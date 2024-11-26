Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, gRPC: BillingAccountService.Get

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

Returns the specified billing account.

gRPC request

rpc Get (GetBillingAccountRequest) returns (BillingAccount)

GetBillingAccountRequest

{
  "id": "string"
}

Field

Description

id

string

Required field. ID of the billing account to return.
To get the billing account ID, use BillingAccountService.List request.

BillingAccount

{
  "id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "country_code": "string",
  "currency": "string",
  "active": "bool",
  "balance": "string"
}

A BillingAccount resource. For more information, see BillingAccount.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the billing account.

name

string

Name of the billing account.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

country_code

string

ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the billing account.

currency

string

Currency of the billing account.
Can be one of the following:

  • RUB
  • USD
  • KZT

active

bool

Represents whether corresponding billable objects can be used or not.

balance

string

Current balance of the billing account.
