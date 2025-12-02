Adding the x-yc-apigateway-integration:swagger extension
Updated at December 2, 2025
Management console
In the management console, select the folder in which you created or want to create an API gateway.
Go to API Gateway.
Select an API gateway or click Create API gateway to create a new one.
In the Specification field, click and do the following in the window that opens:
- In the Path field, specify the relative path to the integration you want to add to the API Gateway URL. Remember to wrap variables in braces, e.g.,
/docs/{document_id}. For more information, see the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.
- Click Add.
The Specification field will display the OpenAPI specification with the specified parameter values.