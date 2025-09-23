Text vectorization
Computers process all information as numbers. To effectively process texts written in natural languages, AI models convert words, phrases, and sentences into numeric vectors of a fixed size preserving the characteristics of words and relations between them.
The process of converting text into such vectors is called vectorization, and the resulting vector is called an embedding. Embeddings store information about texts and allow using mathematical methods to process them. You can use embeddings to classify information, compare texts, or search through a knowledge base of your own.
If the basic embedding model does not suit you, you can fine-tune it.
Models for text vectorization
Yandex AI Studio provides two text vectorization models.
|Target
|URI
|Output vector size
|Operating modes
|Vectorization of large source texts, e.g., documentation articles
|
emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-doc/latest
|256
|Synchronous
|Vectorization of short texts, such as search queries, requests, etc.
|
emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-query/latest
|256
|Synchronous
|Fine-tuned embedding models
|
gpt://<folder_ID>/text-embeddings/<version>@<tuning_suffix>
|Depends on fine-tuning parameters. The default value is 256.
|Synchronous
To use the Yandex AI Studio text vectorization models, you need the
ai.languageModels.user role or higher for the folder.
Accessing models
You can access text vector representation models in a number of ways.
When working with text vector representation models via Yandex Cloud ML SDK, use one of the following formats:
-
Model name, provided as a string.
model = ( sdk.models.text_embeddings("text-search-doc") )
-
Model name and version, provided as strings in the
model_nameand
model_versionfields, respectively.
model = ( sdk.models.text_embeddings(model_name="text-search-query", model_version="latest") )
-
Model URI, provided as a string containing the full URI of the model.
model = ( sdk.models.text_embeddings("emb://b1gt6g8ht345********/text-search-query/latest") )
To access a model via the REST API or gRPC API, specify the model's URI containing the folder ID in the
modelUri field of the request body. The
/latest segment indicates the model version and is optional.
Example:
{
"modelUri":
emb://b1gt6g8ht345********/text-search-doc/latest
...
}
To access the
Latest version, you do not need to specify the model version explicitly, since the
Latest version is used by default.
Embedding use case
This primitive example demonstrates how you can use embeddings to find the closest answer to a question in a knowledge base. The
doc_texts array contains the source data for vectorization, i.e., the knowledge base, while the
query_text variable contains the search query. After you get the embeddings, you can calculate the distance between each vector in the knowledge base and the query vector to find the most closely related text.
#!/usr/bin/env python3
# pylint: disable=import-outside-toplevel
from __future__ import annotations
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML
doc_texts = [
"""Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin (May 26 [June 6], 1799, Moscow – January 29 [February 10], 1837, St. Petersburg)
was a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist, the progenitor of Russian realism,
a literary critic and theorist, historian, essay writer, and journalist.""",
"""Matricaria is a genus of annual flowering plants of the aster (composite) family. According to the today's classification, it includes around 70 species of low-rise fragrant herbs that blossom from the first year of life.""",
]
query_text = "when is Pushkin's birthday?"
def main():
import numpy as np
from scipy.spatial.distance import cdist
sdk = YCloudML(
folder_id="<folder_ID>",
auth="<API_key>",
)
# Creating a query embedding
query_model = sdk.models.text_embeddings("query")
query_embedding = query_model.run(query_text)
# Creating a text embedding
doc_model = sdk.models.text_embeddings("doc")
doc_embeddings = [doc_model.run(text) for text in doc_texts]
query_embedding = np.array(query_embedding)
# Calculating cosine distances and finding the nearest vectors
dist = cdist([query_embedding], doc_embeddings, metric="cosine")
sim = 1 - dist
result = doc_texts[np.argmax(sim)]
print(result)
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
Where:
<folder_ID>: ID of the folder in which the service account was created.
<API_key>: Service account API key required for authentication in the API.
Result:
Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin (May 26 [June 6], 1799, Moscow — January 29 [February 10], 1837, St. Petersburg)
was a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist, the progenitor of Russian realism,
a literary critic and theorist, historian, essay writer, and journalist.
import requests
import numpy as np
from scipy.spatial.distance import cdist
FOLDER_ID = "<folder_ID>"
IAM_TOKEN = "<IAM_token>"
doc_uri = f"emb://{FOLDER_ID}/text-search-doc/latest"
query_uri = f"emb://{FOLDER_ID}/text-search-query/latest"
embed_url = "https://llm.api.cloud.yandex.net:443/foundationModels/v1/textEmbedding"
headers = {"Content-Type": "application/json", "Authorization": f"Bearer {IAM_TOKEN}", "x-folder-id": f"{FOLDER_ID}"}
doc_texts = [
"""Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin (May 26 [June 6], 1799, Moscow — January 29 [February 10], 1837, St. Petersburg) was a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist, the progenitor of Russian realism, a literary critic and theorist, historian, essay writer, and journalist.""",
"""Matricaria is a genus of annual flowering plants of the aster (composite) family. According to the today's classification, it includes around 70 species of low-rise fragrant herbs that blossom from the first year of life."""
]
query_text = "when is Pushkin's birthday?"
# Creating a query embedding
def get_embedding(text: str, text_type: str = "doc") -> np.array:
query_data = {
"modelUri": doc_uri if text_type == "doc" else query_uri,
"text": text,
}
return np.array(
requests.post(embed_url, json=query_data, headers=headers).json()["embedding"]
)
# Creating a text embedding
query_embedding = get_embedding(query_text, text_type="query")
docs_embedding = [get_embedding(doc_text) for doc_text in doc_texts]
# Calculating cosine distance
dist = cdist(query_embedding[None, :], docs_embedding, metric="cosine")
# Calculating cosine similarity
sim = 1 - dist
# most similar doc text
print(doc_texts[np.argmax(sim)])
Where:
<folder_ID>: Yandex Cloud folder ID.
<IAM_token>: IAM token of the account for authentication with the API.
Result:
Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin (May 26 [June 6], 1799, Moscow — January 29 [February 10], 1837, St. Petersburg) was a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist, the progenitor of Russian realism, a literary critic and theorist, historian, essay writer, and journalist.
Use cases
See also
- Examples of working with ML SDK on GitHub
- Model tuning