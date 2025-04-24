Adding the x-yc-apigateway-integration:http extension for integration with Yandex Workflows
Updated at April 24, 2025
Management console
-
In the management console, select the folder in which you created or want to create an API gateway.
-
From the list of services, select API Gateway.
-
Select an API gateway or click Create API gateway to create a new one.
-
In the Specification field, click .
-
Specify the following in the field:
- Path: Relative path to the integration that will be added to API Gateway URL. Specify variables in curly braces, e.g.,
/static/{function_id}. For more information, see the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.
- HTTP method: Method that will be used to work with the integration.
- Service account: Service account with the
serverless.workflows.executorrole to run a workflow. If you do not have a service account, create one.
- Workflow: Workflow name.
-
Click Add.
The Specification field will display the OpenAPI specification with the specified parameter values.
Requirements to the structure of an incoming request
For the API gateway to correctly process incoming requests, set the
Content-Type: application/json header.