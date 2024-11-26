Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, gRPC: BillingAccountService.BindBillableObject

Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

Binds billable object to the specified billing account.

gRPC request

rpc BindBillableObject (BindBillableObjectRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

BindBillableObjectRequest

{
  "billing_account_id": "string",
  "billable_object": {
    "id": "string",
    "type": "string"
  }
}

Field

Description

billing_account_id

string

Required field. ID of the billing account to bind billable object.
To get the billing account ID, use BillingAccountService.List request.

billable_object

BillableObject

yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillableObject to bind with billing account.

BillableObject

Represents a link to an object in other service.
This object is being billed in the scope of a billing account.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the object in other service.

type

string

Billable object type. Can be one of the following:

  • cloud

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "billable_object_id": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "effective_time": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "billable_object": {
      "id": "string",
      "type": "string"
    }
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

BindBillableObjectMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

BillableObjectBinding

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

BindBillableObjectMetadata

Field

Description

billable_object_id

string

ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillableObject that was bound to billing account.

BillableObjectBinding

Represents a binding of the BillableObject to a BillingAccount.

Field

Description

effective_time

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Timestamp when binding was created.

billable_object

BillableObject

Object that is bound to billing account.

BillableObject

Represents a link to an object in other service.
This object is being billed in the scope of a billing account.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the object in other service.

type

string

Billable object type. Can be one of the following:

  • cloud
