BareMetal API, REST: PrivateSubnet.Update
Updates the specified private subnet.
HTTP request
PATCH https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/privateSubnets/{privateSubnetId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
privateSubnetId
|
string
Required field. ID of the PrivateSubnet resource to update.
To get the private subnet ID, use a PrivateSubnetService.List request.
Body parameters
{
"updateMask": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"vrfOptionsSpec": {
"vrfId": "string",
"cidr": "string",
"dhcpOptions": {
"startIp": "string",
"endIp": "string"
},
"gatewayIp": "string"
},
"labels": "object"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
updateMask
|
string (field-mask)
A comma-separated names off ALL fields to be updated.
If
|
name
|
string
Name of the private subnet.
|
description
|
string
Description of the private subnet.
|
vrfOptionsSpec
|
VRF options. Optional.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
Existing set of
VrfOptionsSpec
|
Field
|
Description
|
vrfId
|
string
ID of the VRF to create private subnet in.
To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.
|
cidr
|
string
CIDR block.
|
dhcpOptions
|
DHCP options for the subnet.
|
gatewayIp
|
string
Gateway IP address for the subnet.
DhcpOptionsSpec
DHCP options for the private subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
startIp
|
string
Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
|
endIp
|
string
End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": {
"privateSubnetId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": {
"id": "string",
"cloudId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"status": "string",
"zoneId": "string",
"hardwarePoolId": "string",
"vrfOptions": {
"vrfId": "string",
"cidr": "string",
"dhcpOptions": {
"startIp": "string",
"endIp": "string"
},
"gatewayIp": "string"
},
"createdAt": "string",
"labels": "object"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
UpdatePrivateSubnetMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
privateSubnetId
|
string
ID of the PrivateSubnet resource that is being updated.
Status
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
PrivateSubnet
A PrivateSubnet resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the private subnet.
|
cloudId
|
string
ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the private subnet.
|
description
|
string
Optional description of the private subnet.
|
status
|
enum (Status)
Status of the private subnet.
|
zoneId
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server resides.
|
hardwarePoolId
|
string
ID of the hardware pool that the private subnet belongs to.
|
vrfOptions
|
Optional VRF options for the private subnet. If missing, the private subnet will be unrouted,
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
VrfOptions
VRF options for the private subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
vrfId
|
string
ID of the VRF.
|
cidr
|
string
CIDR block for the subnet.
|
dhcpOptions
|
DHCP options for the subnet.
|
gatewayIp
|
string
Gateway IP address for the subnet.
DhcpOptions
DHCP options for a subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
startIp
|
string
Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
|
endIp
|
string
End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).