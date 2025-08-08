Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, REST: Budget.List

Retrieves the list of budgets corresponding to the specified billing account.

HTTP request

GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/budgets

Query parameters

Field

Description

billingAccountId

string

Required field. ID of the billing account to list budgets corresponding to.
To get the billing account ID, use BillingAccountService.List request.

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is larger than pageSize,
the service returns a ListBudgetsResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results,
set pageToken to the ListBudgetsResponse.nextPageToken
returned by a previous list request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "budgets": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "createdAt": "string",
      "billingAccountId": "string",
      "status": "string",
      // Includes only one of the fields `costBudget`, `expenseBudget`, `balanceBudget`
      "costBudget": {
        "amount": "string",
        "notificationUserAccountIds": [
          "string"
        ],
        "thresholdRules": [
          {
            "type": "string",
            "amount": "string",
            "notificationUserAccountIds": [
              "string"
            ]
          }
        ],
        "filter": {
          "serviceIds": [
            "string"
          ],
          "cloudFoldersFilters": [
            {
              "cloudId": "string",
              "folderIds": [
                "string"
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        // Includes only one of the fields `resetPeriod`, `startDate`
        "resetPeriod": "string",
        "startDate": "string",
        // end of the list of possible fields
        "endDate": "string"
      },
      "expenseBudget": {
        "amount": "string",
        "notificationUserAccountIds": [
          "string"
        ],
        "thresholdRules": [
          {
            "type": "string",
            "amount": "string",
            "notificationUserAccountIds": [
              "string"
            ]
          }
        ],
        "filter": {
          "serviceIds": [
            "string"
          ],
          "cloudFoldersFilters": [
            {
              "cloudId": "string",
              "folderIds": [
                "string"
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        // Includes only one of the fields `resetPeriod`, `startDate`
        "resetPeriod": "string",
        "startDate": "string",
        // end of the list of possible fields
        "endDate": "string"
      },
      "balanceBudget": {
        "amount": "string",
        "notificationUserAccountIds": [
          "string"
        ],
        "thresholdRules": [
          {
            "type": "string",
            "amount": "string",
            "notificationUserAccountIds": [
              "string"
            ]
          }
        ],
        "startDate": "string",
        "endDate": "string"
      }
      // end of the list of possible fields
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

budgets[]

Budget

List of budgets.

nextPageToken

string

This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
is larger than ListBudgetsRequest.pageSize, use
nextPageToken as the value
for the ListBudgetsRequest.pageToken query parameter
in the next list request. Each subsequent list request will have its own
nextPageToken to continue paging through the results.

Budget

A Budget resource. For more information, see [/docs/billing/concepts/budget].

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the budget.

name

string

Name of the budget.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

billingAccountId

string

ID of the billing account that the budget belongs to.

status

enum (BudgetStatus)

Status of the budget.

  • BUDGET_STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • CREATING: The budget is being created.
  • ACTIVE: The budget is active.
  • FINISHED: The budget is finished.

costBudget

CostBudgetSpec

Cost budget specification.

Includes only one of the fields costBudget, expenseBudget, balanceBudget.

Specification of the budget.

expenseBudget

ExpenseBudgetSpec

Expense budget specification.

Includes only one of the fields costBudget, expenseBudget, balanceBudget.

Specification of the budget.

balanceBudget

BalanceBudgetSpec

Balance budget specification.

Includes only one of the fields costBudget, expenseBudget, balanceBudget.

Specification of the budget.

CostBudgetSpec

Cost budget specification describes budget that can be used to control cost of cloud resources usage.

Field

Description

amount

string

Required field. Max cost threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.

notificationUserAccountIds[]

string

User account IDs.
Specified users will be be notified if the budget exceeds.

thresholdRules[]

ThresholdRule

List of the ThresholdRule.
Rules define intermediate cost thresholds of the budget.

filter

ConsumptionFilter

Filter that can be used for specific resources selection. Only consumption cost of selected resources are used for the budget calculation.

resetPeriod

enum (ResetPeriodType)

Periodic start type that resets budget after specified period is finished.
First time budget is calculated in the current period, i.e. current month, quarter or year.

Includes only one of the fields resetPeriod, startDate.

Start type of the budget.

  • RESET_PERIOD_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • MONTHLY: Reset budget every month.
  • QUARTER: Reset budget every quarter.
  • ANNUALLY: Reset budget every year.

startDate

string

Custom start date of the budget.
Must be the first day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

Includes only one of the fields resetPeriod, startDate.

Start type of the budget.

endDate

string

Required field. End date of the budget.
Must be the last day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

ThresholdRule

Rules that define intermediate cost thresholds of the budget.

Field

Description

type

enum (ThresholdType)

Required field. Type of the rule.

  • THRESHOLD_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • PERCENT: Percent.
  • AMOUNT: The same as budget amount.

amount

string

Required field. Amount of the rule.

  • Must be less than 100 if type is PERCENT.
  • Must be less than budget's amount if type is AMOUNT.

notificationUserAccountIds[]

string

User account IDs.
Specified users will be be notified if the threshold exceeds.

ConsumptionFilter

Filter that can be used for specific resources selection.

Field

Description

serviceIds[]

string

IDs of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.Service.
Only consumption of resources corresponding to the given services is used for the budget calculation.
Empty sequence means no services filters.

cloudFoldersFilters[]

CloudFoldersConsumptionFilter

Cloud and folders consumption filter.
Only consumption within specified clouds and folders is used for the budget calculation.
Empty sequence means no cloud and folders filters.

CloudFoldersConsumptionFilter

Filter that can be used for specific cloud and its folders selection.

Field

Description

cloudId

string

ID of the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.Cloud.
Only consumption within specified cloud is used for the budget calculation.

folderIds[]

string

IDs of the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.Folder.
Only consumption within specified folders of the given cloud is used for the budget calculation.
Empty sequence means no folders filters and the whole cloud consumption will be used.

ExpenseBudgetSpec

Expense budget specification describes budget that can be used to control expense of cloud resources usage.

Field

Description

amount

string

Required field. Max expense threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.

notificationUserAccountIds[]

string

User account IDs.
Specified users will be be notified if the budget exceeds.

thresholdRules[]

ThresholdRule

List of the ThresholdRule.
Rules define intermediate expense thresholds of the budget.

filter

ConsumptionFilter

Filter that can be used for specific resources selection. Only consumption expense of selected resources are used for the budget calculation.

resetPeriod

enum (ResetPeriodType)

Periodic start type that resets budget after specified period is finished.
First time budget is calculated in the current period, i.e. current month, quarter or year.

Includes only one of the fields resetPeriod, startDate.

Start type of the budget.

  • RESET_PERIOD_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • MONTHLY: Reset budget every month.
  • QUARTER: Reset budget every quarter.
  • ANNUALLY: Reset budget every year.

startDate

string

Custom start date of the budget.
Must be the first day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

Includes only one of the fields resetPeriod, startDate.

Start type of the budget.

endDate

string

Required field. End date of the budget.
Must be the last day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

BalanceBudgetSpec

Balance budget specification describes budget that can be used to control yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.balance.

Field

Description

amount

string

Required field. Max balance threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.

notificationUserAccountIds[]

string

User account IDs.
Specified users will be be notified if the budget exceeds.

thresholdRules[]

ThresholdRule

List of the ThresholdRule.
Rules define intermediate balance thresholds of the budget.

startDate

string

Start_date of the budget.
Must be the first day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

endDate

string

Required field. End date of the budget.
Must be the last day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.
