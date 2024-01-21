Kazan Federal University’s success story: Simplifying project deployment with Yandex Cloud’s serverless technologies

The Institute of Information Technology and Intelligent Systems (ITIS) is an innovative IT faculty established in 2011 through a joint initiative by the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan Federal University (KFU), and some leading IT companies in the region.

Guided by top IT workforce, ITIS students gain hands-on experience both in practical training and R&D projects across more than 20 labs established through collaboration between the IT industry and ITIS. Launched in 2017 within KFU’s Software Engineering Department, Smart Education Lab focuses on developing educational initiatives, such as learning management systems, new educational models in engineering and IT education, and apps designed to nurture professional skills.

Each year, Smart Education Lab hosts around 50 students working on those projects. Mentored by both faculty members and lab staff, they build teams and manage software development workflows that closely mirror real-world industry practices.

Previously, test versions of those projects were hosted on UniEnv, a KFU’s in-house platform by ITIS, for hosting and maintaining student projects. However, UniEnv relied on virtual machines and required additional effort to scale.

By the third year of the platform operation, it became clear that its infrastructure would hardly bear even 10 more new projects. Initially, the team considered scaling the current solution by adding more VMs, but they had to abandon this approach due to lack of consistent workload on the deployed apps. What they needed was a solution that could:

Support the deployment of 10 new projects every year, without extra effort from system administrators.

Maintain 40 apps that were already running, each used by between 1 and 100 users per week.

Run code in multiple programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, Java, C#, and PHP.

To meet these needs, ITIS explored a number of cloud platforms that could offer dynamic scalability while reducing operational costs. The reliability and flexibility of cloud solutions also mattered, as this would help the team overcome the limitations of the university’s in-house hardware.

When seeking for an appropriate option, the Lab looked for a cloud provider that:

Offered a comprehensive collection of tools and features capable of supporting all apps and systems developed within Smart Education Lab.

Delivered proprietary solutions, with no exposure to any licensing risks.

Had data centers in Russia, to comply with the local laws and regulations.

Had 24/7 technical support that was able and willing to resolve issues quickly.

Had an intuitive management interface and a feature-rich member area.

After reviewing a number of competing options, the Lab’s staff ultimately opted for Yandex Cloud, impressed by its broad range of features, as well as rapid and professional around-the-clock responses from its support team. The team at Smart Education Lab also found that serverless technology by Yandex Cloud was particularly well-suited for practicing education-related tasks, running computing resources only when triggered by user requests, which significantly boosts overall efficiency. Furthermore, Yandex Cloud provides well-structured guides and user-friendly interfaces, both graphical and command-line, making it easy for users to grasp the essence quickly and start working right away.