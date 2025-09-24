Связаться с намиПодключиться

Статья создана
Обновлена 24 сентября 2025 г.

Ingress manages external access to services in a cluster, typically HTTP. Gwin extends the standard Kubernetes Ingress resource with custom annotations for Yandex Application Load Balancer features.

Ingress is a standard Kubernetes resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Gwin. For configuration details, see the upstream documentation.

Примечание

Ingress is frozen. New features are being added to the Gateway API. See k8s docs for details. Yandex Cloud docs for Gateway API are available here.

Cheatsheet

Примечание

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.

It's just demonstration of all Ingress fields.

apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
  name: example-ingress
  namespace: example-ns
  annotations: ...  # see annotations example below
spec:
  ingressClassName: gwin  # use Gwin ingress class
  defaultBackend:  # default backend for unmatched requests
    service:
      name: default-service
      port:
        number: 80
  rules:
    - host: "example.com"  # hostname to match
      http:
        paths:
          - path: "/api"  # path to match
            pathType: Prefix  # path matching type
            backend:
              service:
                name: api-service
                port:
                  number: 8080
          - path: "/static"
            pathType: Prefix
            backend:
              resource:  # custom backend resource
                apiGroup: gwin.yandex.cloud
                kind: IngressBackendGroup
                name: static-backend-group
          - path: "/regex.*"  # regex path matching
            pathType: ImplementationSpecific  # enables regex matching
            backend:
              service:
                name: regex-service
                port:
                  number: 8080
          - path: "/redirect"
            pathType: Prefix
            backend:
              resource:  # redirect backend
                kind: Redirect
                name: example-redirect
          - path: "/direct"
            pathType: Prefix
            backend:
              resource:  # direct response backend
                kind: DirectResponse
                name: example-response
  tls:
    - hosts:
        - "example.com"
      secretName: "yc-certmgr-cert-id-fpq6gvvm6piu********"  # Yandex Cloud certificate
Field Description
metadata IngressMeta
Name, namespace and annotations.
spec IngressSpec
Resource specification.

IngressMeta

Field Description
name string
Name of the Ingress.
namespace string
Namespace of the Ingress.
annotations map[string]string
Annotations of the Ingress.

Annotations cheatsheet

Примечание

You can also set policy parameters using IngressPolicy resource. The IngressPolicy resource parameters and Ingress annotations are equivalent.

Specification provided below is not valid configuration. It's just demonstration of all Ingress annotations.

apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
  annotations:
    # Ingress group configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/groupName: "my-ingress-group"  # group multiple ingresses to single Balancer
    gwin.yandex.cloud/groupOrder: "100"  # processing order within group
    
    # Load balancer configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/externalIPv4Address: "5.4.3.2"  # external IPv4 address
    gwin.yandex.cloud/subnets: "subnet-id-1,subnet-id-2"  # where to place balancer
    gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups: "sg-id-1,sg-id-2"  # network access control
    gwin.yandex.cloud/allowZonalShift: "true"  # enable failover between zones
    
    # Cloud Logging
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.logGroupID: "log-group-id-1"  # where to send logs
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.disable: "false"  # enable logging
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.rule1.httpCodes: "404,500"  # skip these status codes
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.rule1.httpCodeIntervals: "HTTP_4XX,HTTP_5XX"  # skip error ranges
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.rule1.grpcCodes: "INTERNAL,UNIMPLEMENTED"  # skip gRPC errors
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.rule1.discardPercent: "10"  # drop 10% of logs
    
    # Autoscaling
    gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.minZoneSize: "2"  # min instances per zone
    gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.maxSize: "10"  # max total instances
    
    # Zone traffic control
    gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.ru-central1-a.receiveTraffic: "false"  # disable this zone
    gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.ru-central1-b.receiveTraffic: "true"  # enable this zone
    
    # Listener configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.securityProfileID: "security-profile-id"  # WAF protection
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.rbac.action: "ALLOW"  # access control policy
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10: "true"  # support old HTTP
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.http2Options.maxConcurrentStreams: "100"  # limit connections
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.stream.idleTimeout: "300s"  # close idle connections
    
