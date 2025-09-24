Ingress
Ingress manages external access to services in a cluster, typically HTTP. Gwin extends the standard Kubernetes Ingress resource with custom annotations for Yandex Application Load Balancer features.
Ingress is a standard Kubernetes resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Gwin. For configuration details, see the upstream documentation.
Примечание
Ingress is frozen. New features are being added to the Gateway API. See k8s docs for details. Yandex Cloud docs for Gateway API are available here.
- Cheatsheet
- IngressMeta
- IngressSpec
Cheatsheet
Примечание
Specification provided below is not valid configuration.
It's just demonstration of all
Ingress fields.
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
name: example-ingress
namespace: example-ns
annotations: ... # see annotations example below
spec:
ingressClassName: gwin # use Gwin ingress class
defaultBackend: # default backend for unmatched requests
service:
name: default-service
port:
number: 80
rules:
- host: "example.com" # hostname to match
http:
paths:
- path: "/api" # path to match
pathType: Prefix # path matching type
backend:
service:
name: api-service
port:
number: 8080
- path: "/static"
pathType: Prefix
backend:
resource: # custom backend resource
apiGroup: gwin.yandex.cloud
kind: IngressBackendGroup
name: static-backend-group
- path: "/regex.*" # regex path matching
pathType: ImplementationSpecific # enables regex matching
backend:
service:
name: regex-service
port:
number: 8080
- path: "/redirect"
pathType: Prefix
backend:
resource: # redirect backend
kind: Redirect
name: example-redirect
- path: "/direct"
pathType: Prefix
backend:
resource: # direct response backend
kind: DirectResponse
name: example-response
tls:
- hosts:
- "example.com"
secretName: "yc-certmgr-cert-id-fpq6gvvm6piu********" # Yandex Cloud certificate
|Field
|Description
|metadata
|IngressMeta
Name, namespace and annotations.
|spec
|IngressSpec
Resource specification.
IngressMeta
|Field
|Description
|name
|string
Name of the Ingress.
|namespace
|string
Namespace of the Ingress.
|annotations
|map[string]string
Annotations of the Ingress.
Annotations cheatsheet
Примечание
You can also set policy parameters using IngressPolicy resource. The IngressPolicy resource parameters and Ingress annotations are equivalent.
Specification provided below is not valid configuration. It's just demonstration of all
Ingress annotations.
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
annotations:
# Ingress group configuration
gwin.yandex.cloud/groupName: "my-ingress-group" # group multiple ingresses to single Balancer
gwin.yandex.cloud/groupOrder: "100" # processing order within group
# Load balancer configuration
gwin.yandex.cloud/externalIPv4Address: "5.4.3.2" # external IPv4 address
gwin.yandex.cloud/subnets: "subnet-id-1,subnet-id-2" # where to place balancer
gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups: "sg-id-1,sg-id-2" # network access control
gwin.yandex.cloud/allowZonalShift: "true" # enable failover between zones
# Cloud Logging
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.logGroupID: "log-group-id-1" # where to send logs
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.disable: "false" # enable logging
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.rule1.httpCodes: "404,500" # skip these status codes
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.rule1.httpCodeIntervals: "HTTP_4XX,HTTP_5XX" # skip error ranges
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.rule1.grpcCodes: "INTERNAL,UNIMPLEMENTED" # skip gRPC errors
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.rule1.discardPercent: "10" # drop 10% of logs
# Autoscaling
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.minZoneSize: "2" # min instances per zone
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.maxSize: "10" # max total instances
# Zone traffic control
gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.ru-central1-a.receiveTraffic: "false" # disable this zone
gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.ru-central1-b.receiveTraffic: "true" # enable this zone
# Listener configuration
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.securityProfileID: "security-profile-id" # WAF protection
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.rbac.action: "ALLOW" # access control policy
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10: "true" # support old HTTP
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.http2Options.maxConcurrentStreams: "100" # limit connections
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.stream.idleTimeout: "300s" # close idle connections
# Backend group configuration
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.http.useHTTP2: "true" # enable HTTP/2 to backends
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.mode: "ROUND_ROBIN" # load balancing algorithm
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.localityAwareRouting: "80" # prefer same zone
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.strictLocality: "false" # allow cross-zone routing
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.panicThreshold: "50" # panic mode threshold
# Health checks
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.timeout: "5s" # health check timeout
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.interval: "10s" # check interval
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.healthyThreshold: "2" # checks to mark healthy
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.unhealthyThreshold: "3" # checks to mark unhealthy
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.port: "8080" # health check port
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.path: "/health" # HTTP health check path
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.host: "health.example.com" # Host header
# Backend TLS configuration
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.sni: "backend.example.com" # SNI for TLS
