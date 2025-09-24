Связаться с намиПодключиться

Статья создана
Обновлена 24 сентября 2025 г.

Gateway represents an instance of a service-traffic handling infrastructure by binding Listeners to a set of IP addresses. Gwin use these rules to create Load balancer.

Gateway is a Kubernetes Gateway API project resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Application Load Balancer Gateway API. For configuration details, see the Kubernetes Gateway API reference.

Cheatsheet

Примечание

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.

It's just demonstration of all Gateway fields.

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Gateway
metadata:
  name: my-gateway
  namespace: my-ns
  annotations: ...  # see annotations example below
spec:
  gatewayClassName: gwin-default  # Make Gwin to manage this gateway
  listeners:
    - name: http  # listener identifier
      hostname: "*.example.com"  # accept requests for this domain
      port: 80  # listen on this port
      protocol: HTTP  # protocol type
      allowedRoutes:  # which routes can use this listener
        namespaces:
          from: Selector  # select by labels (Any or Same can be used as alternative)
          selector:
            matchLabels:
              app: my-app  # routes in namespaces with this label
            matchExpressions:
              - key: app
                operator: In
                values:
                  - my-app  # alternative label matching
      tls:
        mode: Terminate  # decrypt TLS at load balancer
        certificateRefs:
          - group: gwin.yandex.cloud
            kind: YCCertificate  # Yandex Cloud certificate
            name: some-certificate
            namespace: some-ns
          - kind: Secret  # Kubernetes secret certificate
            name: some-secret
            namespace: some-ns
  addresses:
    - type: IPAddress
      value: <IP> # ipv4 address preallocated with vpc
    - type: gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4 # Automatic external ipv4 address.
      value: auto
    - type: gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4 # Address in vpc subnet.
      value: <subnet-id>/<ip> # You can use "auto" in <ip>.
Field Description
metadata GatewayMeta
Name, namespace and annotations.
spec GatewaySpec
Resource specification.

GatewayMeta

Field Description
name string
Name of the Gateway.
namespace string
Namespace of the Gateway.
annotations map[string]string
Annotations of the Gateway.

Annotations cheatsheet

Примечание

You can also set policy parameters using GatewayPolicy resource. The GatewayPolicy resource parameters and Gateway annotations are equivalent.

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.
It's just demonstration of all Gateway annotations.

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Gateway
metadata:
  name: some-gateway
  annotations:
    gwin.yandex.cloud/subnets: "subnet-id-1,subnet-id-2"  # where to place balancer
    gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups: "sg-id-1,sg-id-2"  # network access control
    gwin.yandex.cloud/allowZonalShift: "true"  # enable failover between zones

    # Cloud logging
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.logGroupID: "log-group-id-1"  # where to send logs
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.disable: "true"  # turn off logging
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.some-rule.httpCodes: "404,500"  # skip these status codes
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.some-rule.httpCodeIntervals: "HTTP_4XX,HTTP_5XX"  # skip error ranges
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.some-rule.grpcCodes: "INTERNAL,UNIMPLEMENTED"  # skip gRPC errors
    gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.some-rule.discardPercent: "10"  # drop 10% of logs

    # Autoscaling
    gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.minZoneSize: "2"  # min instances per zone
    gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.maxSize: "10"  # max total instances

    # Zone traffic control
    gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.ru-central1-a.receiveTraffic: "false"  # disable this zone
    gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.ru-central1-b.receiveTraffic: "true"  # enable this zone

    # HTTPRouter configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.securityProfileID: "security-profile-id"  # WAF protection
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.rbac.action: "ALLOW"  # access control policy

    # Listener configuration
    ## HTTP specific
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10: "true"  # support old HTTP
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.http2Options.maxConcurrentStreams: "100"  # limit connections
    ## Stream specific
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.stream.idleTimeout: "300s"  # stream backend idle timeout

    # Specific listener configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listener.http-listener.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10: "true"  # per-listener HTTP setting
    gwin.yandex.cloud/listener.stream-listener.stream.idleTimeout: "300s"  # per-listener timeout
    ...

Annotations reference

Basic Gateway сonfiguration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/subnets
(comma separated strings)
Subnets of the zones where load balancer will be instantiated.
Example: subnet-id-1,subnet-id-2
gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups
(comma separated strings)
Security groups of load balancer.
Example: "sg-id-1,sg-id-2"
gwin.yandex.cloud/allowZonalShift
(boolean)
Specifies whether application load balancer is available to zonal shift. Read more about concept here.
Example: true

Cloud Logging

For discardRule annotations you can set up any name. It does not affect ALB configuration in any way.

