Billing API, REST: Customer
Статья создана
Обновлена 17 октября 2024 г.
A set of methods for managing Customer resources.
Methods
|
Method
|
Description
|
Retrieves the list of customers associated with the specified reseller.
|
Invites customer to the specified reseller.
|
Creates new reseller-served customer.
|
Activates specified customer. After customer is activated, he can use resources associated with his billing account.
|
Suspend specified customer. After customer is suspended, he can't use resources associated with his billing account.