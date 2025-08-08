Billing API, REST: Service.Get
Статья создана
Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.
Returns the specified service.
HTTP request
GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/services/{id}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Required field. ID of the service to return.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string"
}
A Service resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the service.
|
name
|
string
Name of the service, e.g.
|
description
|
string
Description of the service.