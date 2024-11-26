Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, gRPC: CustomerService.Invite

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

Invites customer to the specified reseller.

gRPC request

rpc Invite (InviteCustomerRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

InviteCustomerRequest

{
  "reseller_id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "invitation_email": "string",
  "person": {
    "name": "string",
    "longname": "string",
    "phone": "string",
    "email": "string",
    "post_code": "string",
    "post_address": "string",
    "legal_address": "string",
    "tin": "string"
  }
}

Field

Description

reseller_id

string

Required field. Billing account ID of the reseller that the customer will be associated with.

name

string

Required field. Name of the customer.

invitation_email

string

Required field. Customer email to send invitation to.

person

CustomerPerson

Required field. Person of the customer.

CustomerPerson

Person of the customer. Contains legal information.

Field

Description

name

string

Optional. Name of the person.

String length is not limited.

longname

string

Optional. Long name of the person.

String length is not limited.

phone

string

Optional. Phone of the person.

Must be a valid telephone number or a valid phoneword.

email

string

Optional. Email of the person.

Must be a valid email address.

post_code

string

Optional. Post code of the person.

String length is not limited.

post_address

string

Optional. Post address of the person.

String length is not limited.

legal_address

string

Optional. Legal address of the person.

String length is not limited.

tin

string

Optional. Tax identification number of the person.

String length is not limited.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "reseller_id": "string",
    "customer_id": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "billing_account_id": "string"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

CustomerMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

Customer

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

CustomerMetadata

Field

Description

reseller_id

string

ID of the reseller.

customer_id

string

ID of the customer.

Customer

A Customer resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the customer.

billing_account_id

string

ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount assigned to the customer.
Предыдущая
List
Следующая
CreateResellerServed