    # Backend group configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.http.useHTTP2: "true"  # enable HTTP/2 to backends
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.mode: "ROUND_ROBIN"  # load balancing algorithm
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.localityAwareRouting: "80"  # prefer same zone
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.strictLocality: "false"  # allow cross-zone routing
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.panicThreshold: "50"  # panic mode threshold
    
    # Health checks
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.timeout: "5s"  # health check timeout
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.interval: "10s"  # check interval
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.healthyThreshold: "2"  # checks to mark healthy
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.unhealthyThreshold: "3"  # checks to mark unhealthy
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.port: "8080"  # health check port
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.path: "/health"  # HTTP health check path
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.host: "health.example.com"  # Host header
    
    # Backend TLS configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.sni: "backend.example.com"  # SNI for TLS
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.id: "cert-123456"  # cloud certificate ID
    
    # Session affinity
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.header.name: "X-Session-ID"  # header-based affinity
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.name: "session"  # cookie name
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.ttl: "3600s"  # cookie lifetime
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.sourceIP: "true"  # IP-based affinity
    
    # Route timeouts
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.timeout: "60s"  # overall connection timeout
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.idleTimeout: "300s"  # idle connection timeout
    
    # HTTP specific settings
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.httpUpgradeTypes: "websocket"  # supported upgrade protocols
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.allowedMethods: "GET,POST,PUT"  # restrict allowed HTTP methods
    
    # Header modifications
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.append.X-Custom-Header: "custom-value"  # add request header
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.rename.Old-Header: "New-Header"  # rename request header
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.replace.Authorization: "Bearer token"  # replace request header
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.remove: "X-Remove-Me,X-Also-Remove"  # remove request headers
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.append.X-Response-Header: "response-value"  # add response header
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.rename.Old-Response: "New-Response"  # rename response header
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.replace.Cache-Control: "no-cache"  # replace response header
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.remove: "Server,X-Powered-By"  # remove response headers
    
    # Redirect actions (referenced by backend resource)
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.replaceScheme: "https"  # change URL scheme
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.replaceHost: "new-host.com"  # change hostname
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.replacePort: "443"  # change port
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.path.replacePath: "/new-path"  # replace entire path
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.path.replacePrefix: "/new-prefix"  # replace path prefix
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.removeQuery: "true"  # remove query parameters
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.responseCode: "301"  # redirect status code
    
    # Direct response actions (referenced by backend resource)
    gwin.yandex.cloud/directResponse.my-response.responseCode: "200"  # HTTP status code
    gwin.yandex.cloud/directResponse.my-response.responseBody.text: "Hello World"  # response body text
    
    # Security
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.securityProfileID: "security-profile-1"  # WAF profile for routes
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.securityProfileID: "host-security-profile-1"  # WAF profile for hosts
    
    # Rate limiting
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perSecond: "100"  # global rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perMinute: "6000"  # global rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perSecond: "10"  # per-IP rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perMinute: "600"  # per-IP rate limit
    
    # RBAC configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.action: "ALLOW"  # default RBAC action
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-token.header.name: "X-Api-Token"  # header to check
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-token.header.exact: "admin123"  # required value
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rbac.action: "DENY"  # host-level RBAC action

Annotations reference

Ingress Group Configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/groupName
(string)
Name of the ingress group to group multiple ingresses together.
Example: my-ingress-group
gwin.yandex.cloud/groupOrder
(number)
Processing order within the ingress group.
Example: 100

Load Balancer Configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/externalIPv4Address
(string)
External IPv4 address for the load balancer.
Example: 5.4.3.2
gwin.yandex.cloud/subnets
(comma separated strings)
Subnets of the zones where load balancer will be instantiated.
Example: subnet-id-1,subnet-id-2
gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups
(comma separated strings)
Security groups of load balancer.
Example: sg-id-1,sg-id-2
gwin.yandex.cloud/allowZonalShift
(boolean)
Specifies whether application load balancer is available to zonal shift.
Example: true

Cloud Logging

For discardRule annotations you can set up any name. It does not affect ALB configuration in any way.

