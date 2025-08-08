Billing API, REST: Customer.Invite
Invites customer to the specified reseller.
HTTP request
POST https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/customers:invite
Body parameters
{
"resellerId": "string",
"name": "string",
"invitationEmail": "string",
"person": {
"name": "string",
"longname": "string",
"phone": "string",
"email": "string",
"postCode": "string",
"postAddress": "string",
"legalAddress": "string",
"tin": "string"
}
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
resellerId
|
string
Required field. Billing account ID of the reseller that the customer will be associated with.
|
name
|
string
Required field. Name of the customer.
|
invitationEmail
|
string
Required field. Customer email to send invitation to.
|
person
|
Required field. Person of the customer.
CustomerPerson
Person of the customer. Contains legal information.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
|
string
Optional. Name of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
longname
|
string
Optional. Long name of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
phone
|
string
Optional. Phone of the person.
Must be a valid telephone number or a valid phoneword.
|
|
string
Optional. Email of the person.
Must be a valid email address.
|
postCode
|
string
Optional. Post code of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
postAddress
|
string
Optional. Post address of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
legalAddress
|
string
Optional. Legal address of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
tin
|
string
Optional. Tax identification number of the person.
String length is not limited.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": {
"resellerId": "string",
"customerId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": {
"id": "string",
"billingAccountId": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
CustomerMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
resellerId
|
string
ID of the reseller.
|
customerId
|
string
ID of the customer.
Status
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
Customer
A Customer resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the customer.
|
billingAccountId
|
string
ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount assigned to the customer.