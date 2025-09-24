Связаться с намиПодключиться

HTTPRoute

Статья создана
Обновлена 24 сентября 2025 г.

HTTPRoute provides a way to route HTTP requests. This includes the capability to match requests by hostname, path, header, or query param. Filters can be used to modify requests, and requests should be routed to backend services.

HTTPRoute is a Kubernetes Gateway API project resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Gwin. For details, see the upstream documentation.

HTTPRoute resources must be attached to Gateway resources to function properly.

Cheatsheet

Примечание

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.

It's just demonstration of all HTTPRoute fields.

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
  name: example-route
  namespace: example-ns
  annotations: ...  # see annotations example below
spec:
  parentRefs:  # attach to Gateway resources
    - group: gateway.networking.k8s.io
      kind: Gateway
      namespace: gateway-ns
      name: example-gateway
      sectionName: http-listener  # specific listener name, can be omitted
  hostnames:  # domains this route handles
    - "*.example.com"  # wildcard domain
    - "api.example.com"  # specific subdomain
  rules:
    - name: api-rule  # rule identifier
      matches:  # conditions for this rule
        - path:
            type: PathPrefix  # match path prefix
            value: "/api"
          method: GET  # HTTP method
          headers:  # header matching
            - name: "X-Version"
              value: "v1"
      filters:  # modify requests before routing
        - type: RequestHeaderModifier
          requestHeaderModifier:
            set:  # replace header values
              - name: "X-Custom-Header"
                value: "custom-value"
            add:  # add new headers
              - name: "X-Added-Header"
                value: "added-value"
            remove:  # remove headers
              - "X-Remove-Header"
        - type: ResponseHeaderModifier  # modify response headers
          responseHeaderModifier: ... # same as RequestHeaderModifier
        - type: RequestRedirect  # redirect instead of routing
          requestRedirect:
            scheme: https  # change protocol
            hostname: secure.example.com  # change host
            path:
              type: ReplaceFullPath  # replace entire path
              replaceFullPath: "/v2/api"
            port: 443  # change port
            statusCode: 301  # HTTP redirect code
      backendRefs:  # where to route requests
        - group: ""  # core Kubernetes API
          kind: Service  # Kubernetes service
          name: api-service
          namespace: api-ns
          port: 8080
          weight: 80  # 80% of traffic
        - group: gwin.yandex.cloud  # Gwin custom resources
          kind: YCStorageBucket  # Object Storage bucket
          name: static-bucket
          weight: 20  # 20% of traffic
      timeouts:  # request timeouts
        backendRequest: "25s"  # backend request timeout
Field Description
metadata HTTPRouteMeta
Name, namespace and annotations.
spec HTTPRouteSpec
Resource specification.

HTTPRouteMeta

Field Description
name string
Name of the HTTPRoute.
namespace string
Namespace of the HTTPRoute.
annotations map[string]string
Annotations of the HTTPRoute.

Annotations cheatsheet

Примечание

You can also set policy parameters using RoutePolicy resource. The RoutePolicy resource parameters and HTTPRoute annotations are equivalent.

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.
It's just demonstration of all HTTPRoute annotations.

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
  annotations:
    # Backend group configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.http.useHTTP2: "true"  # enable HTTP/2 to backends
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.mode: "ROUND_ROBIN"  # load balancing algorithm
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.localityAwareRouting: "80"  # prefer same zone
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.strictLocality: "false"  # allow cross-zone routing
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.panicThreshold: "50"  # panic mode threshold
    
    # Health checks
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.timeout: "5s"  # health check timeout
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.interval: "10s"  # check interval
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.healthyThreshold: "2"  # checks to mark healthy
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.unhealthyThreshold: "3"  # checks to mark unhealthy
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.port: "8080"  # health check port
  
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.path: "/health"  # HTTP health check path
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.useHTTP2: "false"  # use HTTP/1.1 for checks
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.host: "health.example.com"  # Host header
    
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.grpc.serviceName: "health.HealthService"  # gRPC service
    
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.stream.send: "PING"  # TCP check data to send
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.stream.receive: "PONG"  # expected TCP response
    
