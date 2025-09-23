Contact UsGet started
Classifier models based on YandexGPT

September 23, 2025

Yandex AI Studio offers you YandexGPT Lite and YandexGPT Pro-based classifier models to classify text requests provided in prompts. The classification is implemented based on the AI StudioText Classification API.

If an out-of-the-box model is not enough, you can fine-tune a YandexGPT Lite-based classifier for the model to classify your requests more accurately. To access a fine-tuned classifier model, use the classify Text Classification API method.

Model URI Operating modes
Prompt-based classifier built on YandexGPT Lite cls://<folder_ID>/yandexgpt-lite/latest Synchronous
Prompt-based classifier built on YandexGPT Pro cls://<folder_ID>/yandexgpt/latest Synchronous
Fine-tuned classifier cls://<basic_model_URI>/<version>@<tuning_suffix> Synchronous

Accessing models

You can access classifier models in a number of ways.

When operating classifier models via Yandex Cloud ML SDK, use one of the following formats:

  • Model name, provided as a string.

    model = (
  sdk.models.text_classifiers("yandexgpt-lite")
)

  • Model name and version, provided as strings in the model_name and model_version fields, respectively.

    model = (
  sdk.models.text_classifiers(model_name="yandexgpt", model_version="latest")
)

  • Model URI, provided as a string containing the full URI of the model. You can also use this method to access fine-tuned models.

    model = (
  sdk.models.text_classifiers("cls://b1gt6g8ht345********/yandexgpt/latest")
)

To access a model via the REST API or gRPC API, specify the model's URI containing the folder ID in the modelUri field of the request body. The /latest segment indicates the model version and is optional. To access a YandexGPT-based classifier model, use the fewShotClassify Text Classification API method/call.

Example:

{
  "modelUri": "cls://b1gt6g8ht345********/yandexgpt-lite/latest"
  ...
}

To access the Latest version, you do not need to specify the model version explicitly because Latest is used by default.

