Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, REST: Service.Get

Статья создана
Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.

Returns the specified service.

HTTP request

GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/services/{id}

Path parameters

Field

Description

id

string

Required field. ID of the service to return.
To get the service ID, use ServiceService.List request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string"
}

A Service resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the service.

name

string

Name of the service, e.g. Compute Cloud, VPC.

description

string

Description of the service.
Предыдущая
Overview
Следующая
List