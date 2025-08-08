BareMetal API, REST: PrivateCloudConnection.Create
Creates a private cloud connection in the specified folder.
HTTP request
POST https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/privateCloudConnections
Body parameters
{
"routingInstanceId": "string",
"vrfId": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
routingInstanceId
|
string
ID of Cloud Router Routing Instance.
|
vrfId
|
string
ID of VRF that is connected to routing Instance.
To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": {
"privateCloudConnectionId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": {
"id": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"cloudId": "string",
"routingInstanceId": "string",
"vrfId": "string",
"status": "string",
"name": "string",
"createdAt": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
CreatePrivateCloudConnectionMetadata
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
CreatePrivateCloudConnectionMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
privateCloudConnectionId
|
string
ID of the private cloud connection that is being created.
Status
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
PrivateCloudConnection
A Private cloud connection resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the private cloud connection.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the private cloud connection belongs to.
|
cloudId
|
string
ID of the cloud that the private cloud connection belongs to.
|
routingInstanceId
|
string
ID of Cloud Router Routing Instance.
|
vrfId
|
string
ID of VRF that is connected to routing Instance.
|
status
|
enum (Status)
Status of the private cloud connection.
|
name
|
string
Name of the private cloud connection.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the