Billing API, gRPC: BudgetService.Get

Returns the specified budget.

gRPC request

rpc Get (GetBudgetRequest) returns (Budget)

GetBudgetRequest

{
  "id": "string"
}

Field

Description

id

string

Required field. ID of the budget to return.
To get the budget ID, use BudgetService.List request.

Budget

{
  "id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "billing_account_id": "string",
  "status": "BudgetStatus",
  // Includes only one of the fields `cost_budget`, `expense_budget`, `balance_budget`
  "cost_budget": {
    "amount": "string",
    "notification_user_account_ids": [
      "string"
    ],
    "threshold_rules": [
      {
        "type": "ThresholdType",
        "amount": "string",
        "notification_user_account_ids": [
          "string"
        ]
      }
    ],
    "filter": {
      "service_ids": [
        "string"
      ],
      "cloud_folders_filters": [
        {
          "cloud_id": "string",
          "folder_ids": [
            "string"
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    // Includes only one of the fields `reset_period`, `start_date`
    "reset_period": "ResetPeriodType",
    "start_date": "string",
    // end of the list of possible fields
    "end_date": "string"
  },
  "expense_budget": {
    "amount": "string",
    "notification_user_account_ids": [
      "string"
    ],
    "threshold_rules": [
      {
        "type": "ThresholdType",
        "amount": "string",
        "notification_user_account_ids": [
          "string"
        ]
      }
    ],
    "filter": {
      "service_ids": [
        "string"
      ],
      "cloud_folders_filters": [
        {
          "cloud_id": "string",
          "folder_ids": [
            "string"
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    // Includes only one of the fields `reset_period`, `start_date`
    "reset_period": "ResetPeriodType",
    "start_date": "string",
    // end of the list of possible fields
    "end_date": "string"
  },
  "balance_budget": {
    "amount": "string",
    "notification_user_account_ids": [
      "string"
    ],
    "threshold_rules": [
      {
        "type": "ThresholdType",
        "amount": "string",
        "notification_user_account_ids": [
          "string"
        ]
      }
    ],
    "start_date": "string",
    "end_date": "string"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

A Budget resource. For more information, see [/docs/billing/concepts/budget].

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the budget.

name

string

Name of the budget.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

billing_account_id

string

ID of the billing account that the budget belongs to.

status

enum BudgetStatus

Status of the budget.

  • BUDGET_STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • CREATING: The budget is being created.
  • ACTIVE: The budget is active.
  • FINISHED: The budget is finished.

cost_budget

CostBudgetSpec

Cost budget specification.

Includes only one of the fields cost_budget, expense_budget, balance_budget.

Specification of the budget.

expense_budget

ExpenseBudgetSpec

Expense budget specification.

Includes only one of the fields cost_budget, expense_budget, balance_budget.

Specification of the budget.

balance_budget

BalanceBudgetSpec

Balance budget specification.

Includes only one of the fields cost_budget, expense_budget, balance_budget.

Specification of the budget.

CostBudgetSpec

Cost budget specification describes budget that can be used to control cost of cloud resources usage.

Field

Description

amount

string

Required field. Max cost threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.

notification_user_account_ids[]

string

User account IDs.
Specified users will be be notified if the budget exceeds.

threshold_rules[]

ThresholdRule

List of the ThresholdRule.
Rules define intermediate cost thresholds of the budget.

filter

ConsumptionFilter

Filter that can be used for specific resources selection. Only consumption cost of selected resources are used for the budget calculation.

reset_period

enum ResetPeriodType

Periodic start type that resets budget after specified period is finished.
First time budget is calculated in the current period, i.e. current month, quarter or year.

Includes only one of the fields reset_period, start_date.

Start type of the budget.

  • RESET_PERIOD_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • MONTHLY: Reset budget every month.
  • QUARTER: Reset budget every quarter.
  • ANNUALLY: Reset budget every year.

start_date

string

Custom start date of the budget.
Must be the first day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

Includes only one of the fields reset_period, start_date.

Start type of the budget.

end_date

string

Required field. End date of the budget.
Must be the last day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

ThresholdRule

Rules that define intermediate cost thresholds of the budget.

Field

Description

type

enum ThresholdType

Required field. Type of the rule.

  • THRESHOLD_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • PERCENT: Percent.
  • AMOUNT: The same as budget amount.

amount

string

Required field. Amount of the rule.

  • Must be less than 100 if type is PERCENT.
  • Must be less than budget's amount if type is AMOUNT.

notification_user_account_ids[]

string

User account IDs.
Specified users will be be notified if the threshold exceeds.

ConsumptionFilter

Filter that can be used for specific resources selection.

Field

Description

service_ids[]

string

IDs of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.Service.
Only consumption of resources corresponding to the given services is used for the budget calculation.
Empty sequence means no services filters.

cloud_folders_filters[]

CloudFoldersConsumptionFilter

Cloud and folders consumption filter.
Only consumption within specified clouds and folders is used for the budget calculation.
Empty sequence means no cloud and folders filters.

CloudFoldersConsumptionFilter

Filter that can be used for specific cloud and its folders selection.

Field

Description

cloud_id

string

ID of the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.Cloud.
Only consumption within specified cloud is used for the budget calculation.

folder_ids[]

string

IDs of the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.Folder.
Only consumption within specified folders of the given cloud is used for the budget calculation.
Empty sequence means no folders filters and the whole cloud consumption will be used.

ExpenseBudgetSpec

Expense budget specification describes budget that can be used to control expense of cloud resources usage.

Field

Description

amount

string

Required field. Max expense threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.

notification_user_account_ids[]

string

User account IDs.
Specified users will be be notified if the budget exceeds.

threshold_rules[]

ThresholdRule

List of the ThresholdRule.
Rules define intermediate expense thresholds of the budget.

filter

ConsumptionFilter

Filter that can be used for specific resources selection. Only consumption expense of selected resources are used for the budget calculation.

reset_period

enum ResetPeriodType

Periodic start type that resets budget after specified period is finished.
First time budget is calculated in the current period, i.e. current month, quarter or year.

Includes only one of the fields reset_period, start_date.

Start type of the budget.

  • RESET_PERIOD_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • MONTHLY: Reset budget every month.
  • QUARTER: Reset budget every quarter.
  • ANNUALLY: Reset budget every year.

start_date

string

Custom start date of the budget.
Must be the first day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

Includes only one of the fields reset_period, start_date.

Start type of the budget.

end_date

string

Required field. End date of the budget.
Must be the last day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

BalanceBudgetSpec

Balance budget specification describes budget that can be used to control yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.balance.

Field

Description

amount

string

Required field. Max balance threshold of the budget. Amount currency is the same as corresponding yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillingAccount.currency.

notification_user_account_ids[]

string

User account IDs.
Specified users will be be notified if the budget exceeds.

threshold_rules[]

ThresholdRule

List of the ThresholdRule.
Rules define intermediate balance thresholds of the budget.

start_date

string

Start_date of the budget.
Must be the first day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.

end_date

string

Required field. End date of the budget.
Must be the last day of a month and must be formatted like YYYY-MM-DD.
