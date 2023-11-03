Search
Contact UsGet started

Yandex Cloud platform logotype and icons

The official set of Yandex Cloud logotype, service icon libraries,
and partner badges

Logotype, icon, and badge

We have prepared various formats of the Yandex Cloud logo, icons, and partner badges for use on websites and in other materials. Placement guidelines will help you decide on the right format.

Download logo, icons and badges
pdf
Yandex Cloud guide: logo and icons

Service icons and elements for schemes

You can use elements and Yandex Cloud icon libraries to create architecture diagrams. Below you will find a ZIP archive with service icons and elements for Visio and app.diagrams.net (Draw.io).

Download ZIP
Full screen image

Use the logo, icon, and badge only in accordance with the instructions and the Rules of Use of the Yandex.Cloud Logo, Icon and Badge.