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.logGroupID
(string)
Cloud Logging log group ID to store access logs.
Example: log-group-id-1
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.disable
(boolean)
Disable sending logs to Cloud Logging.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.httpCodes
(comma separated numbers)
HTTP status codes to discard from logs.
Example: 404,500
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.httpCodeIntervals
(comma separated strings)
HTTP code intervals to discard.
Example: HTTP_4XX,HTTP_5XX
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.grpcCodes
(comma separated strings)
gRPC codes to discard from logs.
Example: INTERNAL,UNIMPLEMENTED
gwin.yandex.cloud/logs.discardRule.{name}.discardPercent
(number)
Percentage of matching logs to discard (0-100).
Example: 10

Autoscaling

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.minZoneSize
(number)
Minimum resource units per zone (must be ≥2).
Example: 2
gwin.yandex.cloud/autoScale.maxSize
(number)
Maximum total resource units (0 = no limit).
Example: 10

Zone traffic control

<zone> is a zone id, e.g. ru-central1-a.

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/zone.{zone}.receiveTraffic
(boolean)
Disable traffic to load balancer nodes in specified availability zone.
Example: false

Listener configuration

Примечание

Any listeners option can be applied to a specific listener by prefixing with listener.{listener-name}.

For example: gwin.yandex.cloud/listener.http-listener.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10: "true".

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.allowHTTP10
(boolean)
Enables support for incoming HTTP/1.0 and HTTP/1.1 requests and disables it for HTTP/2 requests. Applies to all HTTP listeners.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.http.protocolSettings.http2Options.maxConcurrentStreams
(number)
Maximum number of concurrent HTTP/2 streams in a connection. Applies to all HTTP listeners.
Example: 100
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.stream.idleTimeout
(duration)
The idle timeout is duration during which no data is transmitted or received on either the upstream or downstream connection. Applies to all stream listeners.
Example: 300s

HTTP router configuration

Примечание

Any listeners router option can be applied to a specific listener by prefixing with listener.{listener-name}.

For example: gwin.yandex.cloud/listener.http-listener.securityProfileID: "profile-1".

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID that applies to all requests via HTTP router for all listeners.
Example: profile-1
gwin.yandex.cloud/listeners.rbac.action
(string)
RBAC action (ALLOW/DENY) for HTTP router access control for all listeners.
Example: ALLOW

For detailed RBAC configuration patterns, see: RBAC Configuration

RBAC configuration

RBAC allows controlling access to listeners, routes or hosts based on request attributes.

Annotations follow the pattern:

gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.{rule-type}

Where:

  • {resource} — resource type (listeners, rules, hosts);
  • {principal-group} — logical group of checks (e.g. admin);
  • {principal} — specific principal identifier (e.g. check-token);
  • {rule-type} — matching rule type (header, ip, etc.).
Combination Rules
  • All checks within the same principal group are combined with AND logic.
  • Different principal groups are combined with OR logic.
Principal Types
Annotation pattern and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY).
Example: ALLOW
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.header.name
(string)
Header name to match.
Example: X-Api-Token
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.header.exact
(string)
Exact header value match.
Example: admin123
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.header.regex
(string)
Regular expression header value match.
Example: ^admin.*
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.header.prefix
(string)
Prefix header value match.
Example: Bearer
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.ip.remoteIp
(string)
IP/CIDR to match.
Example: 10.0.0.0/8
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.any
(boolean)
Match any request.
Example: true

GatewaySpec

Gateway specification.

Default name for default GatewayClass is "gwin-default". So use this to attach gateways to Gwin.

Appears in: Gateway

Field Description
gatewayClassName string
Gateway class name.
Example: gwin-default
listeners []Listener
Gateway listeners.
addresses []GatewayAddress
Load balancer public IP settings.

Listener

Gateway listener configuration.

Appears in: GatewaySpec

Field Description
name string
Listener internal name. This name is only used by Kubernetes. Do not mistake it for the ALB listener name. The internal name should be in domain format, i.e., match the following regular expression: [a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?(\.[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?)*. For example, example, example.com, and foo.example.com are valid internal names, while example.com/bar and -example. are not. The name can be up to 63 characters long.
Example: http, example.com.
hostname string
Listener domain name. The listener will only process routes, i.e., HTTPRoute, GRPCRoute and TLSRoute resources, with domain names, i.e spec.hostnames fields, matching the value specified in this setting.
Example: *.example.com
port int32
Listener incoming traffic port.
Example: 80, 443.
protocol string
Listener incoming traffic protocol: HTTP, HTTPS or TLS.
Example: HTTP, HTTPS, TLS.
tls GatewayTlsConfig
TLS settings for incoming HTTPS and TLS traffic.
allowedRoutes AllowedRoutes
Rules for selection of listener routes, i.e., HTTPRoute, GRPCRoute and TLSRoute resources. To ensure route selection, these resources must have Gateway specified in their spec.parentRefs fields. The system will use these routes to create backend groups you can link to the listener. The system will automatically create HTTP routers for HTTPRoute resources.

