result.image_bytes)
    finally:
        path.unlink(missing_ok=True)

    # Sample 3: run with several messages specifying weight
    operation = model.run_deferred([{"text": message1, "weight": 5}, message2])
    result = operation.wait()
    print(result)

    # Sample 4: example of combining YandexGPT and YandexART models
    gpt = sdk.models.completions("yandexgpt")
    messages = gpt.run(
        [
            "you need to create a prompt for a yandexart model",
            "of " + message1 + "in" + message2,
        ]
    )
    print(messages)

    operation = model.run_deferred(messages)
    result = operation.wait()
    print(result)


if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

    Where:

    Note

    As input data for a request, Yandex Cloud ML SDK can accept a string, a dictionary, an object of the TextMessage class, or an array containing any combination of these data types. For more information, see Yandex Cloud ML SDK usage.

    • message1: Main part of the image generation prompt.
    • message2: Clarifying part of the image generation prompt.

    For more information about accessing the image generation model, see Accessing models.

  2. Run the created file:

    python3 generate-image.py

    Result:

    ImageGenerationModelResult(model_version='', image_bytes=<889288 bytes>)
ImageGenerationModelResult(model_version='', image_bytes=<1062632 bytes>)
GPTModelResult(alternatives=(Alternative(role='assistant', text='Here is an example of what a request to a YandexART model may look like:\n\n"Create an image of a red cat in Hayao Miyazaki anime style. Make the background in soft pastel shades with details emphasizing the atmosphere of magic and comfort."\n\n*Note that this is just an example and you can adapt it to your needs.*', status=<AlternativeStatus.FINAL: 3>),), usage=Usage(input_text_tokens=31, completion_tokens=76, total_tokens=107), model_version='07.03.2024')
ImageGenerationModelResult(model_version='', image_bytes=<1180073 bytes>)

The example below is intended to be run in MacOS and Linux. To run it in Windows, see how to work with Bash in Microsoft Windows.

  1. Create a file with the request body, e.g., prompt.json:

    {
"modelUri": "art://<folder_ID>/yandex-art/latest",
"generationOptions": {
  "seed": "1863",
  "aspectRatio": {
     "widthRatio": "2",
     "heightRatio": "1"
   }
},
"messages": [
  {
    "weight": "1",
    "text": "a pattern of pastel colored succulents of multiple varieties, hd full wallpaper, sharp focus, many intricate details, picture depth, top view"
  }
]
}

    Where:

    • modelUri: YandexART model ID which contains a Yandex Cloud folder ID.
    • seed: Generation seed.
    • text: Text description of the image to use for generation.
    • aspectRatio (optional): Aspect ratio of the image to generate:
      • widthRatio: Width (1 by default).
      • heightRatio: Height (1 by default).

  2. To send a request to the neural network using the ImageGenerationAsync.generate method, run the following command:

    curl \
  --request POST \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token_value>" \
  --data "@prompt.json" \
  "https://llm.api.cloud.yandex.net/foundationModels/v1/imageGenerationAsync"

    Where:

    • <IAM_token_value>: Your account's IAM token.
    • prompt.json: JSON file with request parameters.

    The service will return the operation object in response:

    {"id":"fbveu1sntj**********","description":"","createdAt":null,"createdBy":"","modifiedAt":null,"done":false,"metadata":null}

    Save the operation id you get in the response.

  3. Generating an image may take from a few seconds up to a few hours. Wait for a while and send a request to https://llm.api.cloud.yandex.net:443/operations/<operation_ID> to get the generation result. When the image is ready, you will get the result in a Base64-encoded file named image.jpeg.

    curl --request GET --header "Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token_value>" https://llm.api.cloud.yandex.net:443/operations/<operation_ID> | jq -r '.response | .image' | base64 -d > image.jpeg

    Where:

    • <IAM_token_value>: IAM token you obtained when getting started.
    • <operation_ID>: id field value obtained in response to the generation prompt.

See also

