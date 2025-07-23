Public materials about Serverless in Yandex Cloud
Written by
Updated at July 23, 2025
- How we make Yandex Cloud: Serverless, 2025. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Serverless technologies for educational and scientific projects, 2025. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Serverless evolution in Russia and Yandex Cloud, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Designing, developing, and running serverless applications, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Everything you wanted to know about serverless but were afraid to ask, 2023. Read our article.
- Secure use of Yandex Lockbox secrets in serverless environments, 2023. Read our article.
- Implementing FinOps with budgets and serverless, 2023. Read our article.
- Serverless that works, 2022: Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Creating a Telegram chatbot using functions: Step-by-step guide, 2021. Read our article.
- Messaging vs. streaming: Comparing Yandex Message Queue and Yandex Data Streams, 2021. Read our article.
- Yandex Database Serverless, 2020: Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
Yandex API Gateway
- How to break down a monolith in serverless, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex or read our article.
- Distributing load: Yandex API Gateway and other balancing tools, 2024. Read our article.
- API access management with Yandex API Gateway, 2023. Read our article.
- Building an interactive application using Yandex API Gateway and WebSocket, 2023. Read our article.
- Asynchronous web in serverless, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Rutube.
External resourceSpectral ruleset for Yandex API Gateway, 2022. Read the article.
Yandex Cloud Functions
- Request processing pipeline in a serverless platform, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- From FaaS to a platform for EDA applications, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
External resourceWorking with Valkey™ from Cloud Functions, 2024. Read the article.
External resourceLogging in Cloud Functions, 2024. Read the article.
External resourceFunction resources in Cloud Functions, 2024: Read the article.
External resourceFastAPI in Cloud Functions, 2024. Read the article.
- Collecting Telegram chat statistics using Yandex Cloud Functions, 2023. Read our article.
Yandex Cloud Postbox
External resourceSending emails from Yandex Managed Service for Apache Airflow™ with Yandex Cloud Postbox, 2025. Read the article.
External resourceHow to create an email signup form using Yandex Cloud Postbox and SmartCaptcha, 2025. Read the article.
External resourceHow to configure Sendmail or Postfix to work with Yandex Cloud Postbox, 2025. Read the article.
External resourceSetting up email forwarding via Yandex Cloud Postbox for self-hosted GitLab, 2025. Read the article.
- How to effectively manage email campaigns in Yandex Cloud, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
Yandex Data Streams
- Data streaming with Yandex Data Streams: Beyond Kafka, 2024. Watch the video on Rutube.
- Data Transfer and Data Streams: All there is to know about data streaming in Yandex Cloud, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Rutube.
- Kafka API for managing YDB topics in Yandex Data Streams, 2021. Read our article.
Yandex IoT Core
- Internet of Things: How digital technologies are transforming business and everyday life, 2025. Read our article.
- Data processing and analysis in Yandex IoT Core, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex or read our article.
- Internet of Things in Yandex Cloud, 2020. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
Yandex Message Queue
- Implementing a geo-distributed persistent message queue, 2023. Watch the video on Rutube.
External resourceConvert this with Yandex Message Queue, 2021. Read the article.
- Architecture of a distributed message queue service in Yandex Cloud, 2019. Read our article.
- Yandex Message Queue, 2019. Watch the video on YouTube and Rutube.
Yandex Managed Service for YDB
External resourceTerraform: Basics. State storage backends, 2025. Read our article.
- Serverless YDB internals, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Rutube.
- How to deploy your Telegram bot (almost) free-of-charge: Quick guide to cloud serverless, 2023. Read our article.
External resourceImmersion in serverless. Yandex Database is born, 2021. Read our article.
External resourceServerless alternative to traditional databases, 2021. Read the article.
Yandex Serverless Containers
- Launching containerized applications in Yandex Serverless Containers, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex or read our article.
External resourceRunning a container in Serverless Containers with a trigger, 2022. Read our article.
- Serverless Containers and other new serverless releases, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
External resourceHow to use Puppeteer in Serverless Containers, 2025. Read the article.
Yandex Serverless Integrations
- Creating reliable workflows with Yandex Workflows, 2025. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Yandex Workflows visual constructor: No-code process orchestration, 2025. Read our article.
- Serverless integrations: LowCode and LowOps applied, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
Examples of serverless computing business applications
- First Bit. Serverless technologies in production line automation, 2025. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Whoosh: Four years of serverless production, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- ITMO. Implementing a system of personalized learning trajectories on serverless, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Yandex Mainlines. Near to Zero Time-to-Market. How we developed a scalable cloud-native service, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- X5-Retail’s Lots of Salmon. Serverless computing in FoodTech, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Gazprombank Investments. Cloud-native broker: a case study, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Yandex Verticals. Serverless: Case studies from Genotek and Yandex Verticals, 2020. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Genotek. Optimizing data workflows with Yandex Cloud, 2020. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
Practicum
- Collecting and analyzing statistics of Telegram chats with serverless and DataLens, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Yandex. Developing a Telegram bot with serverless, 2024. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Yandex. Creating an interactive serverless application using WebSocket, 2023. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Streaming data analysis using serverless technologies, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- CI/CD for serverless applications, 2022. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Write a skill for Alice on serverless, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Practicum: Using serverless technologies in Yandex Cloud, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.
- Serverless web application, 2021. Watch the video on YouTube and Yandex.