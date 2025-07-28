Contact UsGet started

Use Yandex Cloud to enhance your information security, promote digital transformation, and implement innovative educational projects.

Tasks you can solve with Yandex Cloud

Deliver educational and tech projects

Leverage cloud services to create and implement innovative solutions in technology and education.

Manage data in an efficient way

Store, analyze, and visualize data to optimize your workflows and support decision-making.

Build and scale your solutions

Use cloud infrastructure to efficiently create, test, and launch your products.

Keep your services stable and secure

Provide high information security level and stable performance for your online solutions.

What Yandex Cloud for universities offers

Building flexible educational ecosystems

Create customized learning systems. Provide your students with the opportunity to tailor their learning paths to their needs with flexible course selection and adaptive content.

Virtual development and testing environment

Create dedicated spaces for educational and research projects. Deploy resources for hands-on learning and teamwork with flexible scaling.

AI Studio

Integrate YandexGPT into your workflows to address diverse university challenges and launch cloud-based development of your own AI solutions.​

Data for science, education, and management

Store, analyze, and visualize information. Foster students' proficiency in data analysis tools and leverage data-driven insights to streamline university workflows.

​Translation and multilingual solutions

With machine learning, you can translate large amounts of educational content, lectures, and documents, making them globally accessible.

Streamlining admissions and educational workflows

Automate call center work, process admission applications, and enhance student engagement.

HSE’s Digital University

HSE University and Yandex Cloud are working together to build the Digital University.

Completed projects

Migrating to Yandex Tracker in just seven days

In April 2022, RANEPA moved all its development workflows to Yandex Tracker within a week.

How YandexGPT guides HSE University applicants in choosing right courses

Using YandexGPT API and Yandex SpeechKit, our project team built an AI bot and integrated it into the HSE University’s portal.

How Tomsk State University became the first in Russia to launch hybrid learning

The Tomsk State University used Yandex Cloud technologies to develop Aktru, a hybrid learning platform.

How the Russian Open Education project braced its platform for ultrahigh loads

By leveraging cloud services, the platform reduced infrastructure expenses by 50%.

Technology use cases in educational institutions

State-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for creating a digital learning environment.

Special conditions

Grants

Leverage our grant program to integrate cloud solutions into your learning environment.

Marketplace

Improve and develop your solutions with powerful tools from our partners.

Support

Yandex Cloud experts will help you with integrating cloud solutions into your university’s digital transformation workflows.

Using YandexGPT for educational and scientific purposes

During the webinar, we discussed:

  • features of large language models, in particular, YandexGPT,
  • ways to integrate AI into the work of educational and scientific organizations,
  • real-world case studies from HSE and Sechenov University experts,
  • cost and efficiency of using the relevant tools.

Implementing a serverless system of customized learning paths

  • basic principles of developing serverless systems for universities,
  • solution architecture,
  • experience in using serverless and microservice technologies for educational purposes,
  • specifics of integrating personal education plans into the existing learning process,
  • challenges for the university IT teams.

Yandex Cloud for education

Got ideas on how to use cloud solutions at your university? Contact us now!