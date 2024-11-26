Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, gRPC: CustomerService.List

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

Retrieves the list of customers associated with the specified reseller.

gRPC request

rpc List (ListCustomersRequest) returns (ListCustomersResponse)

ListCustomersRequest

{
  "reseller_id": "string",
  "page_size": "int64",
  "page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

reseller_id

string

Required field. ID of the reseller.

page_size

int64

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is larger than page_size,
the service returns a ListCustomersResponse.next_page_token
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.

page_token

string

Page token. To get the next page of results,
set page_token to the ListCustomersResponse.next_page_token
returned by a previous list request.

ListCustomersResponse

{
  "customers": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "billing_account_id": "string"
    }
  ],
  "next_page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

customers[]

Customer

List of customers.

next_page_token

string

This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
is larger than ListCustomersRequest.page_size, use
next_page_token as the value
for the ListCustomersRequest.page_token query parameter
in the next list request. Each subsequent list request will have its own
next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

Customer

A Customer resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the customer.

billing_account_id

string

ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount assigned to the customer.
Предыдущая
Overview
Следующая
Invite