Up to $12 000 to access YandexGPT API and YandexART for 12 months

Technical advisory by Yandex Cloud architects

Who can take part

Companies developing tech products

You are developing your own tech product and selling it to your customers.

With a рroject at MVP stage or higher

You already have customers and sales, not just an idea.

And a prepared task for generative models

You want to apply our technology in your project and are ready to provide feedback.

How to apply

The entire process, from the request to approval, takes up to 10 days.

Submit request on the website

Fill out the form and provide details on how you plan to implement generative models.

Have an interview

After we get your request, our manager will contact you to learn out more about your plans and answer your questions.

Wait for feedback

After the interview, we will look at your request and make a decision about your participation in the program.

Get your confirmation

We will inform you about our decision by email and apply credits to your Yandex Cloud account immediately after approval.

What you can do with the YandexGPT API

These are just some examples of what you can do using the model. If you have other objectives, please tell us about them in your application.

Analysis of textual information

Get an aggregated result based on accumulated text data: information in work chats, user reviews, and other types of data.

The YandexGPT API helps you both generalize and interpret information.

Content creation

Speed up text creation, improve their quality and style. Create template texts for newsletters, product descriptions for online stores and other applications.

Chat bots

Develop a chatbot for the support service: teach it to answer both typical and more complex user questions.

What you can do with YandexART

The new generation of the YandexART 2.0 neural network can generate short texts directly in an image and use several styles within one image, while better understanding the physics of space and creating more detailed images.

Create vivid content for advertising campaigns and social networks. Experiment with different images and short texts to attract more customers to your site.

Request in YandexART

A cake with “HAPPY” written on it, with decorations and flowers in the background

What we offer 

For Yandex Cloud corporate users

Playground is a Yandex Cloud console interface where you can automate your routine tasks, like generating product descriptions, creating scripts for videos, writing blog posts, and much more.

Users with Yandex ID

Two demo modes: chat and prompt. Explore model features with individual requests, chat with the model, and rate its responses.

FAQ

Yes, it’s true. You will receive $1200 immediately after approval. Then please contact the program manager to extend credits amount.

Expand your startup’s capabilities using AI technologies

If you already have a formulated task for a generative model, and your technological project is at the MVP stage or higher, leave a request and we will contact you as soon as possible.

Yandex Cloud Boost AI application

* Including VAT. The procedure and conditions for granting the credit are specified in the full terms of the Cloud Boost AI program.