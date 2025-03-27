Yandex Cloud Financial Report for 2024

Yandex Cloud is a platform that enables creating digital products. It offers scalable infrastructure solutions, services for data storage, processing, and analysis, AI tools, information security services, and full‑cycle development tools.

The Yandex Cloud platform is focused on providing businesses with a full range of tools to create and develop IT products based on Yandex technologies. With this in mind, we are actively working on our service ecosystem and launching new product areas. Our top‑priority areas are AI and data tools, information security services, and full‑cycle development tools.

Starting 2024, Yandex Cloud is part of Yandex B2B Tech group that creates and develops enterprise solutions. In 2024, the Yandex B2B Tech’s total revenue by its two key areas, Yandex Cloud and Yandex 360, amounted to ₽32.20B.

As estimated by Yandex, the size of the market where Yandex B2B Tech operates was at ₽240B in 2024, with the Yandex B2B Tech share being around 13%. By 2028, the market is expected to double, reaching ₽510B, with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) around 21%. Meanwhile, Yandex expects Yandex B2B Tech to grow much faster than the market average.