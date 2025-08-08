Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, REST: Customer.List

Статья создана
Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.

Retrieves the list of customers associated with the specified reseller.

HTTP request

GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/customers

Query parameters

Field

Description

resellerId

string

Required field. ID of the reseller.

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is larger than pageSize,
the service returns a ListCustomersResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results,
set pageToken to the ListCustomersResponse.nextPageToken
returned by a previous list request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "customers": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "billingAccountId": "string"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

customers[]

Customer

List of customers.

nextPageToken

string

This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
is larger than ListCustomersRequest.pageSize, use
nextPageToken as the value
for the ListCustomersRequest.pageToken query parameter
in the next list request. Each subsequent list request will have its own
nextPageToken to continue paging through the results.

Customer

A Customer resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the customer.

billingAccountId

string

ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount assigned to the customer.
Предыдущая
Overview
Следующая
Invite