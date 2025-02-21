You can spend cloud credits on the YandexGPT API and YandexART service.
Users authorized via Yandex ID can start working in chat or prompt demo mode.
If your goal is to solve business tasks, start usinglayground, an interface within the Yandex Cloud console that for testing models and checking hypotheses. This will help you see how good YandexGPT is at responding your questions and explore its features to later adapt it for working with your product.
To automate processes with proven efficiency, we recommend using YandexGPT API. You will need to get authenticated before starting to use the service’s API. Read these instructions to learn how.