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.logGroupID
(string)
Cloud Logging log group ID to store access logs.
Example: log-group-id-1
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.disable
(boolean)
Disable sending logs to Cloud Logging.
Example: false
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.httpCodes
(comma separated numbers)
HTTP status codes to discard from logs.
Example: 404,500
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.httpCodeIntervals
(comma separated strings)
HTTP code intervals to discard.
Example: HTTP_4XX,HTTP_5XX
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.grpcCodes
(comma separated strings)
gRPC codes to discard from logs.
Example: INTERNAL,UNIMPLEMENTED
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.discardPercent
(number)
Percentage of matching logs to discard (0-100).
Example: 10

Autoscaling

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.minZoneSize
(number)
Minimum resource units per zone (must be ≥2).
Example: 2
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.maxSize
(number)
Maximum total resource units (0 = no limit).
Example: 10

Zone traffic control

<zone> is a zone id, e.g. ru-central1-a.

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.{zone}.receiveTraffic
(boolean)
Disable traffic to load balancer nodes in specified availability zone.
Example: false

Listener configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10
(boolean)
Enables support for incoming HTTP/1.0 and HTTP/1.1 requests and disables it for HTTP/2 requests. Applies to all HTTP listeners.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.http2Options.maxConcurrentStreams
(number)
Maximum number of concurrent HTTP/2 streams in a connection. Applies to all HTTP listeners.
Example: 100
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.stream.idleTimeout
(duration)
The idle timeout is duration during which no data is transmitted or received on either the upstream or downstream connection. Applies to all stream listeners.
Example: 300s
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID that applies to all requests via HTTP router for all listeners.
Example: security-profile-id
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.rbac.action
(string)
RBAC action (ALLOW/DENY) for HTTP router access control for all listeners.
Example: ALLOW

Backend group configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.http.useHTTP2
(boolean)
Use HTTP/2 for connections between load balancer and backends.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.mode
(string)
Load balancing mode for backend group. Possible values: RANDOM, ROUND_ROBIN, LEAST_REQUEST.
Example: ROUND_ROBIN
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.localityAwareRouting
(number)
Percentage of traffic sent to backends in the same availability zone.
Example: 80
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.strictLocality
(boolean)
Route traffic only to backends in the same availability zone.
Example: false
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.panicThreshold
(number)
Panic mode threshold percentage for load balancing.
Example: 50

Health check configuration

Common health check settings
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.timeout
(duration)
Health check timeout.
Example: 5s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.interval
(duration)
Interval between health checks.
Example: 10s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.healthyThreshold
(number)
Number of successful checks to mark backend as healthy.
Example: 2
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.unhealthyThreshold
(number)
Number of failed checks to mark backend as unhealthy.
Example: 3
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.port
(number)
Port for health checks.
Example: 8080
HTTP health checks
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.path
(string)
HTTP path for health checks.
Example: /health
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.useHTTP2
(boolean)
Use HTTP/2 for health checks.
Example: false
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.host
(string)
Host header for HTTP health checks.
Example: health.example.com
gRPC health checks
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.grpc.serviceName
(string)
gRPC service name for health checks.
Example: health.HealthService
Stream health checks
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.stream.send
(string)
Data to send for TCP health checks.
Example: PING
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.stream.receive
(string)
Expected response for TCP health checks.
Example: PONG
Health check transport settings
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.plaintext
(boolean)
Use plaintext protocol for health checks. Set to true to force HTTP health checks even for HTTPS backends.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.sni
(string)
Server Name Indication (SNI) for health check TLS connections.
Example: health.example.com
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.id
(string)
Cloud certificate ID for health check TLS validation.
Example: health-cert-123
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.bytes
(string)
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format for health check TLS validation.
Example: -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----...

Backend TLS configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.sni
(string)
Server Name Indication (SNI) for TLS connections to backends.
Example: backend.example.com
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.id
(string)
Cloud certificate ID for backend TLS validation.
Example: cert-123456
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.bytes
(string)
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format for backend TLS validation.
Example: -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----...

