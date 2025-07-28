For teachers, professors, and educational supervisors
For teachers, professors, and educational supervisors
Bring your educational programs up to date by using Yandex Cloud content and services in your IT departments, improve your own skills with our courses, and integrate the latest tools into your curricula for training future professionals.
What we offer
Services and technologies
Leverage Yandex Cloud services to introduce students to cloud technologies.
Infrastructure
Build unified virtual environments for courses in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Machine learning
Use ML technologies in lab work and ML courses for students.
Yandex Tracker
Use Yandex Tracker to train students in handling project work.
Free courses (only in Russian)
Integrate Yandex Cloud’s free content into your learning materials to make your courses more diverse.
Special terms
Enjoy grants and free tier access to get started with cloud technology.
Among numerous projects we have completed jointly with different universities, here are a few worth sharing
Four core products to train ML professionals
We explored which tools and courses universities and EdTech projects use to train ML specialists.
Grant program for educational courses
Leverage cloud solutions to build educational workflow, create new courses, and improve those you already have. Our experts will guide you in efficiently integrating cloud technologies into your educational programs.
Use cases of Yandex Cloud in education
Learn how to integrate cloud tools into your educational workflow:
- why cloud technologies are becoming essential in training the next generation of specialists,
- what subject areas of technical education can benefit from cloud solutions, and what are the possible use cases,
- find out, through two examples, how implementing cloud technologies enhanced student education.
Yandex DataSphere to support educational workflow
During the webinar, we discussed:
- opportunities cloud technologies bring to learning process,
- using Yandex DataSphere in education and science,
- ML tools used for learning,
- ways to streamline student teamwork and get students ready for shared development.
Yandex Cloud for education
If you want to start using cloud technologies for your studies and academic projects, contact us.