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.id: "cert-123456" # cloud certificate ID
# Session affinity
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.header.name: "X-Session-ID" # header-based affinity
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.name: "session" # cookie name
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.ttl: "3600s" # cookie lifetime
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.sourceIP: "true" # IP-based affinity
# Route timeouts
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.timeout: "60s" # overall connection timeout
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.idleTimeout: "300s" # idle connection timeout
# HTTP specific settings
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.httpUpgradeTypes: "websocket" # supported upgrade protocols
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.allowedMethods: "GET,POST,PUT" # restrict allowed HTTP methods
# Header modifications
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.append.X-Custom-Header: "custom-value" # add request header
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.rename.Old-Header: "New-Header" # rename request header
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.replace.Authorization: "Bearer token" # replace request header
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.remove: "X-Remove-Me,X-Also-Remove" # remove request headers
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.append.X-Response-Header: "response-value" # add response header
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.rename.Old-Response: "New-Response" # rename response header
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.replace.Cache-Control: "no-cache" # replace response header
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.remove: "Server,X-Powered-By" # remove response headers
# Redirect actions (referenced by backend resource)
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.replaceScheme: "https" # change URL scheme
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.replaceHost: "new-host.com" # change hostname
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.replacePort: "443" # change port
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.path.replacePath: "/new-path" # replace entire path
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.path.replacePrefix: "/new-prefix" # replace path prefix
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.removeQuery: "true" # remove query parameters
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.my-redirect.responseCode: "301" # redirect status code
# Direct response actions (referenced by backend resource)
gwin.yandex.cloud/directResponse.my-response.responseCode: "200" # HTTP status code
gwin.yandex.cloud/directResponse.my-response.responseBody.text: "Hello World" # response body text
# Security
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.securityProfileID: "security-profile-1" # WAF profile for routes
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.securityProfileID: "host-security-profile-1" # WAF profile for hosts
# Rate limiting
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perSecond: "100" # global rate limit
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perMinute: "6000" # global rate limit
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perSecond: "10" # per-IP rate limit
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perMinute: "600" # per-IP rate limit
# RBAC configuration
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.action: "ALLOW" # default RBAC action
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-token.header.name: "X-Api-Token" # header to check
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-token.header.exact: "admin123" # required value
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rbac.action: "DENY" # host-level RBAC action
Annotations reference
Ingress Group Configuration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/groupName
(string)
Name of the ingress group to group multiple ingresses together.
Example:
my-ingress-group
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/groupOrder
(number)
Processing order within the ingress group.
Example:
100
Load Balancer Configuration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/externalIPv4Address
(string)
External IPv4 address for the load balancer.
Example:
5.4.3.2
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/subnets
(comma separated strings)
Subnets of the zones where load balancer will be instantiated.
Example:
subnet-id-1,subnet-id-2
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups
(comma separated strings)
Security groups of load balancer.
Example:
sg-id-1,sg-id-2
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/allowZonalShift
(boolean)
Specifies whether application load balancer is available to zonal shift.
Example:
true
Cloud Logging
For
discardRule annotations you can set up any name. It does not affect ALB configuration in any way.
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.logGroupID
(string)
Cloud Logging log group ID to store access logs.
Example:
log-group-id-1
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.disable
(boolean)
Disable sending logs to Cloud Logging.
Example:
false
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.httpCodes
(comma separated numbers)
HTTP status codes to discard from logs.
Example:
404,500
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.httpCodeIntervals
(comma separated strings)
HTTP code intervals to discard.
Example:
HTTP_4XX,HTTP_5XX
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.grpcCodes
(comma separated strings)
gRPC codes to discard from logs.
Example:
INTERNAL,UNIMPLEMENTED
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.discardPercent
(number)
Percentage of matching logs to discard (0-100).
Example:
10
Autoscaling
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.minZoneSize
(number)
Minimum resource units per zone (must be ≥2).
