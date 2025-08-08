Billing API, REST: Budget.List
Retrieves the list of budgets corresponding to the specified billing account.
HTTP request
GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/budgets
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
billingAccountId
|
string
Required field. ID of the billing account to list budgets corresponding to.
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results,
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"budgets": [
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"billingAccountId": "string",
"status": "string",
// Includes only one of the fields `costBudget`, `expenseBudget`, `balanceBudget`
"costBudget": {
"amount": "string",
"notificationUserAccountIds": [
"string"
],
"thresholdRules": [
{
"type": "string",
"amount": "string",
"notificationUserAccountIds": [
"string"
]
}
],
"filter": {
"serviceIds": [
"string"
],
"cloudFoldersFilters": [
{
"cloudId": "string",
"folderIds": [
"string"
]
}
]
},
// Includes only one of the fields `resetPeriod`, `startDate`
"resetPeriod": "string",
"startDate": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"endDate": "string"
},
"expenseBudget": {
"amount": "string",
"notificationUserAccountIds": [
"string"
],
"thresholdRules": [
{
"type": "string",
"amount": "string",
"notificationUserAccountIds": [
"string"
]
}
],
"filter": {
"serviceIds": [
"string"
],
"cloudFoldersFilters": [
{
"cloudId": "string",
"folderIds": [
"string"
]
}
]
},
// Includes only one of the fields `resetPeriod`, `startDate`
"resetPeriod": "string",
"startDate": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"endDate": "string"
},
"balanceBudget": {
"amount": "string",
"notificationUserAccountIds": [
"string"
],
"thresholdRules": [
{
"type": "string",
"amount": "string",
"notificationUserAccountIds": [
"string"
]
}
],
"startDate": "string",
"endDate": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
budgets[]
|
List of budgets.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
Budget
A Budget resource. For more information, see [/docs/billing/concepts/budget].
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the budget.
|
name
|
string
Name of the budget.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
billingAccountId
|
string
ID of the billing account that the budget belongs to.
|
status
|
enum (BudgetStatus)
Status of the budget.
|
costBudget
|
Cost budget specification.
Includes only one of the fields
Specification of the budget.
|
expenseBudget
|
Expense budget specification.
Includes only one of the fields
Specification of the budget.
|
balanceBudget
|
Balance budget specification.
Includes only one of the fields
Specification of the budget.
CostBudgetSpec
Cost budget specification describes budget that can be used to control cost of cloud resources usage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
amount
|
string
Required field. Max cost threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.
|
notificationUserAccountIds[]
|
string
User account IDs.
|
thresholdRules[]
|
List of the ThresholdRule.
|
filter
|
Filter that can be used for specific resources selection. Only consumption cost of selected resources are used for the budget calculation.
|
resetPeriod
|
enum (ResetPeriodType)
Periodic start type that resets budget after specified period is finished.
Includes only one of the fields
Start type of the budget.
|
startDate
|
string
Custom start date of the budget.
Includes only one of the fields
Start type of the budget.
|
endDate
|
string
Required field. End date of the budget.
ThresholdRule
Rules that define intermediate cost thresholds of the budget.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (ThresholdType)
Required field. Type of the rule.
|
amount
|
string
Required field. Amount of the rule.
|
notificationUserAccountIds[]
|
string
User account IDs.
ConsumptionFilter
Filter that can be used for specific resources selection.
|
Field
|
Description
|
serviceIds[]
|
string
IDs of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.Service.
|
cloudFoldersFilters[]
|
Cloud and folders consumption filter.
CloudFoldersConsumptionFilter
Filter that can be used for specific cloud and its folders selection.
|
Field
|
Description
|
cloudId
|
string
ID of the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.Cloud.
|
folderIds[]
|
string
IDs of the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.Folder.
ExpenseBudgetSpec
Expense budget specification describes budget that can be used to control expense of cloud resources usage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
amount
|
string
Required field. Max expense threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.
|
notificationUserAccountIds[]
|
string
User account IDs.
|
thresholdRules[]
|
List of the ThresholdRule.
|
filter
|
Filter that can be used for specific resources selection. Only consumption expense of selected resources are used for the budget calculation.
|
resetPeriod
|
enum (ResetPeriodType)
Periodic start type that resets budget after specified period is finished.
Includes only one of the fields
Start type of the budget.
|
startDate
|
string
Custom start date of the budget.
Includes only one of the fields
Start type of the budget.
|
endDate
|
string
Required field. End date of the budget.
BalanceBudgetSpec
Balance budget specification describes budget that can be used to control yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.balance.
|
Field
|
Description
|
amount
|
string
Required field. Max balance threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.
|
notificationUserAccountIds[]
|
string
User account IDs.
|
thresholdRules[]
|
List of the ThresholdRule.
|
startDate
|
string
Start_date of the budget.
|
endDate
|
string
Required field. End date of the budget.