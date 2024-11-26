Billing API, gRPC: CustomerService.List
Retrieves the list of customers associated with the specified reseller.
gRPC request
rpc List (ListCustomersRequest) returns (ListCustomersResponse)
ListCustomersRequest
{
"reseller_id": "string",
"page_size": "int64",
"page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
reseller_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the reseller.
|
page_size
|
int64
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
page_token
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results,
ListCustomersResponse
{
"customers": [
{
"id": "string",
"billing_account_id": "string"
}
],
"next_page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
customers[]
|
List of customers.
|
next_page_token
|
string
This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
Customer
A Customer resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the customer.
|
billing_account_id
|
string
ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount assigned to the customer.