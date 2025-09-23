Reasoning mode in generative models
Generative models do not always cope equally well with tasks that require reasoning, i.e., breaking the task into steps and performing a chain of successive computations, where the results of the previous computation provide the input data for the next one.
You can improve the accuracy of the model's responses by forcing the model to reason and generate based on such chains of intermediate computations. You can do this using a prompt or a special generation parameter.
You can configure the reasoning mode using the
reasoning_options parameter when you access the models supporting this parameter through the API or SDK. The
reasoning_options parameter can take the following values:
DISABLED: Reasoning mode is disabled. Default value. If the
reasoning_optionsparameter is not specified in the request, the reasoning mode is disabled.
ENABLED_HIDDEN: Reasoning mode is enabled. Different models decide differently whether to use this mode for each particular request. Even if the model uses reasoning when generating a response, the response will not contain the model's actual chain of reasoning.
Example of a request configuration in the reasoning mode:
model = sdk.models.completions('yandexgpt')
modelRequest = model.configure(
reasoning_mode='enabled_hidden',
).run("Request text")
{
"modelUri": "gpt://<folder_ID>/yandexgpt",
"completionOptions": {
"stream": false,
"temperature": 0.1,
"maxTokens": "1000",
"reasoningOptions": {
"mode": "ENABLED_HIDDEN"
}
},
"messages": [...]
}
The reasoning mode may increase the amount of computations and the total number of resulting request tokens: if reasoning was used, the model's response will contain the
reasoningTokens field with a non-zero value.
The reasoning mode is available in the YandexGPT Pro model via the
reasoning_options parameter.