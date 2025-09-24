Gateway
Gateway represents an instance of a service-traffic handling infrastructure by binding Listeners to a set of IP addresses. Gwin use these rules to create Load balancer.
Gateway is a Kubernetes Gateway API project resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Application Load Balancer Gateway API. For configuration details, see the Kubernetes Gateway API reference.
- Cheatsheet
- GatewayMeta
- GatewaySpec
Cheatsheet
Примечание
Specification provided below is not valid configuration.
It's just demonstration of all
Gateway fields.
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Gateway
metadata:
name: my-gateway
namespace: my-ns
annotations: ... # see annotations example below
spec:
gatewayClassName: gwin-default # Make Gwin to manage this gateway
listeners:
- name: http # listener identifier
hostname: "*.example.com" # accept requests for this domain
port: 80 # listen on this port
protocol: HTTP # protocol type
allowedRoutes: # which routes can use this listener
namespaces:
from: Selector # select by labels (Any or Same can be used as alternative)
selector:
matchLabels:
app: my-app # routes in namespaces with this label
matchExpressions:
- key: app
operator: In
values:
- my-app # alternative label matching
tls:
mode: Terminate # decrypt TLS at load balancer
certificateRefs:
- group: gwin.yandex.cloud
kind: YCCertificate # Yandex Cloud certificate
name: some-certificate
namespace: some-ns
- kind: Secret # Kubernetes secret certificate
name: some-secret
namespace: some-ns
addresses:
- type: IPAddress
value: <IP> # ipv4 address preallocated with vpc
- type: gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4 # Automatic external ipv4 address.
value: auto
- type: gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4 # Address in vpc subnet.
value: <subnet-id>/<ip> # You can use "auto" in <ip>.
|Field
|Description
|metadata
|GatewayMeta
Name, namespace and annotations.
|spec
|GatewaySpec
Resource specification.
GatewayMeta
|Field
|Description
|name
|string
Name of the Gateway.
|namespace
|string
Namespace of the Gateway.
|annotations
|map[string]string
Annotations of the Gateway.
Annotations cheatsheet
Примечание
You can also set policy parameters using GatewayPolicy resource. The GatewayPolicy resource parameters and Gateway annotations are equivalent.
Specification provided below is not valid configuration.
It's just demonstration of all
Gateway annotations.
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Gateway
metadata:
name: some-gateway
annotations:
gwin.yandex.cloud/subnets: "subnet-id-1,subnet-id-2" # where to place balancer
gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups: "sg-id-1,sg-id-2" # network access control
gwin.yandex.cloud/allowZonalShift: "true" # enable failover between zones
# Cloud logging
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.logGroupID: "log-group-id-1" # where to send logs
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.disable: "true" # turn off logging
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.some-rule.httpCodes: "404,500" # skip these status codes
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.some-rule.httpCodeIntervals: "HTTP_4XX,HTTP_5XX" # skip error ranges
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.some-rule.grpcCodes: "INTERNAL,UNIMPLEMENTED" # skip gRPC errors
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.some-rule.discardPercent: "10" # drop 10% of logs
# Autoscaling
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.minZoneSize: "2" # min instances per zone
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.maxSize: "10" # max total instances
# Zone traffic control
gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.ru-central1-a.receiveTraffic: "false" # disable this zone
gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.ru-central1-b.receiveTraffic: "true" # enable this zone
# HTTPRouter configuration
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.securityProfileID: "security-profile-id" # WAF protection
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.rbac.action: "ALLOW" # access control policy
# Listener configuration
## HTTP specific
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10: "true" # support old HTTP
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.http2Options.maxConcurrentStreams: "100" # limit connections
## Stream specific
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.stream.idleTimeout: "300s" # stream backend idle timeout
# Specific listener configuration
gwin.yandex.cloud/listener.http-listener.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10: "true" # per-listener HTTP setting
gwin.yandex.cloud/listener.stream-listener.stream.idleTimeout: "300s" # per-listener timeout
...
Annotations reference
Basic Gateway сonfiguration
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/subnets
(comma separated strings)
Subnets of the zones where load balancer will be instantiated.
Example:
subnet-id-1,subnet-id-2
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups
(comma separated strings)
Security groups of load balancer.
Example:
"sg-id-1,sg-id-2"
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/allowZonalShift
(boolean)
Specifies whether application load balancer is available to zonal shift. Read more about concept here.
Example:
true
Cloud Logging
For
discardRule annotations you can set up any name. It does not affect ALB configuration in any way.
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.logGroupID
(string)
Cloud Logging log group ID to store access logs.
