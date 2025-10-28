Stopping and starting an instance
Stopping a instance
In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the
ai.models.editorrole or higher.
In the list of services, select AI Studio.
In the left-hand panel, click Instances.
In the instance row, click and select Stop.
In the window that opens, enter the instance name and click Stop.
Wait for the operation to complete and refresh the page. The instance status will change to
Stopped.
Starting a instance
In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the
ai.models.editorrole or higher.
In the list of services, select AI Studio.
In the left-hand panel, click Instances.
In the instance row, click and select Start.
Refresh the page. The instance status will change to
Startingand then, after a while, to
Ready.
