Contact UsGet started

For teachers, professors, and educational supervisors

Bring your educational programs up to date by using Yandex Cloud content and services in your IT departments, improve your own skills with our courses, and integrate the latest tools into your curricula for training future professionals.

Contact us

What we offer

Services and technologies

Leverage Yandex Cloud services to introduce students to cloud technologies.

Read more

Infrastructure

Build unified virtual environments for courses in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Machine learning

Use ML technologies in lab work and ML courses for students.

Read more

Yandex Tracker

Use Yandex Tracker to train students in handling project work.

Read more

Free courses (only in Russian)

Integrate Yandex Cloud’s free content into your learning materials to make your courses more diverse.

Read more

Special terms

Enjoy grants and free tier access to get started with cloud technology.

Read more

Among numerous projects we have completed jointly with different universities, here are a few worth sharing

Four core products to train ML professionals

We explored which tools and courses universities and EdTech projects use to train ML specialists.

Read more

Grant program for educational courses

Leverage cloud solutions to build educational workflow, create new courses, and improve those you already have. Our experts will guide you in efficiently integrating cloud technologies into your educational programs.

Join the program

Use cases of Yandex Cloud in education

Learn how to integrate cloud tools into your educational workflow:

  • why cloud technologies are becoming essential in training the next generation of specialists,
  • what subject areas of technical education can benefit from cloud solutions, and what are the possible use cases,
  • find out, through two examples, how implementing cloud technologies enhanced student education.

Yandex DataSphere to support educational workflow

During the webinar, we discussed:

  • opportunities cloud technologies bring to learning process,
  • using Yandex DataSphere in education and science,
  • ML tools used for learning,
  • ways to streamline student teamwork and get students ready for shared development.

Yandex Cloud for education

If you want to start using cloud technologies for your studies and academic projects, contact us.