Example:
log-group-id-1
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.disable
(boolean)
Disable sending logs to Cloud Logging.
Example:
true
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.httpCodes
(comma separated numbers)
HTTP status codes to discard from logs.
Example:
404,500
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.httpCodeIntervals
(comma separated strings)
HTTP code intervals to discard.
Example:
HTTP_4XX,HTTP_5XX
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.grpcCodes
(comma separated strings)
gRPC codes to discard from logs.
Example:
INTERNAL,UNIMPLEMENTED
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.discardPercent
(number)
Percentage of matching logs to discard (0-100).
Example:
10
Autoscaling
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.minZoneSize
(number)
Minimum resource units per zone (must be ≥2).
Example:
2
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.maxSize
(number)
Maximum total resource units (0 = no limit).
Example:
10
Zone traffic control
<zone> is a zone id, e.g.
ru-central1-a.
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.{zone}.receiveTraffic
(boolean)
Disable traffic to load balancer nodes in specified availability zone.
Example:
false
Listener configuration
Примечание
Any
listeners option can be applied to a specific listener by prefixing with
listener.{listener-name}.
For example:
gwin.yandex.cloud/listener.http-listener.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10: "true".
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10
(boolean)
Enables support for incoming HTTP/1.0 and HTTP/1.1 requests and disables it for HTTP/2 requests. Applies to all HTTP listeners.
Example:
true
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.http2Options.maxConcurrentStreams
(number)
Maximum number of concurrent HTTP/2 streams in a connection. Applies to all HTTP listeners.
Example:
100
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.stream.idleTimeout
(duration)
The idle timeout is duration during which no data is transmitted or received on either the upstream or downstream connection. Applies to all stream listeners.
Example:
300s
HTTP router configuration
Примечание
Any
listeners router option can be applied to a specific listener by prefixing with
listener.{listener-name}.
For example:
gwin.yandex.cloud/listener.http-listener.securityProfileID: "profile-1".
|Annotation and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID that applies to all requests via HTTP router for all listeners.
Example:
profile-1
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.rbac.action
(string)
RBAC action (ALLOW/DENY) for HTTP router access control for all listeners.
Example:
ALLOW
For detailed RBAC configuration patterns, see: RBAC Configuration
RBAC configuration
RBAC allows controlling access to listeners, routes or hosts based on request attributes.
Annotations follow the pattern:
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.{rule-type}
Where:
{resource}— resource type (
listeners,
rules,
hosts);
{principal-group}— logical group of checks (e.g.
admin);
{principal}— specific principal identifier (e.g.
check-token);
{rule-type}— matching rule type (
header,
ip, etc.).
Combination Rules
- All checks within the same principal group are combined with AND logic.
- Different principal groups are combined with OR logic.
Principal Types
|Annotation pattern and description
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY).
Example:
ALLOW
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.header.name
(string)
Header name to match.
Example:
X-Api-Token
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.header.exact
(string)
Exact header value match.
Example:
admin123
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.header.regex
(string)
Regular expression header value match.
Example:
^admin.*
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.header.prefix
(string)
Prefix header value match.
Example:
Bearer
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.ip.remoteIp
(string)
IP/CIDR to match.
Example:
10.0.0.0/8
|
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.any
(boolean)
Match any request.
Example:
true
GatewaySpec
Gateway specification.
Default name for default
GatewayClass is
"gwin-default". So use this to attach gateways to Gwin.
Appears in: Gateway
|Field
|Description
|gatewayClassName
|string
Gateway class name.
Example:
gwin-default
|listeners
|[]Listener
Gateway listeners.
|addresses
|[]GatewayAddress
Load balancer public IP settings.
Listener
Gateway listener configuration.
Appears in: GatewaySpec
|Field
|Description
|name
|string
Listener internal name. This name is only used by Kubernetes. Do not mistake it for the ALB listener name. The internal name should be in domain format, i.e., match the following regular expression:
[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?(\.[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?)*. For example,
example,
example.com, and
foo.example.com are valid internal names, while
example.com/bar and
-example. are not. The name can be up to 63 characters long.
Example:
http,
example.com.
|hostname
|string
Listener domain name. The listener will only process routes, i.e., HTTPRoute, GRPCRoute and TLSRoute resources, with domain names, i.e
spec.hostnames fields, matching the value specified in this setting.
Example:
*.example.com
|port
|int32
Listener incoming traffic port.
Example:
80,
443.
|protocol
|string
Listener incoming traffic protocol:
HTTP,
HTTPS or
TLS.
