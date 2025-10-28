Contact UsGet started
Stopping and starting an instance

Stopping a instance

  1. In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the ai.models.editor role or higher.

  2. In the list of services, select AI Studio.

  3. In the left-hand panel, click Instances.

  4. In the instance row, click and select Stop.

  5. In the window that opens, enter the instance name and click Stop.

    Wait for the operation to complete and refresh the page. The instance status will change to Stopped.

Starting a instance

  • Management console

    1. In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the ai.models.editor role or higher.

    2. In the list of services, select AI Studio.

    3. In the left-hand panel, click Instances.

    4. In the instance row, click and select Start.

      Refresh the page. The instance status will change to Starting and then, after a while, to Ready.

