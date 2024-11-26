Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, REST: Provider.ListActivated

Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

List activated providers for specified client.

HTTP request

GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/providers

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

Required field. ID of the folder to find out the backup provider.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "folderId": "string",
  "names": [
    "string"
  ]
}

Field

Description

folderId

string

Folder ID.

names[]

string

Name of the backup provider.
