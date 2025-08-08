Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, REST: Customer.Invite

Invites customer to the specified reseller.

HTTP request

POST https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/customers:invite

Body parameters

{
  "resellerId": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "invitationEmail": "string",
  "person": {
    "name": "string",
    "longname": "string",
    "phone": "string",
    "email": "string",
    "postCode": "string",
    "postAddress": "string",
    "legalAddress": "string",
    "tin": "string"
  }
}

Field

Description

resellerId

string

Required field. Billing account ID of the reseller that the customer will be associated with.

name

string

Required field. Name of the customer.

invitationEmail

string

Required field. Customer email to send invitation to.

person

CustomerPerson

Required field. Person of the customer.

CustomerPerson

Person of the customer. Contains legal information.

Field

Description

name

string

Optional. Name of the person.

String length is not limited.

longname

string

Optional. Long name of the person.

String length is not limited.

phone

string

Optional. Phone of the person.

Must be a valid telephone number or a valid phoneword.

email

string

Optional. Email of the person.

Must be a valid email address.

postCode

string

Optional. Post code of the person.

String length is not limited.

postAddress

string

Optional. Post address of the person.

String length is not limited.

legalAddress

string

Optional. Legal address of the person.

String length is not limited.

tin

string

Optional. Tax identification number of the person.

String length is not limited.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": "boolean",
  "metadata": {
    "resellerId": "string",
    "customerId": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  },
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "billingAccountId": "string"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

done

boolean

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

CustomerMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

Customer

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

CustomerMetadata

Field

Description

resellerId

string

ID of the reseller.

customerId

string

ID of the customer.

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Field

Description

code

integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.

message

string

An error message.

details[]

object

A list of messages that carry the error details.

Customer

A Customer resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the customer.

billingAccountId

string

ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount assigned to the customer.
