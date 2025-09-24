Связаться с намиПодключиться

RoutePolicy

Обновлена 24 сентября 2025 г.

RoutePolicy is a Gwin custom resource for configuring route-level policies in Yandex Application Load Balancer. It allows you to define backend settings, routing configuration, virtual host options, and security policies that apply to HTTPRoute, GRPCRoute, and TLSRoute resources.

Cheatsheet

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.

It's just demonstration of all RoutePolicy fields.

apiVersion: gwin.yandex.cloud/v1
kind: RoutePolicy
metadata:
  name: example-route-policy
  namespace: example-ns
spec:
  # Target Route resources
  targetRefs:
    - group: gateway.networking.k8s.io
      kind: HTTPRoute
      name: example-http-route
      namespace: route-ns
    - group: gateway.networking.k8s.io
      kind: GRPCRoute
      name: example-grpc-route
      namespace: route-ns
  # Or use label selector
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: my-routes
    matchExpressions:
      - key: environment
        operator: In
        values: ["production", "staging"]
  # Route policy configuration
  policy:
    # Common rules settings (applies to all rules)
    rules:
      # Backend group configuration
      backends:
        http:
          useHTTP2: true  # enable HTTP/2 to backends
        grpc: {}  # gRPC-specific settings
        stream:
          enableProxy: true  # enable proxy protocol
          keepConnectionsOnHostHealthFailure: false  # drop failed connections
        
        balancing:
          mode: "ROUND_ROBIN"  # load balancing algorithm
          localityAwareRouting: 80  # prefer same zone
          strictLocality: false  # allow cross-zone routing
          panicThreshold: 50  # panic mode threshold
        
        # Health checks
        hc:
          timeout: "5s"  # health check timeout
          interval: "10s"  # check interval
          healthyThreshold: 2  # checks to mark healthy
          unhealthyThreshold: 3  # checks to mark unhealthy
          port: 8080  # health check port
          
          http:
            path: "/health"  # HTTP health check path
            host: "health.example.com"  # Host header
            useHTTP2: false  # use HTTP/1.1 for checks
            expectedStatuses: [200, 202]  # healthy status codes
          
          grpc:
            serviceName: "health.HealthService"  # gRPC service
          
          stream:
            send: "PING"  # TCP check data to send
            receive: "PONG"  # expected TCP response
          
          # Health check transport settings
          transportSettings:
            plaintext: true  # use plaintext for health checks
            tls:
              sni: "health.example.com"  # SNI for health check TLS
              trustedCA:
                id: "health-cert-123"  # health check TLS cert ID
        
        # Backend TLS configuration
        tls:
          sni: "backend.example.com"  # SNI for TLS
          trustedCA:
            id: "cert-123456"  # cloud certificate ID
        
        # Session affinity
        sessionAffinity:
          connection:
            sourceIP: true  # IP-based affinity
          cookie:
            name: "session"  # cookie name
            ttl: "3600s"  # cookie lifetime
          header:
            name: "X-Session-ID"  # header-based affinity
      
      # Route timeouts
      timeout: "60s"  # overall connection timeout
      idleTimeout: "300s"  # idle connection timeout
      
      # HTTP specific settings
      http:
        upgradeTypes: ["websocket"]  # supported upgrade protocols
      
      # Security
      securityProfileID: "security-profile-1"  # WAF profile for routes
      rbac:
        action: "ALLOW"  # default RBAC action
        principals:
          admin:
            check-token:
              header:
                name: "authorization"
                exact: "Bearer admin123"
            check-ip:
              ip:
                remoteIp: "10.0.0.0/8"
    
    # Specific rule settings (overrides common settings)
    rule:
      api-rule:  # rule name from HTTPRoute
        backends:
          balancing:
            mode: "LEAST_REQUEST"  # per-rule balancing
        ...