Example:
2
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.maxSize
(number)
Maximum total resource units (0 = no limit).
Example:
10
Zone traffic control
<zone> is a zone id, e.g.
ru-central1-a.
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.{zone}.receiveTraffic
(boolean)
Disable traffic to load balancer nodes in specified availability zone.
Example:
false
Listener configuration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10
(boolean)
Enables support for incoming HTTP/1.0 and HTTP/1.1 requests and disables it for HTTP/2 requests. Applies to all HTTP listeners.
Example:
true
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.http2Options.maxConcurrentStreams
(number)
Maximum number of concurrent HTTP/2 streams in a connection. Applies to all HTTP listeners.
Example:
100
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.stream.idleTimeout
(duration)
The idle timeout is duration during which no data is transmitted or received on either the upstream or downstream connection. Applies to all stream listeners.
Example:
300s
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID that applies to all requests via HTTP router for all listeners.
Example:
security-profile-id
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.rbac.action
(string)
RBAC action (ALLOW/DENY) for HTTP router access control for all listeners.
Example:
ALLOW
Backend group configuration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.http.useHTTP2
(boolean)
Use HTTP/2 for connections between load balancer and backends.
Example:
true
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.mode
(string)
Load balancing mode for backend group. Possible values:
RANDOM,
ROUND_ROBIN,
LEAST_REQUEST.
Example:
ROUND_ROBIN
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.localityAwareRouting
(number)
Percentage of traffic sent to backends in the same availability zone.
Example:
80
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.strictLocality
(boolean)
Route traffic only to backends in the same availability zone.
Example:
false
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.panicThreshold
(number)
Panic mode threshold percentage for load balancing.
Example:
50
Health check configuration
Common health check settings
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.timeout
(duration)
Health check timeout.
Example:
5s
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.interval
(duration)
Interval between health checks.
Example:
10s
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.healthyThreshold
(number)
Number of successful checks to mark backend as healthy.
Example:
2
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.unhealthyThreshold
(number)
Number of failed checks to mark backend as unhealthy.
Example:
3
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.port
(number)
Port for health checks.
Example:
8080
HTTP health checks
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.path
(string)
HTTP path for health checks.
Example:
/health
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.useHTTP2
(boolean)
Use HTTP/2 for health checks.
Example:
false
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.host
(string)
Host header for HTTP health checks.
Example:
health.example.com
gRPC health checks
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.grpc.serviceName
(string)
gRPC service name for health checks.
Example:
health.HealthService
Stream health checks
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.stream.send
(string)
Data to send for TCP health checks.
Example:
PING
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.stream.receive
(string)
Expected response for TCP health checks.
Example:
PONG
Health check transport settings
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.plaintext
(boolean)
Use plaintext protocol for health checks. Set to
true to force HTTP health checks even for HTTPS backends.
Example:
true
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.sni
(string)
Server Name Indication (SNI) for health check TLS connections.
Example:
health.example.com
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.id
(string)
Cloud certificate ID for health check TLS validation.
Example:
health-cert-123
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.bytes
(string)
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format for health check TLS validation.
Example:
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----...
Backend TLS configuration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.sni
(string)
Server Name Indication (SNI) for TLS connections to backends.
Example:
backend.example.com
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.id
(string)
Cloud certificate ID for backend TLS validation.
Example:
cert-123456
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.bytes
(string)
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format for backend TLS validation.
Example:
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----...
Stream backend configuration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.stream.enableProxy
(boolean)
Enable proxy protocol for stream backends.
Example:
true
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.stream.keepConnectionsOnHostHealthFailure
(boolean)
Keep connections when backend host becomes unhealthy.
Example:
false
Session affinity
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.header.name
(string)
HTTP header name for session affinity.
Example:
X-Session-ID
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.name
(string)
Cookie name for session affinity.
Example:
session
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.ttl
(duration)
Cookie TTL for session affinity.
Example:
3600s
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.sourceIP
(boolean)
Use source IP for session affinity.
Example:
true
Route configuration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.timeout
(duration)
Overall timeout for HTTP connection between load balancer and backend. The maximum time the connection is kept alive, regardless of data transfer. Default: 60s. On timeout, returns UNAVAILABLE status.
