Yandex Cloud AI Studio

Create, implement, and scale AI solutions using enterprise-grade tools.

Advantages of AI Studio

All ML/AI services in one ecosystem

From data processing to model integration, making working with artificial intelligence as efficient as possible.

Decreased time-to-market

We took care of the infrastructure and created tools for rapid implementation and experimentation, like the ML SDK and AI Playground.

Foundation models with access via the API

Current models:
— large generative models, e.g., YandexGPT and YandexART
— specialized — for speech-to-text conversion, voice synthesis, search, and more.

Corporate-level security

All services are created according to high cloud security standards and comply with the requirements of Federal Law 152-FZ.

ML services for full-cycle development and implementation of AI solutions

YandexGPT API

Large language model for business

Foundation Models

Generative models for business

SpeechKit

Speech recognition and speech synthesis technologies

SpeechSense

Speech analysis service

DataSphere

Full cycle ML development environment

Yandex Search API

A service for making search queries

Vision OCR

A computer vision service for text recognition and extraction

Translate

Machine translation with support for over 90 languages

Accelerated time to market

Solutions for quick verification of your hypotheses and easy integration.

AI Playground

Experiment with large generative models in a user-friendly interface.

AI Playground simplifies the joint development of applications based on YandexGPT and YandexART, and also makes it possible to debug scripts and generated results before directly integrating models via the API.

ML SDK

A library of tools and ready-made code examples to speed up product development in AI Studio.

The ML SDK provides a standardized way to interact with AI Studio’s foundation models and services, and simplifies integration with other Yandex Cloud components.

Implement multi-functional scenarios using multiple ML components simultaneously

Find comprehensive solutions, and we will provide everything you need for the seamless integration and stable operation of your application in the cloud.

Leverage all the capabilities of AI for your business

Automate call centers

Use voice robots, implement chatbots, automate the processing of customer requests, and get insights from client feedback.

Create AI assistants

Assign operational tasks to YandexGPT-based assistants, get answers from the language model in the right format, taking your own knowledge base into account.

Fine-tune your models

Create them from scratch or based on ready-made large language models using advanced fine-tuning tools

Experiment with different services

Combine AI Studio services to create comprehensive solutions that will work with speech, text, and images based on your own data sources.

Unlock all the capabilities of ML/AI with Yandex Cloud AI Studio