    # Health check transport settings
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.plaintext: "true"  # use plaintext for health checks
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.sni: "health.example.com"  # SNI for health check TLS
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.id: "health-cert-123"  # health check TLS cert ID
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.bytes: "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----..."  # health check TLS cert PEM
    
    # Backend TLS configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.sni: "backend.example.com"  # SNI for TLS
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.id: "cert-123456"  # cloud certificate ID
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.bytes: "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----..."  # PEM certificate
    
    # Stream backend configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.stream.enableProxy: "true"  # enable proxy protocol
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.stream.keepConnectionsOnHostHealthFailure: "false"  # drop failed connections
    
    # Session affinity
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.header.name: "X-Session-ID"  # header-based affinity
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.name: "session"  # cookie name
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.ttl: "3600s"  # cookie lifetime
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.sourceIP: "true"  # IP-based affinity
    
    # Route timeouts
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.timeout: "60s"  # overall connection timeout
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.idleTimeout: "300s"  # idle connection timeout
    
    # HTTP specific settings
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.httpUpgradeTypes: "websocket"  # supported upgrade protocols
    
    # Security
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.securityProfileID: "security-profile-1"  # WAF profile for routes
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.securityProfileID: "host-security-profile-1"  # WAF profile for hosts
    
    # Rate limiting
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perSecond: "100"  # global rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perMinute: "6000"  # global rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perSecond: "10"  # per-IP rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perMinute: "600"  # per-IP rate limit
    
    # RBAC configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.action: "ALLOW"  # default RBAC action
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-token.header.name: "X-Api-Token"  # header to check
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-token.header.exact: "admin123"  # required value
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-ip.ip.remoteIp: "10.0.0.0/8"  # allowed IP range
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.any.any: "true"  # match any request
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rbac.action: "DENY"  # host-level RBAC action
    
    # Rule-specific configuration (overrides global settings)
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.api-rule.backends.balancing.mode: "LEAST_REQUEST"  # per-rule balancing
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.api-rule.timeout: "30s"  # per-rule timeout
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.api-rule.idleTimeout: "120s"  # per-rule idle timeout

Annotations reference

Backend group configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.http.useHTTP2
(boolean)
Use HTTP/2 for connections between load balancer and backends.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.mode
(string)
Load balancing mode for backend group. Possible values: RANDOM, ROUND_ROBIN, LEAST_REQUEST.
Example: ROUND_ROBIN
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.localityAwareRouting
(number)
Percentage of traffic sent to backends in the same availability zone.
Example: 80
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.strictLocality
(boolean)
Route traffic only to backends in the same availability zone.
Example: false
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.panicThreshold
(number)
Panic mode threshold percentage for load balancing.
Example: 50

Health check configuration

Common health check settings
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.timeout
(duration)
Health check timeout.
Example: 5s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.interval
(duration)
Interval between health checks.
Example: 10s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.healthyThreshold
(number)
Number of successful checks to mark backend as healthy.
Example: 2
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.unhealthyThreshold
(number)
Number of failed checks to mark backend as unhealthy.
Example: 3
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.port
(number)
Port for health checks.
Example: 8080
HTTP health checks
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.path
(string)
HTTP path for health checks.
Example: /health
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.useHTTP2
(boolean)
Use HTTP/2 for health checks.
Example: false
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.http.host
(string)
Host header for HTTP health checks.
Example: health.example.com
gRPC health checks
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.grpc.serviceName
(string)
gRPC service name for health checks.
Example: health.HealthService
Stream health checks
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.stream.send
(string)
Data to send for TCP health checks.
Example: PING
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.stream.receive
(string)
Expected response for TCP health checks.
Example: PONG
Health check transport settings
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.plaintext
(boolean)
Use plaintext protocol for health checks. Set to true to force HTTP health checks even for HTTPS backends.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.sni
(string)
Server Name Indication (SNI) for health check TLS connections.
Example: health.example.com
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.id
(string)
Cloud certificate ID for health check TLS validation.
Example: health-cert-123
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.bytes
(string)
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format for health check TLS validation.
Example: -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----...