Example:
60s
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.idleTimeout
(duration)
Idle timeout for HTTP connection.
Example:
300s
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.httpUpgradeTypes
(comma separated strings)
Supported HTTP Upgrade header values.
Example:
websocket
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.allowedMethods
(comma separated strings)
Restricts which HTTP methods are allowed for this route. If not specified, all methods are allowed.
Example:
GET,POST,PUT
Header modification
Header modifications are applied in the following order: append, rename, replace, remove.
Request header modifications
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.append.{header-name}
(string)
Adds a new request header with the specified value.
Example:
custom-value
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.rename.{old-header-name}
(string)
Renames an existing request header to the specified new name.
Example:
New-Header-Name
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.replace.{header-name}
(string)
Replaces the value of an existing request header or creates a new one.
Example:
new-value
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyRequestHeaders.remove
(comma separated strings)
Removes the specified request headers.
Example:
X-Remove-Me,X-Also-Remove
Response header modifications
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.append.{header-name}
(string)
Adds a new response header with the specified value.
Example:
custom-value
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.rename.{old-header-name}
(string)
Renames an existing response header to the specified new name.
Example:
New-Header-Name
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.replace.{header-name}
(string)
Replaces the value of an existing response header or creates a new one.
Example:
new-value
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.modifyResponseHeaders.remove
(comma separated strings)
Removes the specified response headers.
Example:
Server,X-Powered-By
Redirect actions
Redirect actions can be referenced by Ingress path backends using
kind: Redirect and
name: {redirect-name}.
Example: Redirect HTTP traffic to HTTPS with a different host:
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
name: redirect-example
annotations:
# Define redirect action
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.https-redirect.replaceScheme: "https"
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.https-redirect.replaceHost: "secure.example.com"
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.https-redirect.responseCode: "301"
spec:
ingressClassName: gwin
rules:
- host: "example.com"
http:
paths:
- path: "/"
pathType: Prefix
backend:
resource:
kind: Redirect
name: https-redirect # References the redirect action above
This example redirects all HTTP requests from
http://example.com/* to
https://secure.example.com/* with a 301 (permanent redirect) status code.
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.replaceScheme
(string)
Changes the URL scheme (http/https) in the redirect location.
Example:
https
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.replaceHost
(string)
Changes the hostname in the redirect location.
Example:
new-host.com
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.replacePort
(number)
Changes the port number in the redirect location.
Example:
443
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.path.replacePath
(string)
Replaces the entire path with the specified value.
Example:
/new-path
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.path.replacePrefix
(string)
Replaces the matching path prefix with the specified value.
Example:
/new-prefix
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.removeQuery
(boolean)
Determines whether to remove query parameters from the redirect URL.
Example:
true
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/redirect.{name}.responseCode
(number)
HTTP status code for the redirect response (e.g., 301, 302, 303, 307, 308).
Example:
301
Direct response actions
Direct response actions can be referenced by Ingress path backends using
kind: DirectResponse and
name: {response-name}.
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/directResponse.{name}.responseCode
(number)
HTTP status code to return in the direct response.
Example:
200
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/directResponse.{name}.responseBody.text
(string)
Plain text content to include in the response. body
Example:
Hello World
Security configuration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID for route-level protection.
Example:
security-profile-1
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID for host-level protection.
Example:
host-security-profile-1
Rate limiting
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perSecond
(number)
Rate limit for all requests per second.
Example:
100
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perMinute
(number)
Rate limit for all requests per minute.
Example:
6000
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perSecond
(number)
Rate limit per IP address per second.
Example:
10
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perMinute
(number)
Rate limit per IP address per minute.
Example:
600
RBAC configuration
RBAC allows controlling access to routes or hosts based on request attributes.
Annotations follow the pattern:
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.{rule-type}
Where:
{resource}— resource type (
rules,
hosts);
{principal-group}— logical group of checks (e.g.
admin);
{principal}— specific principal identifier (e.g.
check-token);
{rule-type}— matching rule type (
header,
ip, etc.).
Combination Rules
- All checks within the same principal group are combined with AND logic.
- Different principal groups are combined with OR logic.
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY) for route access control.
Example:
ALLOW
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.name
(string)
Header name to match for route RBAC.
Example:
X-Api-Token
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.exact
(string)
Exact header value match for route RBAC.
