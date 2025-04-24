Billing API, gRPC: BudgetService.Get
Returns the specified budget.
gRPC request
rpc Get (GetBudgetRequest) returns (Budget)
GetBudgetRequest
{
"id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Required field. ID of the budget to return.
Budget
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"billing_account_id": "string",
"status": "BudgetStatus",
// Includes only one of the fields `cost_budget`, `expense_budget`, `balance_budget`
"cost_budget": {
"amount": "string",
"notification_user_account_ids": [
"string"
],
"threshold_rules": [
{
"type": "ThresholdType",
"amount": "string",
"notification_user_account_ids": [
"string"
]
}
],
"filter": {
"service_ids": [
"string"
],
"cloud_folders_filters": [
{
"cloud_id": "string",
"folder_ids": [
"string"
]
}
]
},
// Includes only one of the fields `reset_period`, `start_date`
"reset_period": "ResetPeriodType",
"start_date": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"end_date": "string"
},
"expense_budget": {
"amount": "string",
"notification_user_account_ids": [
"string"
],
"threshold_rules": [
{
"type": "ThresholdType",
"amount": "string",
"notification_user_account_ids": [
"string"
]
}
],
"filter": {
"service_ids": [
"string"
],
"cloud_folders_filters": [
{
"cloud_id": "string",
"folder_ids": [
"string"
]
}
]
},
// Includes only one of the fields `reset_period`, `start_date`
"reset_period": "ResetPeriodType",
"start_date": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"end_date": "string"
},
"balance_budget": {
"amount": "string",
"notification_user_account_ids": [
"string"
],
"threshold_rules": [
{
"type": "ThresholdType",
"amount": "string",
"notification_user_account_ids": [
"string"
]
}
],
"start_date": "string",
"end_date": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
A Budget resource. For more information, see [/docs/billing/concepts/budget].
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the budget.
|
name
|
string
Name of the budget.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
billing_account_id
|
string
ID of the billing account that the budget belongs to.
|
status
|
enum BudgetStatus
Status of the budget.
|
cost_budget
|
Cost budget specification.
Includes only one of the fields
Specification of the budget.
|
expense_budget
|
Expense budget specification.
Includes only one of the fields
Specification of the budget.
|
balance_budget
|
Balance budget specification.
Includes only one of the fields
Specification of the budget.
CostBudgetSpec
Cost budget specification describes budget that can be used to control cost of cloud resources usage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
amount
|
string
Required field. Max cost threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.
|
notification_user_account_ids[]
|
string
User account IDs.
|
threshold_rules[]
|
List of the ThresholdRule.
|
filter
|
Filter that can be used for specific resources selection. Only consumption cost of selected resources are used for the budget calculation.
|
reset_period
|
enum ResetPeriodType
Periodic start type that resets budget after specified period is finished.
Includes only one of the fields
Start type of the budget.
|
start_date
|
string
Custom start date of the budget.
Includes only one of the fields
Start type of the budget.
|
end_date
|
string
Required field. End date of the budget.
ThresholdRule
Rules that define intermediate cost thresholds of the budget.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum ThresholdType
Required field. Type of the rule.
|
amount
|
string
Required field. Amount of the rule.
|
notification_user_account_ids[]
|
string
User account IDs.
ConsumptionFilter
Filter that can be used for specific resources selection.
|
Field
|
Description
|
service_ids[]
|
string
IDs of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.Service.
|
cloud_folders_filters[]
|
Cloud and folders consumption filter.
CloudFoldersConsumptionFilter
Filter that can be used for specific cloud and its folders selection.
|
Field
|
Description
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.Cloud.
|
folder_ids[]
|
string
IDs of the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.Folder.
ExpenseBudgetSpec
Expense budget specification describes budget that can be used to control expense of cloud resources usage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
amount
|
string
Required field. Max expense threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.
|
notification_user_account_ids[]
|
string
User account IDs.
|
threshold_rules[]
|
List of the ThresholdRule.
|
filter
|
Filter that can be used for specific resources selection. Only consumption expense of selected resources are used for the budget calculation.
|
reset_period
|
enum ResetPeriodType
Periodic start type that resets budget after specified period is finished.
Includes only one of the fields
Start type of the budget.
|
start_date
|
string
Custom start date of the budget.
Includes only one of the fields
Start type of the budget.
|
end_date
|
string
Required field. End date of the budget.
BalanceBudgetSpec
Balance budget specification describes budget that can be used to control yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.balance.
|
Field
|
Description
|
amount
|
string
Required field. Max balance threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.
|
notification_user_account_ids[]
|
string
User account IDs.
|
threshold_rules[]
|
List of the ThresholdRule.
|
start_date
|
string
Start_date of the budget.
|
end_date
|
string
Required field. End date of the budget.