Public materials about Serverless in Yandex Cloud

Updated at July 23, 2025
  • How we make Yandex Cloud: Serverless, 2025. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Serverless technologies for educational and scientific projects, 2025. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Serverless evolution in Russia and Yandex Cloud, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Designing, developing, and running serverless applications, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Everything you wanted to know about serverless but were afraid to ask, 2023. Read our article.
  • Secure use of Yandex Lockbox secrets in serverless environments, 2023. Read our article.
  • Implementing FinOps with budgets and serverless, 2023. Read our article.
  • Serverless that works, 2022: Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Creating a Telegram chatbot using functions: Step-by-step guide, 2021. Read our article.
  • Messaging vs. streaming: Comparing Yandex Message Queue and Yandex Data Streams, 2021. Read our article.
  • Yandex Database Serverless, 2020: Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.

Yandex API Gateway

  • How to break down a monolith in serverless, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex or read our article.
  • Distributing load: Yandex API Gateway and other balancing tools, 2024. Read our article.
  • API access management with Yandex API Gateway, 2023. Read our article.
  • Building an interactive application using Yandex API Gateway and WebSocket, 2023. Read our article.
  • Asynchronous web in serverless, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Rutube.
  • External resource Spectral ruleset for Yandex API Gateway, 2022. Read the article.

Yandex Cloud Functions

  • Request processing pipeline in a serverless platform, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • From FaaS to a platform for EDA applications, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • External resource Working with Valkey™ from Cloud Functions, 2024. Read the article.
  • External resource Logging in Cloud Functions, 2024. Read the article.
  • External resource Function resources in Cloud Functions, 2024: Read the article.
  • External resource FastAPI in Cloud Functions, 2024. Read the article.
  • Collecting Telegram chat statistics using Yandex Cloud Functions, 2023. Read our article.

Yandex Cloud Postbox

  • External resource Sending emails from Yandex Managed Service for Apache Airflow™ with Yandex Cloud Postbox, 2025. Read the article.
  • External resource How to create an email signup form using Yandex Cloud Postbox and SmartCaptcha, 2025. Read the article.
  • External resource How to configure Sendmail or Postfix to work with Yandex Cloud Postbox, 2025. Read the article.
  • External resource Setting up email forwarding via Yandex Cloud Postbox for self-hosted GitLab, 2025. Read the article.
  • How to effectively manage email campaigns in Yandex Cloud, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.

Yandex Data Streams

  • Data streaming with Yandex Data Streams: Beyond Kafka, 2024. Watch the video on Rutube.
  • Data Transfer and Data Streams: All there is to know about data streaming in Yandex Cloud, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Rutube.
  • Kafka API for managing YDB topics in Yandex Data Streams, 2021. Read our article.

Yandex IoT Core

  • Internet of Things: How digital technologies are transforming business and everyday life, 2025. Read our article.
  • Data processing and analysis in Yandex IoT Core, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex or read our article.
  • Internet of Things in Yandex Cloud, 2020. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.

Yandex Message Queue

  • Implementing a geo-distributed persistent message queue, 2023. Watch the video on Rutube.
  • External resource Convert this with Yandex Message Queue, 2021. Read the article.
  • Architecture of a distributed message queue service in Yandex Cloud, 2019. Read our article.
  • Yandex Message Queue, 2019. Watch the video on YouTube and Rutube.

Yandex Managed Service for YDB

  • External resource Terraform: Basics. State storage backends, 2025. Read our article.
  • Serverless YDB internals, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Rutube.
  • How to deploy your Telegram bot (almost) free-of-charge: Quick guide to cloud serverless, 2023. Read our article.
  • External resource Immersion in serverless. Yandex Database is born, 2021. Read our article.
  • External resource Serverless alternative to traditional databases, 2021. Read the article.

Yandex Serverless Containers

  • Launching containerized applications in Yandex Serverless Containers, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex or read our article.
  • External resource Running a container in Serverless Containers with a trigger, 2022. Read our article.
  • Serverless Containers and other new serverless releases, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • External resource How to use Puppeteer in Serverless Containers, 2025. Read the article.

Yandex Serverless Integrations

  • Creating reliable workflows with Yandex Workflows, 2025. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Yandex Workflows visual constructor: No-code process orchestration, 2025. Read our article.
  • Serverless integrations: LowCode and LowOps applied, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.

Examples of serverless computing business applications

  • First Bit. Serverless technologies in production line automation, 2025. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Whoosh: Four years of serverless production, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • ITMO. Implementing a system of personalized learning trajectories on serverless, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Yandex Mainlines. Near to Zero Time-to-Market. How we developed a scalable cloud-native service, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • X5-Retail’s Lots of Salmon. Serverless computing in FoodTech, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Gazprombank Investments. Cloud-native broker: a case study, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Yandex Verticals. Serverless: Case studies from Genotek and Yandex Verticals, 2020. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Genotek. Optimizing data workflows with Yandex Cloud, 2020. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.

Practicum

  • Collecting and analyzing statistics of Telegram chats with serverless and DataLens, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Yandex. Developing a Telegram bot with serverless, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Yandex. Creating an interactive serverless application using WebSocket, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Streaming data analysis using serverless technologies, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • CI/CD for serverless applications, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Write a skill for Alice on serverless, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Practicum: Using serverless technologies in Yandex Cloud, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
  • Serverless web application, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