Example:
admin123
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.regex
(string)
Regex pattern for header value match for route RBAC.
Example:
^admin.*
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.prefix
(string)
Header value prefix match for route RBAC.
Example:
Bearer
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.ip.remoteIp
(string)
IP address or CIDR block for route RBAC.
Example:
10.0.0.0/8
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.any
(boolean)
Match any request for route RBAC.
Example:
true
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY) for host access control.
Example:
DENY
IngressSpec
IngressSpec describes the Ingress the user wishes to exist.
Appears in: Ingress
|Field
|Description
|ingressClassName
|string
IngressClassName is the name of the IngressClass cluster resource. For Gwin, use
gwin.
Example:
gwin
|defaultBackend
|IngressBackend
DefaultBackend is the backend that should handle requests that don't match any rule.
|tls
|[]IngressTLS
TLS configuration.
|rules
|[]IngressRule
List of host rules used to configure the Ingress.
IngressRule
IngressRule represents the rules mapping the paths under a specified host to the related backend services.
Appears in: IngressSpec
|Field
|Description
|host
|string
Host is the fully qualified domain name of a network host.
Example:
example.com
|http
|HTTPIngressRuleValue
HTTP represents a rule to apply against incoming requests.
HTTPIngressRuleValue
HTTPIngressRuleValue is a list of http selectors pointing to backends.
Appears in: IngressRule
|Field
|Description
|paths
|[]HTTPIngressPath
Paths is a collection of paths that map requests to backends.
HTTPIngressPath
HTTPIngressPath associates a path with a backend.
Appears in: HTTPIngressRuleValue
|Field
|Description
|path
|string
Path is matched against the path of an incoming request. For
ImplementationSpecific pathType, this would be a regular expression.
Example:
/api or
/regex.*
|pathType
|string
PathType determines the interpretation of the Path matching.
Exact for exact match,
Prefix for prefix match, or
ImplementationSpecific for regex matching.
Example:
Prefix
|backend
|IngressBackend
Backend defines the referenced service endpoint to which the traffic will be forwarded.
IngressBackend
IngressBackend describes all endpoints for a given service and port.
Appears in: IngressSpec, HTTPIngressPath
|Field
|Description
|service
|IngressServiceBackend
Service references a Service as a Backend.
|resource
|TypedLocalObjectReference
Resource is an ObjectRef to another Kubernetes resource in the same namespace. Can reference IngressBackendGroup, YCStorageBucket,
Redirect or
DirectResponse
TypedLocalObjectReference
Reference to a typed Kubernetes resource in the same namespace.
Appears in: IngressBackend
|Field
|Description
|apiGroup
|string
API group of the referenced resource
Example:
gwin.yandex.cloud
|kind
|string
Kind of the referenced resource
Example:
IngressBackendGroup,
YCStorageBucket,
Redirect,
DirectResponse
|name
|string
Name of the referenced resource
Example:
static-backend-group
|apiGroup
|string
API group of the referenced resource.
Example:
gwin.yandex.cloud
|kind
|string
Kind of the referenced resource.
Example:
IngressBackendGroup,
YCStorageBucket,
Redirect,
DirectResponse
|name
|string
Name of the referenced resource.
Example:
static-backend-group
IngressServiceBackend
IngressServiceBackend references a Kubernetes Service as a Backend.
Appears in: IngressBackend
|Field
|Description
|name
|string
Name is the referenced service.
Example:
api-service
|port
|ServiceBackendPort
Port of the referenced service.
ServiceBackendPort
ServiceBackendPort is the service port being referenced.
Appears in: IngressServiceBackend
|Field
|Description
|name
|string
Name is the name of the port on the Service.
Example:
http
|number
|int32
Number is the numerical port number on the Service.
Example:
8080
IngressTLS
IngressTLS describes the transport layer security associated with an Ingress.
Appears in: IngressSpec
|Field
|Description
|hosts
|[]string
Hosts are a list of hosts included in the TLS certificate.
Example:
["example.com"]
|secretName
|string
SecretName is the name of the secret used to terminate TLS traffic. For Yandex Cloud certificates, use format
yc-certmgr-cert-id-{certificate-id}.
Example:
yc-certmgr-cert-id-fpq6gvvm6piu********