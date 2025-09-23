Contact UsGet started
Creating a RAG assistant with intermediate response generation results

Updated at September 23, 2025

The AI Assistant API feature is at the Preview stage.

AI Assistant API is a AI Studio tool for creating AI assistants. It can be used to create personalized assistants, implement a generative response scenario with access to information from external sources (known as retrieval augmented generation, or RAG), and save the model's request context. When making requests to the assistant, you can get intermediate generation results as the model is generating a response.

Getting started

To use the examples:

  1. Create a service account and assign the ai.assistants.editor and ai.languageModels.user roles to it.

  2. Get the service account API key and save it.

    The following examples use API key authentication. Yandex Cloud ML SDK also supports IAM token and OAuth token authentication. For more information, see Authentication in Yandex Cloud ML SDK.

  3. Use the pip package manager to install the ML SDK library:

    pip install yandex-cloud-ml-sdk

Create an assistant

This example shows how to create an assistant to store your conversations with YandexGPT Pro RC. When you access the model, your assistant will output intermediate generation results as the model is generating a response.

  1. Create a file named simple-assistant.py and paste the following code into it:

    #!/usr/bin/env python3

from __future__ import annotations

from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML


def main() -> None:
    sdk = YCloudML(
        folder_id="<folder_ID>",
        auth="<API_key>",
    )
    sdk.setup_default_logging()

    assistant = sdk.assistants.create(
        "yandexgpt",
        temperature=0.5,
        max_prompt_tokens=50,
        ttl_days=6,
        expiration_policy="static",
    )

    thread = sdk.threads.create(
        name="foo",
        ttl_days=6,
        expiration_policy="static",
    )

    # Basic cycle of user interaction with the assistant
    input_text = input('Ask a question to the assistant (or "exit" to exit): ')
    while input_text.lower() != "exit":

        thread.write(input_text)

        # This way you can give the whole thread contents to the model
        run = assistant.run_stream(thread)

        # This way you can see the intermediate results as the model generates a response
        for event in run:
            print(event._message.parts)

        # This way you can see all fields of the final result
        print(f"run {event=}")

        input_text = input('Ask the assistant your question (or "exit" to exit): ')

    # Displaying the entire history of messages in the chat room
    print("Outputting the whole message history when exiting the chat:")
    for message in thread:
        print(f"    {message=}")
        print(f"    {message.text=}\n")

    # Deleting everything you do not need anymore
    for assistant in sdk.assistants.list():
        assistant.delete()

    thread.delete()


if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

    Where:

  2. Run the file you created:

    python3 simple-assistant.py

    The example implements the simplest chat possible: enter your requests to the assistant from your keyboard and get answers. To end the dialog, enter exit.

    Approximate result
    Ask the assistant a question (or "exit" to exit): Hi!
('Hello',)
('Hello! What can I do for you?',)
('Hello! What can I do for you?',)
run event=RunStreamEvent(status=<StreamEvent.DONE: 3>, error=None, _message=Message
(id='fvtbkt2tbf7a********', parts=('Hello! What can I do for you?',), thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', 
created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.datetime(2025, 3, 13, 17, 51, 22, 146833), 
labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtle31p6lv2********', role='ASSISTANT'), citations=()))
Ask your question to the assistant (or "exit" to exit): How many planets are there in the Solar System?
('In',)
('In the Solar System, there are **eight planets**: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn',)
('In the Solar System, there are **eight planets**: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.',)
('In the Solar System, there are **eight planets**: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.',)
run event=RunStreamEvent(status=<StreamEvent.DONE: 3>, error=None, _message=Message
(id='fvt4f3p6ddue********', parts=('In the Solar System, there are **eight planets**: Mercury, Venus, Earth, 
Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.',), thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', 
created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.datetime(2025, 3, 13, 17, 51, 33, 36643), 
labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtle31p6lv2********', role='ASSISTANT'), citations=()))
Ask your question to the assistant (or "exit" to exit): How far is it from the Sun to the Earth?
('The average',)
('The average distance from the Earth to the Sun is approximately 149.6 million kilometers. This 
distance',)
('The average distance from the Earth to the Sun is approximately 149.6 million kilometers. This 
distance is also known as the astronomical unit (AU).',)
('The average distance from the Earth to the Sun is approximately 149.6 million kilometers. This 
distance is also known as the astronomical unit (AU).',)
run event=RunStreamEvent(status=<StreamEvent.DONE: 3>, error=None, _message=Message
(id='fvtees4295mr********', parts=('The average distance from the Earth to the Sun is approximately 149.
6 million kilometers. This distance is also known as the astronomical unit (AU).',), 
thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.datetime(2025, 
3, 13, 17, 51, 44, 33797), labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtle31p6lv2********', role='ASSISTANT'), 
citations=()))
Ask your question to the assistant (or "exit" to exit): Exit
Outputting the whole message history when exiting the chat:
    message=Message(id='fvtees4295mr********', parts=('The average distance from the Earth to the Sun is 
    approximately 149.6 million kilometers. This distance is also known as the astronomical unit 
    (AU).',), thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.
    datetime(2025, 3, 13, 17, 51, 44, 33798), labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtle31p6lv2********', 
    role='ASSISTANT'), citations=())
    message.text='The average distance from the Earth to the Sun is approximately 149.6 million 
    kilometers. This distance is also known as the astronomical unit (AU).'

    message=Message(id='fvto6b4rdg0o********', parts=('How far is it from the Sun to the Earth?',), 
    thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.datetime
    (2025, 3, 13, 17, 51, 42, 941742), labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtjnthkl0g5********', 
    role='USER'), citations=())
    message.text='How far is it from the Sun to the Earth?'

    message=Message(id='fvt4f3p6ddue********', parts=('In the Solar System, there are **eight planets**: Mercury, 
    Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.',), thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', 
    created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.datetime(2025, 3, 13, 17, 51, 33, 36644), 
    labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtle31p6lv2********', role='ASSISTANT'), citations=())
    message.text='In the Solar System, there are **eight planets**: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, 
    Uranus, and Neptune.'

    message=Message(id='fvtme86dsuju********', parts=('How many planets are there in the Solar System?' 
    thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.datetime
    (2025, 3, 13, 17, 51, 32, 139), labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtjnthkl0g5********', role='USER'), 
    citations=())
    message.text='How many planets are there in the Solar System?'

    message=Message(id='fvtbkt2tbf7a********', parts=('Hello! What can I do for you?',), 
    thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.datetime
    (2025, 3, 13, 17, 51, 22, 146834), labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtle31p6lv2********', 
    role='ASSISTANT'), citations=())
    message.text='Hello! What can I do for you?'

    message=Message(id='fvtemh1qqc50********', parts=('Hi!',), thread_id='fvt50ma5302n********', 
    created_by='ajegtlf2q28a********', created_at=datetime.datetime(2025, 3, 13, 17, 51, 21, 359885), 
    labels=None, author=Author(id='fvtjnthkl0g5********', role='USER'), citations=())
    message.text='Hi!'

