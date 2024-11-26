Billing API, gRPC: BillingAccountService.Get
Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.
Returns the specified billing account.
gRPC request
rpc Get (GetBillingAccountRequest) returns (BillingAccount)
GetBillingAccountRequest
{
"id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Required field. ID of the billing account to return.
BillingAccount
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"country_code": "string",
"currency": "string",
"active": "bool",
"balance": "string"
}
A BillingAccount resource. For more information, see BillingAccount.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the billing account.
|
name
|
string
Name of the billing account.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
country_code
|
string
ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the billing account.
|
currency
|
string
Currency of the billing account.
|
active
|
bool
Represents whether corresponding billable objects can be used or not.
|
balance
|
string
Current balance of the billing account.