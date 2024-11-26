Billing API, gRPC: CustomerService.Invite
Invites customer to the specified reseller.
gRPC request
rpc Invite (InviteCustomerRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
InviteCustomerRequest
{
"reseller_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"invitation_email": "string",
"person": {
"name": "string",
"longname": "string",
"phone": "string",
"email": "string",
"post_code": "string",
"post_address": "string",
"legal_address": "string",
"tin": "string"
}
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
reseller_id
|
string
Required field. Billing account ID of the reseller that the customer will be associated with.
|
name
|
string
Required field. Name of the customer.
|
invitation_email
|
string
Required field. Customer email to send invitation to.
|
person
|
Required field. Person of the customer.
CustomerPerson
Person of the customer. Contains legal information.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
|
string
Optional. Name of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
longname
|
string
Optional. Long name of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
phone
|
string
Optional. Phone of the person.
Must be a valid telephone number or a valid phoneword.
|
|
string
Optional. Email of the person.
Must be a valid email address.
|
post_code
|
string
Optional. Post code of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
post_address
|
string
Optional. Post address of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
legal_address
|
string
Optional. Legal address of the person.
String length is not limited.
|
tin
|
string
Optional. Tax identification number of the person.
String length is not limited.
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"reseller_id": "string",
"customer_id": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": {
"id": "string",
"billing_account_id": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
CustomerMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
reseller_id
|
string
ID of the reseller.
|
customer_id
|
string
ID of the customer.
Customer
A Customer resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the customer.
|
billing_account_id
|
string
ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount assigned to the customer.