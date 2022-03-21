Повышение цен на сервисы Yandex Cloud с 13 апреля 2022 года (Pricing Update)

English below

Мы постоянно работаем над тем, чтобы сервисы Yandex Cloud оставались максимально доступными для наших пользователей. За всё время существования платформы Yandex Cloud мы ни разу не повышали цены на вычислительные мощности, а стоимость каждого нового поколения виртуальных машин на базе более современных процессоров в пересчёте на одно ядро становилась только ниже.

К сожалению, нестабильная ситуация в мире и экономике оказывает беспрецедентное влияние на бизнес всех технологических компаний и вынуждает нас пересмотреть стоимость услуг в рублях с 13 апреля 2022 года.

Основные причины этих изменений — повышение цен на закупку сетевого и серверного оборудования из-за роста курса валют и сложности в логистике поставок.

Стоимость услуг в тенге для клиентов в Казахстане также повысится. Цены в долларах остаются без изменений.

Изменения затронут следующие сервисы Yandex Cloud (новые цены — по ссылкам в таблице):

* — Изменение цен на Managed Service for SQL Server пройдёт в два этапа: +60% с 22.03 только на лицензионные составляющие (подробнее в блоге) и на 60% с 13.04 на вычислительные мощности.

Компания Elastic ограничила доступ к сервису Elasticsearch для пользователей Yandex Cloud с апреля 2024 года. В связи с этим Yandex Managed service for Elasticsearch стал недоступен на платформе. Мы рекомендуем использовать Yandex Managed service for OpenSearch, который сопоставим по функциональности с Elasticsearch. Чтобы легко перенести данные в сервис Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch, воспользуйтесь нашей инструкцией.

Текущие изменения не затронут сервисы Yandex Interconnect, DDoS Protection, Data Streams, Tracker и тарифные планы поддержки.

Сервисы Yandex DataLens, Data Transfer, Certificate Manager, Forms, Wiki, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Resource Manager и Cloud Organization мы продолжаем предоставлять бесплатно. Для сервисов экосистемы бессерверных вычислений на прежних условиях сохраняется уровень нетарифицируемого использования (serverless free tier).

Цены на программные продукты в Yandex Cloud Marketplace регулируются компаниями-вендорами. Если ценовая политика вендора изменилась — меняются цены на продукты в Marketplace. Некоторые образы базируются на ОС Windows (Loginom, Kaspersky, Геонафт), и повышение цен на OC Windows приведет к повышению цен на эти образы. Обо всех таких изменениях мы будем сообщать отдельно.

Специальные условия, скидки и резервы

Резервирование ресурсов (CVoS) в автоматическом режиме в консоли на данный момент приостановлено. При этом цены и скидки, которые были зафиксированы в рамках специальных условий или резервов до 21 марта 2022 года, остаются в силе и продолжат действовать в рамках согласованного срока и объёма потребления.

Если у вас остались вопросы, в том числе по оптимизации затрат на инфраструктуру, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с вашим аккаунт-менеджером или обратитесь в службу технической поддержки .

Мы делаем всё возможное, чтобы в этих непростых условиях вы получали доступ ко всем возможностям платформы.

Here at Yandex Cloud, we have always done our best to ensure that our services remain as accessible as possible for our users. Ever since our platform was launched, we have never raised the prices for computing power, and the with each new generation of virtual machines (based on increasingly advanced processors), costs per core have actually decreased.

Unfortunately, instability in the economy and the world in general is having an unprecedented impact on the business of all technology companies, and will require us to revise the cost of services in rubles as of April 13, 2022.

These price increases have become necessary as a result of rising prices for the purchase of network and server equipment, caused by changes in exchange rates and supply chain difficulties.

Prices in Kazakhstani tenge will also increase. Prices in dollars will remain unchanged.

The following Yandex Cloud services will be affected by the changes:

* — Price changes for Managed Service for SQL Server will take place in two steps: +60% as of March 22 only for licensed components (more details in our blog) and by 60% as of April 13 for computing resources.

Elastic has restricted users' access to the Elasticsearch service for Yandex Cloud since April 2024. As a result, Yandex Managed Service for Elasticsearch has become unavailable on our platform. In its stead, we recommend using Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch., which is comparable in functionality to Elasticsearch. To easily transfer data to Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch, please use our instructions.

These changes will not affect Yandex Interconnect, DDoS Protection, Tracker or support service plans.

We will continue to offer the following services free of charge: Yandex DataLens, Data Transfer, Certificate Manager, Forms, Wiki, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Resource Manager, and Cloud Organization. The conditions of the free-tier serverless ecosystem will remain unchanged.

Pricing for images in the Yandex Cloud Marketplace are regulated by vendor companies, so if the vendor’s pricing policy has changed, the prices for the licensed components in the images change. Marketplace includes some images based on the Windows OS (Loginom, Kaspersky, Geonaft), so price increases for the Windows OS will lead to an increase in prices for these images. We will inform you of all such changes separately.

Special conditions, discounts, and reserves

Automatic resource reserves (CVoS) in the console are currently on hold. At the same time, prices and discounts agreed under special conditions or reserves before March 21, 2022 will remain in force and will continue to operate within the agreed period and volume of consumption.

If you have any questions, including about how to optimize infrastructure costs, please contact your account manager or contact our tech support service .

We are doing everything possible to ensure that you have access to all the features of the platform in these difficult conditions.