GatewayTlsConfig

TLS settings for HTTPS and TLS traffic termination.

Appears in: Listener

Field Description
mode string
TLS connections termination mode. You can only use the default Terminate setting, where incoming traffic is decrypted using certificates from certificateRefs and then routed to backends. Passthrough mode without connection termination is not supported yet.
Example: Terminate
certificateRefs []SecretObjectReference
Kubernetes resources containing TLS certificates. You can only use this setting if protocol is specified as HTTPS or TLS. The list must contain at least one certificate.

SecretObjectReference

Reference to Kubernetes resource containing TLS certificate.

You can specify a certificate from Certificate Manager (the YCCertificate resource) or from Secret resource (certificate in Certificate Manager will be created automatically).

kubectl create secret tls <secret_name> \
  --namespace <namespace_name> \
  --cert <certificate_file_path> \
  --key <path_to_file_with_certificate_private_key>

If Secret is used, Cloud Certificate will be created.
The secret must have the following fields (see k8s docs):

  • tls.crt — TLS certificate;
  • tls.key — TLS private key.

For YCCertificate details, see: YCCertificate

Appears in: GatewayTlsConfig

Field Description
group string
Name of the Kubernetes API group associated with the certificate resource, e.g., networking.k8s.io. The default value is empty, indicating the root API group.
Example: gwin.yandex.cloud
kind string
Type of the Kubernetes certificate storage resource. The default value is Secret. For a certificate from Certificate Manager, use the YCCertificate value.
Example: Secret, YCCertificate.
name string
Name of the Kubernetes certificate storage resource.
Example: some-certificate
namespace string
Certificate resource namespace.
Example: some-ns

AllowedRoutes

Rules for selecting which routes can use this listener.

Appears in: Listener

Field Description
namespaces RouteNamespaces
Namespace selection rule for HTTPRoute and TLSRoute resources.

RouteNamespaces

Namespace selection rules for HTTPRoute and TLSRoute resources.

Appears in: AllowedRoutes

Field Description
from string
Rule type:
All - All namespaces are available for resource selection;
Same - Only the Gateway resource namespace specified in the metadata.namespace field is available for selection;
Selector - Only namespaces meeting criteria specified in the selector field are available for selection.
Example: All, Same, Selector.
selector LabelSelector
Namespace selection requirements. To be selected, a namespace must meet all criteria specified in matchExpressions and matchLabels fields. For more information, see the Kubernetes API reference. If you specify a value other than Selector in the from field, the selector field will be ignored.

LabelSelector

Label-based selection criteria for namespaces.

Appears in: RouteNamespaces

Field Description
matchLabels map[string]string
Simple label matching requirements.
Example: app: my-app
matchExpressions []LabelSelectorRequirement
Advanced label matching expressions.

LabelSelectorRequirement

Advanced label matching expression with operator and values.

Appears in: LabelSelector

Field Description
key string
Label key to match.
Example: app
operator string
Matching operator.
Example: In, NotIn, Exists.
values []string
Values to match against.
Example: ["my-app"]

GatewayAddress

Load balancer public IP settings.

Types and values:

- type: IPAddress
  value: <IP> # ipv4 address preallocated with vpc
- type: gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4 # Automatic external ipv4 address.
  value: auto
- type: gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4 # Address in vpc subnet.
  value: <subnet-id>/<ip> # You can use "auto" in <ip>.

Appears in: GatewaySpec

Field Description
type string
Address type: IPAddress for standard IP addresses, gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4 for automatic external IPv4 address, gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4 for address in VPC subnet.
Example: IPAddress,gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4,gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4.
value string
Load balancer public IP address. To use a public IP address, first, you need to reserve it in VPC. For gateway.alb.yc.io/autoIPv4 use auto. For gateway.alb.yc.io/internalIPv4 use <subnet-id>/<ip> format where you can use auto for IP.
Example: 5.4.3.2, auto, subnet-123/10.0.0.1.