    # Common hosts settings (applies to all hosts)
    hosts:
      securityProfileID: "host-security-profile-1"  # WAF profile for hosts
      rateLimit:
        allRequests:
          perSecond: 100  # global rate limit
          perMinute: 6000  # global rate limit
        requestsPerIP:
          perSecond: 10  # per-IP rate limit
          perMinute: 600  # per-IP rate limit
      rbac:
        action: "DENY"  # host-level RBAC action
        principals:
          blocked:
            bad-ip:
              ip:
                remoteIp: "192.168.1.0/24"
    
    # Specific host settings (overrides common settings)
    host:
      "api.example.com":  # specific hostname
        securityProfileID: "api-host-security"  # per-host WAF
        ...
status:
  conditions:
    - type: "Ready"
      status: "True"
      reason: "PolicyApplied"
  attachedRoutes: 5
Field Description
metadata ObjectMeta
Standard Kubernetes metadata.
spec RoutePolicySpec
Route policy specification.
status RoutePolicyStatus
Route policy status.

RoutePolicySpec

RoutePolicySpec defines the desired state of RoutePolicy.

Appears in: RoutePolicy

Field Description
targetRefs []LocalObjectReference
References to Route resources (HTTPRoute, GRPCRoute, TLSRoute) that this policy should apply to.
selector LabelSelector
Label selector for Route resources that this policy should apply to.
policy Route
Route policy configuration.

LocalObjectReference

Reference to a local Kubernetes object.

Appears in: RoutePolicySpec

Field Description
group string
API group of the target resource.
Example: gateway.networking.k8s.io
kind string
Kind of the target resource.
Example: HTTPRoute
name string
Name of the target resource.
Example: example-http-route

LabelSelector

Label selector for selecting resources by labels.

Appears in: RoutePolicySpec

Field Description
matchLabels map[string]string
Map of key-value pairs for exact label matching.
Example: app: my-routes
matchExpressions []LabelSelectorRequirement
List of label selector requirements.

LabelSelectorRequirement

Label selector requirement for advanced label matching.

Appears in: LabelSelector

Field Description
key string
Label key that the selector applies to.
Example: environment
operator string
Operator for the requirement. Options: In, NotIn, Exists, DoesNotExist.
Example: In
values []string
Array of string values for In and NotIn operators.
Example: ["production", "staging"]

Route

Route policy configuration that applies to routing rules and virtual hosts.

Appears in: RoutePolicySpec

Field Description
rules RouteRule
Common rules settings that apply to all route rules.
rule map[string]RouteRule
Specific rules settings where key is the rule name.
hosts VirtualHost
Common hosts settings that apply to all virtual hosts.
host map[string]VirtualHost
Specific hosts settings where key is the hostname.

RouteRule

Route rule configuration that combines backend group and route settings.

Appears in: Route

Field Description
backends Backend
Backend configuration settings.
sessionAffinity SessionAffinity
Session affinity configuration for the backend group.
timeout string
Overall timeout for HTTP connection between load balancer and backend. Default: 60s.
Example: 60s
idleTimeout string
Idle timeout for HTTP connection.
Example: 300s
http RouteALBHTTP
HTTP specific route options.
securityProfileID string
Security profile ID for route-level protection.
Example: security-profile-1
rbac RBAC
RBAC access control configuration.

Backend

Backend configuration for protocol-specific settings, load balancing, health checks, and TLS.

Appears in: RouteRule

Field Description
http HTTPBackend
HTTP specific backend settings.
grpc GRPCBackend
gRPC specific backend settings.
stream StreamBackend
TCP stream specific backend settings.
balancing LoadBalancingConfig
Load balancing configuration for the backend.
hc HealthCheck
Health check configuration.
tls BackendTLS
TLS settings for backend connections.

HTTPBackend

HTTP specific backend settings.

Appears in: Backend

Field Description
useHTTP2 bool
Enables HTTP/2 usage in connections between load balancer nodes and backend targets. Default: false.
Example: true

GRPCBackend

gRPC specific backend settings.

