Billing API, gRPC: BillingAccountService.BindBillableObject
Binds billable object to the specified billing account.
gRPC request
rpc BindBillableObject (BindBillableObjectRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
BindBillableObjectRequest
{
"billing_account_id": "string",
"billable_object": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string"
}
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
billing_account_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the billing account to bind billable object.
|
billable_object
|
yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillableObject to bind with billing account.
BillableObject
Represents a link to an object in other service.
This object is being billed in the scope of a billing account.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the object in other service.
|
type
|
string
Billable object type. Can be one of the following:
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"billable_object_id": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": {
"effective_time": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"billable_object": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string"
}
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
BindBillableObjectMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
billable_object_id
|
string
ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillableObject that was bound to billing account.
BillableObjectBinding
Represents a binding of the BillableObject to a BillingAccount.
|
Field
|
Description
|
effective_time
|
Timestamp when binding was created.
|
billable_object
|
Object that is bound to billing account.
