BareMetal API, REST: PrivateSubnet.Update

Updated at August 8, 2025

Updates the specified private subnet.

HTTP request

PATCH https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/privateSubnets/{privateSubnetId}

Path parameters

Field

Description

privateSubnetId

string

Required field. ID of the PrivateSubnet resource to update.

To get the private subnet ID, use a PrivateSubnetService.List request.

Body parameters

{
  "updateMask": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "vrfOptionsSpec": {
    "vrfId": "string",
    "cidr": "string",
    "dhcpOptions": {
      "startIp": "string",
      "endIp": "string"
    },
    "gatewayIp": "string"
  },
  "labels": "object"
}

Field

Description

updateMask

string (field-mask)

A comma-separated names off ALL fields to be updated.
Only the specified fields will be changed. The others will be left untouched.
If the field is specified in updateMask and no value for that field was sent in the request,
the field's value will be reset to the default. The default value for most fields is null or 0.

If updateMask is not sent in the request, all fields' values will be updated.
Fields specified in the request will be updated to provided values.
The rest of the fields will be reset to the default.

name

string

Name of the private subnet.
The name must be unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the private subnet.

vrfOptionsSpec

VrfOptionsSpec

VRF options. Optional.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

Existing set of labels is completely replaced by the provided set.

VrfOptionsSpec

Field

Description

vrfId

string

ID of the VRF to create private subnet in.

To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.

cidr

string

CIDR block.
The range of internal addresses that are defined for this private subnet, as
specified in RFC1918.
For example, 10.0.0.0/22 or 192.168.0.0/24.

dhcpOptions

DhcpOptionsSpec

DHCP options for the subnet.
The absence or null value indicates that DHCP is disabled.

gatewayIp

string

Gateway IP address for the subnet.

DhcpOptionsSpec

DHCP options for the private subnet.

Field

Description

startIp

string

Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
The absence or null value indicates that calculation will be performed based on CIDR.

endIp

string

End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
The absence or null value indicates that calculation will be performed based on CIDR.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": "boolean",
  "metadata": {
    "privateSubnetId": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  },
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "cloudId": "string",
    "folderId": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "status": "string",
    "zoneId": "string",
    "hardwarePoolId": "string",
    "vrfOptions": {
      "vrfId": "string",
      "cidr": "string",
      "dhcpOptions": {
        "startIp": "string",
        "endIp": "string"
      },
      "gatewayIp": "string"
    },
    "createdAt": "string",
    "labels": "object"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

done

boolean

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

UpdatePrivateSubnetMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

PrivateSubnet

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

UpdatePrivateSubnetMetadata

Field

Description

privateSubnetId

string

ID of the PrivateSubnet resource that is being updated.

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Field

Description

code

integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.

message

string

An error message.

details[]

object

A list of messages that carry the error details.

PrivateSubnet

A PrivateSubnet resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the private subnet.

cloudId

string

ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.

name

string

Name of the private subnet.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Optional description of the private subnet.

status

enum (Status)

Status of the private subnet.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified private subnet status.
  • CREATING: Private subnet is being created.
  • READY: Private subnet is ready to use.
  • UPDATING: Private subnet is being updated.
  • DELETING: Private subnet is being deleted.
  • ERROR: Private subnet encountered a problem and cannot operate.

zoneId

string

ID of the availability zone where the server resides.

hardwarePoolId

string

ID of the hardware pool that the private subnet belongs to.

vrfOptions

VrfOptions

Optional VRF options for the private subnet. If missing, the private subnet will be unrouted,
i.e. it will lack a DHCP server and routing capabilities between this subnet and other private
subnets.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

VrfOptions

VRF options for the private subnet.

Field

Description

vrfId

string

ID of the VRF.

cidr

string

CIDR block for the subnet.

dhcpOptions

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for the subnet.

gatewayIp

string

Gateway IP address for the subnet.

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for a subnet.

Field

Description

startIp

string

Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).

endIp

string

End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).