x-yc-schema-mapping extension
Written by
Updated at August 22, 2024
The
x-yc-schema-mapping extension allows you to transform the JSON body of a request to an integration or response from it.
The extension works with the
Schema object from the OpenAPI specification.
Supported parameters
The table below lists the parameters specific to API Gateway API gateways. Read more about other parameters in the OpenAPI Specification 3.0.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|
type
|
string
|Transformation type. Possible values:
static (body described by a static resource).
|
template
|
map[string]TemplateObject
|Full body description in
<field_name>: "<field_value>" format.
Extension specification
Specification example:
x-yc-schema-mapping:
type:static
template:
property1: "value1"
property2: "${.baseProperty1.baseProperty2}"
Example of response body transformation where a user gets in response a two-field message if the Cloud Functions function returns code 200 and the
Content-Type: application/json header:
openapi: "3.0.0"
info:
version: 1.0.0
title: Petstore API
paths:
/pets:
get:
responses:
'200':
description: Pet
content:
application/json:
schema:
type: object
x-yc-schema-mapping:
type: static
template:
Name: "Dog"
Breed: "${.nestedProperty1.nestedProperty2}"
x-yc-apigateway-integration:
type: cloud_functions
function_id: b095c95icn**********