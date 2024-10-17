Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, REST: Customer

Статья создана
Обновлена 17 октября 2024 г.

A set of methods for managing Customer resources.

Methods

Method

Description

List

Retrieves the list of customers associated with the specified reseller.

Invite

Invites customer to the specified reseller.

CreateResellerServed

Creates new reseller-served customer.

Activate

Activates specified customer. After customer is activated, he can use resources associated with his billing account.

Suspend

Suspend specified customer. After customer is suspended, he can't use resources associated with his billing account.
