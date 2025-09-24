ServicePolicy
ServicePolicy is a Gwin custom resource for configuring Service-specific policies. It allows you to configure how Kubernetes Services are used as ALB targets, controlling target selection, addressing, and zone matching.
ServicePolicy provides the same functionality as Service annotations but through spec fields instead of annotations, offering better validation and type safety.
- Cheatsheet
- ServicePolicySpec
- ServicePolicyStatus
Cheatsheet
NOTE: Specification provided below is not valid configuration.
It's just demonstration of all
ServicePolicy fields.
apiVersion: gwin.yandex.cloud/v1
kind: ServicePolicy
metadata:
name: example-service-policy
namespace: example-ns
spec:
# Target selection - policy applies to services matching these criteria
targetRefs:
- group: ""
kind: Service
name: my-service # specific service by name
selector:
matchLabels:
app: my-app # services with these labels
matchExpressions:
- key: environment
operator: In
values: ["production", "staging"]
# Service target configuration
policy:
targets:
type: Node # Node or Pod targets
ipFamily: IPv4 # IP family for targets
cidrs: ["10.0.0.0/8", "172.16.0.0/12"] # address filtering
albZoneMatch: true # zone matching
node:
onlyWithPods: true # only nodes with pods
addressType: InternalIP # address type
|Field
|Description
|metadata
|ServicePolicyMeta
Standard Kubernetes metadata
|spec
|ServicePolicySpec
ServicePolicy specification
|status
|ServicePolicyStatus
ServicePolicy status
ServicePolicySpec
Appears in: ServicePolicy
The policy is restricted to resources within the same namespace.
When determining which resources the policy applies to, the following rules are used:
- If both TargetRefs and Selector are specified, a resource must match both criteria to be affected by the policy.
- If neither TargetRefs nor Selector is specified, the policy applies to all resources within the same namespace.
|Field
|Description
|targetRefs
|[]LocalObjectReference
References to Service resources that this policy should apply to
|selector
|LabelSelector
Label selector for Service resources that this policy should apply to
|policy
|Service
Service-specific configuration
LocalObjectReference
Reference to a local Kubernetes object.
Appears in: ServicePolicySpec
|Field
|Description
|group
|string
API group of the target resource
Example:
""
|kind
|string
Kind of the target resource
Example:
Service
|name
|string
Name of the target resource
Example:
my-service
LabelSelector
Label selector for selecting resources by labels.
Appears in: ServicePolicySpec
|Field
|Description
|matchLabels
|map[string]string
Map of key-value pairs for exact label matching
Example:
app: my-service
|matchExpressions
|[]LabelSelectorRequirement
List of label selector requirements
LabelSelectorRequirement
Label selector requirement for advanced label matching.
Appears in: LabelSelector
|Field
|Description
|key
|string
Label key that the selector applies to
Example:
environment
|operator
|string
Operator for the requirement. Options:
In,
NotIn,
Exists,
DoesNotExist
Example:
In
|values
|[]string
Array of string values for
In and
NotIn operators
Example:
["production", "staging"]
Service
Service policy configuration that applies to Service targets.
Appears in: ServicePolicySpec
|Field
|Description
|targets
|ServiceTargets
Configures how ALB should select and address Service endpoints
ServiceTargets
Appears in: Service
ServiceTargets defines how ALB targets are selected and addressed for a Service. It controls whether to use Node or Pod endpoints, network restrictions, and zone matching.
|Field
|Description
|type
|string
Specifies whether to use Node or Pod endpoints as ALB targets.
Node uses cluster nodes as targets (default),
Pod uses individual pods as targets
Example:
Node
|ipFamily
|string
Specifies which IP family to use for target addresses. Currently only IPv4 is supported
Example:
IPv4
|cidrs
|[]string
Helps select appropriate target addresses when targets have multiple IP addresses. Only addresses within these CIDR blocks will be used for ALB targets
Example:
["10.0.0.0/8", "172.16.0.0/12"]
|albZoneMatch
|boolean
Controls whether to verify that targets are located in the same zones as the ALB. When true (default), only targets in ALB zones are included
Example:
true
|node
|ServiceTargetsNode
Additional configuration when type is "Node". This field is ignored when type is "Pod"
ServiceTargetsNode
Appears in: ServiceTargets
ServiceTargetsNode contains configuration specific to Node-type targets. This configuration is only used when ServiceTargets.Type is "Node".
|Field
|Description
|onlyWithPods
|boolean
Controls whether to include only nodes that have pods for this service. When true (default), only nodes running pods that match the service selector are used as targets
Example:
true
|addressType
|string
Specifies which node address type to use for ALB targets.
InternalIP uses node's internal IP address (default),
ExternalIP uses node's external IP address
Example:
InternalIP
ServicePolicyStatus
Appears in: ServicePolicy
|Field
|Description
|conditions
|[]Condition
List of conditions representing the current state of the ServicePolicy
|attachedServices
|int32
Number of currently attached services