Appears in: Backend

Reserved for future gRPC-specific settings.

StreamBackend

TCP stream specific backend settings.

Appears in: Backend

Field Description
enableProxy bool
If set, proxy protocol will be enabled for this backend.
Example: true
keepConnectionsOnHostHealthFailure bool
If a backend host becomes unhealthy, keep connections to the failed host.
Example: false

LoadBalancingConfig

Load balancing configuration for backends.

Appears in: Backend

Field Description
panicThreshold int
Threshold for panic mode (percentage). If healthy backends drop below this threshold, traffic routes to all backends. Set to 0 to disable panic mode.
Example: 50
localityAwareRouting int
Percentage of traffic sent to backends in the same availability zone. Remaining traffic is divided equally between other zones.
Example: 90
strictLocality bool
Send traffic only to backends in the same availability zone. If true, localityAwareRouting is ignored.
Example: false
mode string
Load balancing mode. Options: ROUND_ROBIN, LEAST_REQUEST, RANDOM, RING_HASH, MAGLEV_HASH.
Example: ROUND_ROBIN

HealthCheck

Health check configuration for monitoring backend health.

Appears in: Backend

Field Description
timeout string
Health check timeout — time allowed for the target to respond.
Example: 5s
interval string
Base interval between consecutive health checks.
Example: 10s
healthyThreshold int
Number of consecutive successful checks to mark target as healthy. Default: 0 (1 check required).
Example: 2
unhealthyThreshold int
Number of consecutive failed checks to mark target as unhealthy. Default: 0 (1 check required).
Example: 3
port int
Port used for health checks. If not specified, backend port is used.
Example: 8080
http HealthcheckHTTP
HTTP-specific health check settings.
grpc HealthcheckGRPC
gRPC-specific health check settings.
stream HealthcheckStream
TCP stream-specific health check settings.
transportSettings HealthCheckTransportSettings
Optional transport protocol for health checks.

HealthcheckHTTP

HTTP-specific health check settings.

Appears in: HealthCheck

Field Description
host string
Value for the HTTP/1.1 Host header or HTTP/2 :authority pseudo-header.
Example: health.example.com
path string
HTTP path used in requests to targets.
Example: /health
useHTTP2 bool
Enables HTTP/2 usage in health checks. Default: false.
Example: true
expectedStatuses []int
List of HTTP response statuses considered healthy. Default: [200].
Example: [200, 202, 204]

HealthcheckGRPC

gRPC-specific health check settings.

Appears in: HealthCheck

Field Description
serviceName string
Name of the gRPC service to be checked. If not specified, overall health is checked.
Example: health.v1.HealthService

HealthcheckStream

TCP stream-specific health check settings.

Appears in: HealthCheck

Field Description
send string
Message sent to targets during TCP data transfer. If not specified, no data is sent.
Example: PING
receive string
Data that must be contained in received messages for successful health check. If not specified, no messages are expected.
Example: PONG

HealthCheckTransportSettings

Transport protocol settings for health checks.

Appears in: HealthCheck

Field Description
plaintext bool
Use plaintext protocol for health checks. Set to true to force HTTP health checks even for HTTPS backends.
Example: true
tls BackendTLS
TLS settings for health checks. Use when health checks require different TLS configuration than backend.

BackendTLS

TLS settings for backend connections.

Appears in: Backend, HealthCheckTransportSettings

Field Description
sni string
Server Name Indication (SNI) string for TLS connections.
Example: backend.example.com
trustedCA BackendTLSTrustedCA
Validation context for TLS connections.

BackendTLSTrustedCA

Trusted CA configuration for TLS validation.

Appears in: BackendTLS

Field Description
id string
Cloud certificate ID.
Example: fpq6gvvm6piu********
bytes string
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format.
Example: -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----

SessionAffinity

Session affinity configuration for routing requests from the same client to the same backend.

