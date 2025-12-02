x-yc-apigateway-integration:swagger extension
Written by
Updated at December 2, 2025
With Swagger UI, you can access interactive documents, test and debug your API from the Swagger UI interface.
You can add an extension to a specification using the specification constructor.
Extension specification
Specification example:
openapi: "3.0.0"
info:
version: 1.0.0
title: Sample API
paths:
/docs:
get:
x-yc-apigateway-integration:
type: swagger
By adding the
/docs resource with Swagger UI integration to the OpenAPI specification, you will get access to the Swagger UI interface at
/docs.
The authorization and all access policies will apply automatically, because
/docs is a full-blown endpoint under API Gateway.