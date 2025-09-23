Creating an assistant with the WebSearch tool
The AI Assistant API feature is at the Preview stage.
AI Assistant API is a AI Studio tool for creating AI assistants. It can be used to create personalized assistants, implement a generative response scenario with access to information from external sources (known as retrieval augmented generation, or RAG), and save the model's request context.
The WebSearch tool enables AI assistants to retrieve information from internet sources.
Note
Using WebSearch is billed as a generative response in Yandex Search API.
Getting started
To use the examples:
Get API authentication credentials as described in Authentication with the Yandex AI Studio API.
Create an assistant
This example shows how to create an assistant that relies on information from the internet for responses. In this example, we will use the basic algorithm for working with AI Assistant API via the REST API interface: creating an assistant and a thread and submitting a request to the assistant.
As the external information sources, we will use the Central Bank of Russia official website and the Currency rates portal by Yandex. For internet-wide search, leave the
options field in WebSearch empty.
-
Create an AI assistant:
-
Create a file named
assistant.jsonwith the body of the request to create an assistant:
assistant.json
{ "folderId": "<folder_ID>", "modelUri": "gpt://<folder_ID>/yandexgpt-lite/latest", "instruction": "You are a smart assistant designed for a finance company. Answer politely. Use search to answer the questions. Do not make up your answer.", "tools": [ { "genSearch": { "options": { "site": { "site": [ "https://cbr.ru/", "https://yandex.ru/finance/currencies" ] }, "enableNrfmDocs": true }, "description": "Tool to get information about official currency exchange rates." } } ] }
Where:
-
folder_id: ID of the folder for which your account has the roles
ai.assistants.editorand
ai.languageModels.useror higher.
-
modelUri: URIof the text generation model.
-
instruction: Basic instruction that the AI assistant will use to run user queries.
-
tools: Settings for the tool the assistant will use:
site: Array of websites the assistant will access to search for information.
enableNrfmDocs: Parameter that determines whether search results will include documents which are not directly accessible from the websites’ home pages.
description: Tool description the assistant will use to decide whether to use this tool when generating a response to a specific query.
To learn more about internet search settings available in WebSearch, see WebSearch.
-
-
-
Send a request to create an AI assistant by specifying the path to the new
assistant.jsonrequest body file:
export IAM_TOKEN=<IAM_token> curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/assistants" | \ jq
Where:
<IAM_token>: IAM token you got before you started.
<path_to_request_body>: Path to the previously created request body file (
assistant.json).
Result
{ "id": "fvthd7m0d6up********", "folder_id": "b1gt6g8ht345********", "name": "", "description": "", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T11:07:37.532517Z", "updated_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "updated_at": "2025-08-27T11:07:37.532517Z", "expiration_config": { "expiration_policy": "SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE", "ttl_days": "7" }, "expires_at": "2025-09-03T11:07:37.532517Z", "labels": {}, "model_uri": "gpt://b1gt6g8ht345********/yandexgpt-lite/latest", "instruction": "You are a smart assistant designed for a finance company. Answer politely. Use search to answer the questions. Do not make up your answer.", "prompt_truncation_options": { "max_prompt_tokens": null, "auto_strategy": {} }, "completion_options": { "max_tokens": null, "temperature": null }, "tools": [ { "gen_search": { "options": { "site": { "site": [ "https://cbr.ru/", "https://yandex.ru/finance/currencies" ] }, "enable_nrfm_docs": true, "search_filters": [] }, "description": "Tool to get information about official currency exchange rates." } } ], "response_format": null }
In response, AI Assistant API will return your new AI assistant's ID. Save the obtained
id. You will need it when accessing the assistant.
-
-
-
Create a thread:
-
Create a file named
thread.jsonwith the body of the request to create a thread and specify the folder ID:
thread.json
{ "folderId": "<folder_ID>" }
-
Send a request to create a thread by specifying the path to the new
thread.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/threads" | \ jq
Result
{ "id": "fvtfq63a134i********", "folder_id": "b1gt6g8ht345********", "name": "", "description": "", "default_message_author_id": "fvtsnf3tqbhg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T11:22:28.999319Z", "updated_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "updated_at": "2025-08-27T11:22:28.999319Z", "expiration_config": { "expiration_policy": "SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE", "ttl_days": "7" }, "expires_at": "2025-09-03T11:22:28.999319Z", "labels": {}, "tools": [] }
Save the obtained thread ID (
idfield value). You will need it later.
-
-
Create a message in your thread:
-
Create a file named
message.jsonwith the body of the request to create a message and specify the previously obtained thread ID and request text:
message.json
{ "threadId": "<thread_ID>", "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "What is today’s official USD rate?" } } ] } }
-
Send a request to create a message by specifying the path to the new
message.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/messages" | \ jq
Result:
{ "id": "fvt6bpm6mbp5********", "thread_id": "fvtfq63a134i********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T11:24:46.312977Z", "author": { "id": "fvtsnf3tqbhg********", "role": "USER" }, "labels": {}, "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "What is today’s official USD rate?" } } ] }, "status": "COMPLETED", "citations": [] }
-
-
Run the assistant with the message you created earlier:
-
Create a file named
run.jsonwith the body of the request to run the assistant by specifying the assistant and thread IDs you got earlier:
run.json
{ "assistantId": "<assistant_ID>", "threadId": "<thread_ID>" }
-
Send a request to run the assistant by specifying the path to the new
run.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/runs" | \ jq
Result:
{ "id": "fvtar74rehg7********", "assistant_id": "fvthd7m0d6up********", "thread_id": "fvtfq63a134i********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T11:31:06.486275281Z", "labels": {}, "state": { "status": "PENDING" }, "usage": null, "custom_prompt_truncation_options": null, "custom_completion_options": null, "tools": [], "custom_response_format": null }
AI Assistant API has returned the run information: the launch is in
PENDINGstatus. Save the run ID (
idfield value). You will need it in the next step.
-
-
Get the result of the run with the assistant's response. To do this, make a request by specifying the run ID you got earlier:
curl \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/runs/<execution_ID>" | \ jq
Result
{ "id": "fvtar74rehg7********", "assistant_id": "fvthd7m0d6up********", "thread_id": "fvtfq63a134i********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T11:31:06.486275281Z", "labels": {}, "state": { "status": "COMPLETED", "completed_message": { "id": "fvt24upe31hh********", "thread_id": "fvtfq63a134i********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T11:31:08.781561740Z", "author": { "id": "fvthd7m0d6up********", "role": "ASSISTANT" }, "labels": {}, "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "Today's official USD to RUB exchange rate is 80.5268 RUB per USD." } } ] }, "status": "COMPLETED", "citations": [] } }, "usage": { "prompt_tokens": "390", "completion_tokens": "44", "total_tokens": "434" }, "custom_prompt_truncation_options": null, "custom_completion_options": null, "tools": [], "custom_response_format": null }
In the
contentfield, the AI assistant returned the model-generated response based on the data from websites specified in the assistant settings.