Stream backend configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.stream.enableProxy
(boolean)
Enable proxy protocol for stream backends.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.stream.keepConnectionsOnHostHealthFailure
(boolean)
Keep connections when backend host becomes unhealthy.
Example: false

Session affinity

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.header.name
(string)
HTTP header name for session affinity.
Example: X-Session-ID
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.name
(string)
Cookie name for session affinity.
Example: session
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.ttl
(duration)
Cookie TTL for session affinity.
Example: 3600s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.sourceIP
(boolean)
Use source IP for session affinity.
Example: true

Route configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.timeout
(duration)
Overall timeout for HTTP connection between load balancer and backend. The maximum time the connection is kept alive, regardless of data transfer. Default: 60s. On timeout, returns UNAVAILABLE status.
Example: 60s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.idleTimeout
(duration)
Idle timeout for HTTP connection.
Example: 300s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.httpUpgradeTypes
(comma separated strings)
Supported HTTP Upgrade header values.
Example: websocket
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.allowedMethods
(comma separated strings)
Restricts which HTTP methods are allowed for this route. If not specified, all methods are allowed.
Example: GET,POST,PUT

Header modification

Header modifications are applied in the following order: append, rename, replace, remove.

Request header modifications
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.append.{header-name}
(string)
Adds a new request header with the specified value.
Example: custom-value
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.rename.{old-header-name}
(string)
Renames an existing request header to the specified new name.
Example: New-Header-Name
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.replace.{header-name}
(string)
Replaces the value of an existing request header or creates a new one.
Example: new-value
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.remove
(comma separated strings)
Removes the specified request headers.
Example: X-Remove-Me,X-Also-Remove
Response header modifications
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.append.{header-name}
(string)
Adds a new response header with the specified value.
Example: custom-value
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.rename.{old-header-name}
(string)
Renames an existing response header to the specified new name.
Example: New-Header-Name
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.replace.{header-name}
(string)
Replaces the value of an existing response header or creates a new one.
Example: new-value
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.remove
(comma separated strings)
Removes the specified response headers.
Example: Server,X-Powered-By

Redirect actions

Redirect actions can be referenced by Ingress path backends using kind: Redirect and name: {redirect-name}.

Example: Redirect HTTP traffic to HTTPS with a different host:

apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
  name: redirect-example
  annotations:
    # Define redirect action
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.https-redirect.replaceScheme: "https"
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.https-redirect.replaceHost: "secure.example.com"
    gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.https-redirect.responseCode: "301"
spec:
  ingressClassName: gwin
  rules:
    - host: "example.com"
      http:
        paths:
          - path: "/"
            pathType: Prefix
            backend:
              resource:
                kind: Redirect
                name: https-redirect  # References the redirect action above

This example redirects all HTTP requests from http://example.com/* to https://secure.example.com/* with a 301 (permanent redirect) status code.

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.replaceScheme
(string)
Changes the URL scheme (http/https) in the redirect location.
Example: https
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.replaceHost
(string)
Changes the hostname in the redirect location.
Example: new-host.com
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.replacePort
(number)
Changes the port number in the redirect location.
Example: 443
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.path.replacePath
(string)
Replaces the entire path with the specified value.
Example: /new-path
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.path.replacePrefix
(string)
Replaces the matching path prefix with the specified value.
Example: /new-prefix
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.removeQuery
(boolean)
Determines whether to remove query parameters from the redirect URL.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.responseCode
(number)
HTTP status code for the redirect response (e.g., 301, 302, 303, 307, 308).
Example: 301

Direct response actions

Direct response actions can be referenced by Ingress path backends using kind: DirectResponse and name: {response-name}.

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/directResponse.{name}.responseCode
(number)
HTTP status code to return in the direct response.
Example: 200
gwin.yandex.cloud/directResponse.{name}.responseBody.text
(string)
Plain text content to include in the response. body
Example: Hello World

Security configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID for route-level protection.
Example: security-profile-1
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID for host-level protection.
Example: host-security-profile-1

Rate limiting

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perSecond
(number)
Rate limit for all requests per second.
Example: 100
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perMinute
(number)
Rate limit for all requests per minute.
Example: 6000
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perSecond
(number)
Rate limit per IP address per second.
Example: 10
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perMinute
(number)
Rate limit per IP address per minute.
Example: 600

RBAC configuration

RBAC allows controlling access to routes or hosts based on request attributes.

