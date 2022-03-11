22 марта изменятся цены на продукты и лицензии Microsoft (Pricing Update)

English below

Корпорация Microsoft объявила о повышении цен на свои продукты и сервисы в рублях. Мы также вынуждены повысить цены на лицензионные составляющие в сервисах и образах Yandex.Cloud на базе продуктов Microsoft — на 60%.

Изменения вступят в силу 22 марта 2022 года.

Изменения затронут:

— Managed Service for SQL Server™.

— Образы для виртуальных машин Compute Cloud:

— Образы в Marketplace, которые базируются на ОС Windows (Loginom, Kaspersky, Геонафт).

Актуальные цены появятся в разделе Тарифы до 22 марта 2022 года.

Если у вас есть вопросы, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с вашим аккаунт-менеджером или обратитесь в службу технической поддержки .

Microsoft has recently announced price increases for its products and services in Russian rubles. As a result, we will also have to increase the prices for licensed components in Yandex.Cloud services and for images based on Microsoft products by 60%.

These changes will occur on March 22, 2022 and will affect:

— Managed Service for SQL Server™.

— Images for Compute Cloud virtual machines:

— Images in the Marketplace that are based on Windows OS (Loginom, Kaspersky, Geonaft).

Current prices will appear in the Pricing section by March 22, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact your account manager or the tech support service .