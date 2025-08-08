Billing API, REST: Customer.List
Retrieves the list of customers associated with the specified reseller.
HTTP request
GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/customers
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
resellerId
|
string
Required field. ID of the reseller.
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results,
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"customers": [
{
"id": "string",
"billingAccountId": "string"
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
customers[]
|
List of customers.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
Customer
A Customer resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the customer.
|
billingAccountId
|
string
ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount assigned to the customer.