Annotations follow the pattern:
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.{rule-type}

Where:

  • {resource} — resource type (rules, hosts);
  • {principal-group} — logical group of checks (e.g. admin);
  • {principal} — specific principal identifier (e.g. check-token);
  • {rule-type} — matching rule type (header, ip, etc.).
Combination Rules
  • All checks within the same principal group are combined with AND logic.
  • Different principal groups are combined with OR logic.
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY) for route access control.
Example: ALLOW
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.name
(string)
Header name to match for route RBAC.
Example: X-Api-Token
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.exact
(string)
Exact header value match for route RBAC.
Example: admin123
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.regex
(string)
Regex pattern for header value match for route RBAC.
Example: ^admin.*
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.prefix
(string)
Header value prefix match for route RBAC.
Example: Bearer
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.ip.remoteIp
(string)
IP address or CIDR block for route RBAC.
Example: 10.0.0.0/8
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.any
(boolean)
Match any request for route RBAC.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY) for host access control.
Example: DENY

IngressSpec

IngressSpec describes the Ingress the user wishes to exist.

Appears in: Ingress

Field Description
ingressClassName string
IngressClassName is the name of the IngressClass cluster resource. For Gwin, use gwin.
Example: gwin
defaultBackend IngressBackend
DefaultBackend is the backend that should handle requests that don't match any rule.
tls []IngressTLS
TLS configuration.
rules []IngressRule
List of host rules used to configure the Ingress.

IngressRule

IngressRule represents the rules mapping the paths under a specified host to the related backend services.

Appears in: IngressSpec

Field Description
host string
Host is the fully qualified domain name of a network host.
Example: example.com
http HTTPIngressRuleValue
HTTP represents a rule to apply against incoming requests.

HTTPIngressRuleValue

HTTPIngressRuleValue is a list of http selectors pointing to backends.

Appears in: IngressRule

Field Description
paths []HTTPIngressPath
Paths is a collection of paths that map requests to backends.

HTTPIngressPath

HTTPIngressPath associates a path with a backend.

Appears in: HTTPIngressRuleValue

Field Description
path string
Path is matched against the path of an incoming request. For ImplementationSpecific pathType, this would be a regular expression.
Example: /api or /regex.*
pathType string
PathType determines the interpretation of the Path matching. Exact for exact match, Prefix for prefix match, or ImplementationSpecific for regex matching.
Example: Prefix
backend IngressBackend
Backend defines the referenced service endpoint to which the traffic will be forwarded.

IngressBackend

IngressBackend describes all endpoints for a given service and port.

Appears in: IngressSpec, HTTPIngressPath

Field Description
service IngressServiceBackend
Service references a Service as a Backend.
resource TypedLocalObjectReference
Resource is an ObjectRef to another Kubernetes resource in the same namespace. Can reference IngressBackendGroup, YCStorageBucket, Redirect or DirectResponse

TypedLocalObjectReference

Reference to a typed Kubernetes resource in the same namespace.

Appears in: IngressBackend

Field Description
apiGroup string
API group of the referenced resource
Example: gwin.yandex.cloud
kind string
Kind of the referenced resource
Example: IngressBackendGroup, YCStorageBucket, Redirect, DirectResponse
name string
Name of the referenced resource
Example: static-backend-group
IngressServiceBackend

IngressServiceBackend references a Kubernetes Service as a Backend.

Appears in: IngressBackend

Field Description
name string
Name is the referenced service.
Example: api-service
port ServiceBackendPort
Port of the referenced service.

ServiceBackendPort

ServiceBackendPort is the service port being referenced.

Appears in: IngressServiceBackend

Field Description
name string
Name is the name of the port on the Service.
Example: http
number int32
Number is the numerical port number on the Service.
Example: 8080

IngressTLS

IngressTLS describes the transport layer security associated with an Ingress.

Appears in: IngressSpec

Field Description
hosts []string
Hosts are a list of hosts included in the TLS certificate.
Example: ["example.com"]
secretName string
SecretName is the name of the secret used to terminate TLS traffic. For Yandex Cloud certificates, use format yc-certmgr-cert-id-{certificate-id}.
Example: yc-certmgr-cert-id-fpq6gvvm6piu********
