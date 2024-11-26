Cloud Backup API, REST: Provider.ListActivated
Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.
List activated providers for specified client.
HTTP request
GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/providers
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
Required field. ID of the folder to find out the backup provider.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"folderId": "string",
"names": [
"string"
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
Folder ID.
|
names[]
|
string
Name of the backup provider.