Example:
HTTP,
HTTPS,
TLS.
|tls
|GatewayTlsConfig
TLS settings for incoming HTTPS and TLS traffic.
|allowedRoutes
|AllowedRoutes
Rules for selection of listener routes, i.e., HTTPRoute, GRPCRoute and TLSRoute resources. To ensure route selection, these resources must have
Gateway specified in their
spec.parentRefs fields. The system will use these routes to create backend groups you can link to the listener. The system will automatically create HTTP routers for
HTTPRoute resources.
GatewayTlsConfig
TLS settings for HTTPS and TLS traffic termination.
Appears in: Listener
|Field
|Description
|mode
|string
TLS connections termination mode. You can only use the default
Terminate setting, where incoming traffic is decrypted using certificates from
certificateRefs and then routed to backends.
Passthrough mode without connection termination is not supported yet.
Example:
Terminate
|certificateRefs
|[]SecretObjectReference
Kubernetes resources containing TLS certificates. You can only use this setting if
protocol is specified as
HTTPS or
TLS. The list must contain at least one certificate.
SecretObjectReference
Reference to Kubernetes resource containing TLS certificate.
You can specify a certificate from Certificate Manager (the YCCertificate resource) or from
Secret resource (certificate in Certificate Manager will be created automatically).
kubectl create secret tls <secret_name> \
--namespace <namespace_name> \
--cert <certificate_file_path> \
--key <path_to_file_with_certificate_private_key>
If
Secret is used, Cloud Certificate will be created.
The secret must have the following fields (see k8s docs):
tls.crt— TLS certificate;
tls.key— TLS private key.
For
YCCertificate details, see: YCCertificate
Appears in: GatewayTlsConfig
|Field
|Description
|group
|string
Name of the Kubernetes API group associated with the certificate resource, e.g.,
networking.k8s.io. The default value is empty, indicating the root API group.
Example:
gwin.yandex.cloud
|kind
|string
Type of the Kubernetes certificate storage resource. The default value is
Secret. For a certificate from Certificate Manager, use the
YCCertificate value.
Example:
Secret,
YCCertificate.
|name
|string
Name of the Kubernetes certificate storage resource.
Example:
some-certificate
|namespace
|string
Certificate resource namespace.
Example:
some-ns
AllowedRoutes
Rules for selecting which routes can use this listener.
Appears in: Listener
|Field
|Description
|namespaces
|RouteNamespaces
Namespace selection rule for HTTPRoute and TLSRoute resources.
RouteNamespaces
Namespace selection rules for HTTPRoute and TLSRoute resources.
Appears in: AllowedRoutes
|Field
|Description
|from
|string
Rule type:
All - All namespaces are available for resource selection;
Same - Only the Gateway resource namespace specified in the
metadata.namespace field is available for selection;
Selector - Only namespaces meeting criteria specified in the
selector field are available for selection.
Example:
All,
Same,
Selector.
|selector
|LabelSelector
Namespace selection requirements. To be selected, a namespace must meet all criteria specified in
matchExpressions and
matchLabels fields. For more information, see the Kubernetes API reference. If you specify a value other than
Selector in the
from field, the
selector field will be ignored.
LabelSelector
Label-based selection criteria for namespaces.
Appears in: RouteNamespaces
|Field
|Description
|matchLabels
|map[string]string
Simple label matching requirements.
Example:
app: my-app
|matchExpressions
|[]LabelSelectorRequirement
Advanced label matching expressions.
LabelSelectorRequirement
Advanced label matching expression with operator and values.
Appears in: LabelSelector
|Field
|Description
|key
|string
Label key to match.
Example:
app
|operator
|string
Matching operator.
Example:
In,
NotIn,
Exists.
|values
|[]string
Values to match against.
Example:
["my-app"]
GatewayAddress
Load balancer public IP settings.
Types and values:
- type: IPAddress
value: <IP> # ipv4 address preallocated with vpc
- type: gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4 # Automatic external ipv4 address.
value: auto
- type: gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4 # Address in vpc subnet.
value: <subnet-id>/<ip> # You can use "auto" in <ip>.
Appears in: GatewaySpec
|Field
|Description
|type
|string
Address type:
IPAddress for standard IP addresses,
gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4 for automatic external IPv4 address,
gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4 for address in VPC subnet.
Example:
IPAddress,
gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4,
gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4.
|value
|string
Load balancer public IP address. To use a public IP address, first, you need to reserve it in VPC. For
gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4 use
auto. For
gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4 use
<subnet-id>/<ip> format where you can use
auto for IP.
Example:
5.4.3.2,
auto,
subnet-123/10.0.0.1.