Appears in: RouteRule

Field Description
connection SessionAffinityConnection
Connection-based session affinity (by client IP).
cookie SessionAffinityCookie
Cookie-based session affinity.
header SessionAffinityHeader
HTTP header-based session affinity.

SessionAffinityConnection

Connection-based session affinity configuration.

Appears in: SessionAffinity

Field Description
sourceIP bool
Use client IP address for session affinity.
Example: true

SessionAffinityCookie

Cookie-based session affinity configuration.

Appears in: SessionAffinity

Field Description
name string
Name of the cookie used for session affinity.
Example: session-cookie
ttl string
Maximum age of generated session cookies. Set to 0 for session cookies (deleted on client restart). If not set, balancer only uses incoming cookies.
Example: 3600s

SessionAffinityHeader

HTTP header-based session affinity configuration.

Appears in: SessionAffinity

Field Description
name string
Name of the HTTP header field used for session affinity.
Example: X-Session-ID

ALBRoute

Application Load Balancer route configuration.

Appears in: RouteRule

Field Description
timeout string
Overall timeout for HTTP connection between load balancer and backend. Default: 60s.
Example: 60s
idleTimeout string
Idle timeout for HTTP connection.
Example: 300s
http RouteALBHTTP
HTTP specific route options.
securityProfileID string
Security profile ID for route-level protection.
Example: security-profile-1
rbac RBAC
RBAC access control configuration.

RouteALBHTTP

HTTP-specific route configuration.

Appears in: ALBRoute, RouteRule

Field Description
upgradeTypes []string
Supported values for HTTP Upgrade header.
Example: ["websocket"]

VirtualHost

Virtual host configuration for rate limiting and access control.

Appears in: Route

Field Description
securityProfileID string
Security profile ID for host-level protection.
Example: host-security-profile-1
rbac RBAC
RBAC access control configuration.
rateLimit RateLimit
Rate limit configuration applied for a whole virtual host.

RateLimit

Rate limit configuration applied to virtual hosts.

Appears in: VirtualHost

Field Description
allRequests RateLimitLimit
Rate limit configuration applied to all incoming requests.
requestsPerIP RateLimitLimit
Rate limit configuration applied separately for each set of requests grouped by client IP address.

RateLimitLimit

Rate limit configuration with time-based limits.

Appears in: RateLimit

Field Description
perMinute int
Limit value specified with per minute time unit.
Example: 6000
perSecond int
Limit value specified with per second time unit.
Example: 100

RoutePolicyStatus

RoutePolicyStatus defines the observed state of RoutePolicy.

Appears in: RoutePolicy

Field Description
conditions []Condition
Current state conditions of the route policy.
attachedRoutes int32
Number of currently attached routes.

RBAC

RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) configuration for controlling access to routes and hosts.

Appears in: RouteRule, ALBRoute, VirtualHost

Field Description
action string
Action to take when principals match. Options: ALLOW, DENY.
Example: ALLOW
principals map[string]AndPrincipals
Map of principal groups where each group contains multiple principals combined with AND logic.

AndPrincipals

Map of principals that are combined with AND logic within a group.

Appears in: RBAC

Field Description
key Principal
Principal identifier mapped to principal configuration.

Principal

Principal configuration for RBAC matching.

Appears in: AndPrincipals

Field Description
header HeaderPrincipal
Header-based principal matching.
ip IPPrincipal
IP-based principal matching.
any bool
Match any request.
Example: true

HeaderPrincipal

Header-based principal matching configuration.

Appears in: Principal

Field Description
name string
Name of the header to match.
Example: authorization
regex string
Regular expression pattern for header value matching.
Example: ^Bearer .*
exact string
Exact header value match.
Example: Bearer admin123
prefix string
Header value prefix match.
Example: Bearer

IPPrincipal

IP-based principal matching configuration.

Appears in: Principal

Field Description
remoteIp string
IP address or CIDR block for matching client IP.
Example: 10.0.0.0/8