Backend TLS configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.sni
(string)
Server Name Indication (SNI) for TLS connections to backends.
Example: backend.example.com
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.id
(string)
Cloud certificate ID for backend TLS validation.
Example: cert-123456
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.bytes
(string)
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format for backend TLS validation.
Example: -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----...

Stream backend configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.stream.enableProxy
(boolean)
Enable proxy protocol for stream backends.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.stream.keepConnectionsOnHostHealthFailure
(boolean)
Keep connections when backend host becomes unhealthy.
Example: false

Session affinity

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.header.name
(string)
HTTP header name for session affinity.
Example: X-Session-ID
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.name
(string)
Cookie name for session affinity.
Example: session
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.ttl
(duration)
Cookie TTL for session affinity.
Example: 3600s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.sourceIP
(boolean)
Use source IP for session affinity.
Example: true

Route configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.timeout
(duration)
Overall timeout for HTTP connection between load balancer and backend. The maximum time the connection is kept alive, regardless of data transfer. Default: 60s. On timeout, returns UNAVAILABLE status. NOTE: In HTTPRoute you can use rules[].timeouts.backendRequest field instead, it overrides annotation value.
Example: 60s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.idleTimeout
(duration)
Idle timeout for HTTP connection.
Example: 300s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.httpUpgradeTypes
(comma separated strings)
Supported HTTP Upgrade header values.
Example: websocket

Security configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID for route-level protection.
Example: security-profile-1
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID for host-level protection.
Example: host-security-profile-1

Rate limiting

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perSecond
(number)
Rate limit for all requests per second.
Example: 100
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perMinute
(number)
Rate limit for all requests per minute.
Example: 6000
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perSecond
(number)
Rate limit per IP address per second.
Example: 10
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perMinute
(number)
Rate limit per IP address per minute.
Example: 600

RBAC configuration

RBAC allows controlling access to routes or hosts based on request attributes.

Annotations follow the pattern:
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.{rule-type}

Where:

  • {resource} — resource type (rules, hosts);
  • {principal-group} — logical group of checks (e.g. admin);
  • {principal} — specific principal identifier (e.g. check-token);
  • {rule-type} — matching rule type (header, ip, etc.).
Combination Rules
  • All checks within the same principal group are combined with AND logic.
  • Different principal groups are combined with OR logic.
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY) for route access control.
Example: ALLOW
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.name
(string)
Header name to match for route RBAC.
Example: X-Api-Token
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.exact
(string)
Exact header value match for route RBAC.
Example: admin123
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.regex
(string)
Regex pattern for header value match for route RBAC.
Example: ^admin.*
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.prefix
(string)
Header value prefix match for route RBAC.
Example: Bearer
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.ip.remoteIp
(string)
IP address or CIDR block for route RBAC.
Example: 10.0.0.0/8
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.any
(boolean)
Match any request for route RBAC.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY) for host access control.
Example: DENY

Rule-specific configuration

Примечание

Any rules option can be applied to a specific rule by prefixing with rule.{rule-name}.

For example: gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.api-rule.backends.balancing.mode: "LEAST_REQUEST".

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.{rule-name}.backends.balancing.mode
(string)
Load balancing mode for specific rule.
Example: LEAST_REQUEST
gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.{rule-name}.timeout
(duration)
Timeout for specific rule.
Example: 30s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.{rule-name}.idleTimeout
(duration)
Idle timeout for specific rule.
Example: 120s

HTTPRouteSpec

HTTPRoute specification defines the desired state of HTTPRoute.

Appears in: HTTPRoute

Field Description
parentRefs []ParentReference
References to Gateway resources that this HTTPRoute should attach to.
hostnames []string
Hostnames that should match against the HTTP Host header.
rules []HTTPRouteRule
Rules for routing HTTP requests.

ParentReference

Reference to a Gateway resource that this route should attach to.

Appears in: HTTPRouteSpec

Field Description
group string
API group of the parent resource.
Example: gateway.networking.k8s.io
kind string
Kind of the parent resource.
Example: Gateway
namespace string
Namespace of the parent resource.
Example: gateway-ns
name string
Name of the parent resource.
Example: example-gateway
sectionName string
Name of the specific listener to attach to.
Example: http-listener
port int32
Port number of the listener to attach to.
Example: 80

HTTPRouteRule

HTTPRouteRule defines semantics for matching an HTTP request based on conditions (matches), processing it (filters), and forwarding the request to an API object (backendRefs).

