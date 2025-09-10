Contact UsGet started
Tools for working with API Gateway

Updated at September 10, 2025

Terraform provider

Terraform enables you to create API Gateway resources and manage them with the help of configuration files.

Yandex Cloud SDK

Serverless Framework: Yandex Cloud

Serverless Framework: Yandex Cloud is a plugin for working with the serverless.com framework.

