How UrFU students create apps with serveless technologies

First and foremost, the university needed an infrastructure solution with straightforward deployment, suitable for beginner developers. Yandex Cloud offers multiple approaches for deploying app projects. One popular option is Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes®; however, setting up a cluster in this case requires DevOps expertise. That is why the Project Practicum owners chose Yandex Serverless Containers instead: with it, the students can run containers without creating virtual machines or Kubernetes clusters, as well as upload web app images built with any programming language. The system automatically deploys the image, flexibly scaling based on how many requests it gets.

For serverless computing and data storage and processing, students use Yandex Managed Service for YDB, a solution for managing distributed SQL databases that delivers high availability and scalability combined with strong consistency and ACID transactions. In serverless mode, it fully automates scaling of the storage layer, query execution layer, and backups; thus, the system is manageable whatever the load and however unpredictable it is. YDB suits most projects, and using Yandex Managed Service for YDB, the university only pays for the number of actually processed queries.

Due to this serverless technology, students only need to set up a production environment once, during active development; after that, the product will run and scale automatically. Moreover, students do not have to request computing resources each time the app workload grows.

With Yandex API Gateway, the students get their apps to process API requests with minimal latency. A key advantage is its automatic scaling during peak loads, ensuring consistent response times; Yandex Cloud DNS manages access to the product’s website.

To build their app version, students simply run an SSH script through the Yandex Cloud CLI.

The deployed infrastructure is serverless, meaning the university only pays for data storage and operations. Thanks to the special Yandex Cloud pricing tier, the first 1,000,000 operations per month are free.

Initially, UrFU’s FIIT tested this deployment approach with a project developed for Yekaterinburg’s Days of Space festival.

Students built a booking system for events at Yekaterinburg’s annual Days of Space festival, held in celebration of Space Day.

Organized by the Want to Be Part of Science Foundation and backed by the Yekaterinburg city administration, the festival offers dozens of space-themed events, all free to attend, although the visitor capacity is limited. For example, the planetarium tours can only accommodate groups of up to 20 people. Kseniya Kantor, co-founder of Want to Be Part of Science, tasked FIIT students with developing a ticket-booking system for the festival.

There were just six weeks to complete the project, by April 1, with only three students in the project team.

To ensure production readiness, the team tested their infrastructure by deploying the app mock-up. The Python backend was hosted on Yandex Serverless Containers, while the React frontend was deployed in Yandex Object Storage. For data storage, they used Yandex Managed Service for YDB, while API Gateway provided a single URL for all components in the app. Closer to launch, the team registered a domain, with DNS and HTTPS certificates configured using Yandex Cloud services.

The app was released on schedule in early April. On April 8, festival attendees used tickets booked through the system to access their chosen events. The web app ran smoothly from April 8 to 15, processing bookings from around 650 unique users and issuing 2,000 tickets.

After the release, user feedback revealed the need to adjust the data type adopted for storing visitor birthdates; this was a valuable lesson in real-world development. This ability to iteratively improve from user feedback is one of the key advantages of using Yandex Cloud for educational projects, helping students better understand end-user needs and tailor their product accordingly. The team’s project was later named among UrFU’s top 24 student works of the academic year, and also one of the top four in IT.

Today, the students are leveraging the same infrastructure for their own production-ready solutions. Given the experiment’s success, UrFU’s FIIT now explores prospects for further integrating cloud platform services into its curriculum.