Appears in: HTTPRouteSpec

Field Description
name string
Name of the route rule. Must be unique within a Route if set.
Example: api-rule
matches []HTTPRouteMatch
Conditions required for a request to match this rule.
filters []HTTPRouteFilter
Filters to modify requests before forwarding to backends.
backendRefs []HTTPBackendRef
Backend services to route requests to.
timeouts HTTPRouteTimeouts
Timeout configuration for this rule.

HTTPRouteMatch

HTTPRouteMatch defines the predicate used to match requests to a given action. Multiple match types are ANDed together.

Appears in: HTTPRouteRule

Field Description
path HTTPPathMatch
HTTP request path matcher.
headers []HTTPHeaderMatch
HTTP request header matchers.
queryParams []HTTPQueryParamMatch
HTTP query parameter matchers.
method string
HTTP method to match.
Example: GET, POST, PUT.

HTTPPathMatch

HTTPPathMatch describes how to select a HTTP route by matching the HTTP request path.

Appears in: HTTPRouteMatch

Field Description
type string
Path match type. Exact for exact path match, PathPrefix for path prefix match.
Example: Exact, PathPrefix.
value string
Path value to match against.
Example: /api/v1, /.

HTTPRouteFilter

HTTPRouteFilter defines processing steps that must be completed during the request or response lifecycle.

Appears in: HTTPRouteRule, HTTPBackendRef

Field Description
type string
Filter type. Supported: RequestHeaderModifier, ResponseHeaderModifier, RequestRedirect, URLRewrite
Example: RequestHeaderModifier
requestHeaderModifier HTTPHeaderFilter
Request header modification configuration.
responseHeaderModifier HTTPHeaderFilter
Response header modification configuration.
requestRedirect HTTPRequestRedirectFilter
Request redirect configuration.
urlRewrite HTTPURLRewriteFilter
URL rewrite configuration.

HTTPHeaderFilter

HTTPHeaderFilter defines configuration for header modification filters (both RequestHeaderModifier and ResponseHeaderModifier).

Appears in: HTTPRouteFilter

Field Description
set []HTTPHeader
Headers to set, replacing any existing values.
add []HTTPHeader
Headers to add to the request/response.
remove []string
Header names to remove from the request/response.

HTTPRequestRedirectFilter

HTTPRequestRedirectFilter defines configuration for the RequestRedirect filter.

Appears in: HTTPRouteFilter

Field Description
scheme string
Scheme to redirect to.
Example: https
hostname string
Hostname to redirect to.
Example: secure.example.com
path HTTPPathModifier
Path modification for redirect.
port int32
Port to redirect to.
Example: 443
statusCode int
HTTP status code for redirect.
Example: 301, 302.

HTTPPathModifier

HTTPPathModifier defines configuration for path modification in redirects.

Appears in: HTTPRequestRedirectFilter

Field Description
type string
Path modification type. ReplaceFullPath or ReplacePrefixMatch.
Example: ReplaceFullPath
replaceFullPath string
Complete path replacement.
Example: /v2/api
replacePrefixMatch string
Path prefix replacement.
Example: /api/v2

HTTPBackendRef

HTTPBackendRef defines how an HTTPRoute forwards an HTTP request.

Service or YCStorageBucket can be used as a backend.

Appears in: HTTPRouteRule

Field Description
group string
API group of the backend resource.
Example: "", gwin.yandex.cloud.
kind string
Kind of the backend resource.
Example: Service, YCStorageBucket.
name string
Name of the backend resource.
Example: api-service
namespace string
Namespace of the backend resource.
Example: api-ns
port int32
Port of the backend service (for Service kind only).
Example: 8080
weight int32
Weight for traffic distribution between backends.
Example: 80

HTTPRouteTimeouts

HTTPRouteTimeouts defines timeouts that can be configured for an HTTPRoute.

Appears in: HTTPRouteRule

Field Description
backendRequest string
Maximum duration for a request from balancer to a backend.
Example: 25s
