Updated at September 24, 2025

YCStorageBucket is a Gwin custom resource for referencing S3 buckets from Yandex Object Storage. It allows you to use Object Storage buckets as backend targets in HTTPRoute, IngressBackendGroup, Ingress resources for serving static content or as part of traffic routing strategies.

Cheatsheet

apiVersion: gwin.yandex.cloud/v1
kind: YCStorageBucket
metadata:
  name: example-bucket
  namespace: example-ns
spec:
  bucketRef:
    bucketName: "my-static-content-bucket"

Reference the YCStorageBucket as a backend in HTTPRoute:

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
  name: static-content-route
  namespace: example-ns
spec:
  parentRefs:
    - name: example-gateway
  hostnames:
    - "static.example.com"
  rules:
    - matches:
        - path:
            type: PathPrefix
            value: "/assets"
      backendRefs:
        - group: gwin.yandex.cloud
          kind: YCStorageBucket
          name: example-bucket
          weight: 100
Field Description
metadata ObjectMeta
Standard Kubernetes metadata.
spec YCStorageBucketSpec
Storage bucket specification.

YCStorageBucketSpec

YCStorageBucketSpec defines the desired state of YCStorageBucket.

Appears in: YCStorageBucket

Field Description
bucketRef YCStorageBucketReference
Reference to the Yandex Cloud S3 Bucket.

YCStorageBucketReference

YCStorageBucketReference is a reference to a Yandex Cloud S3 Bucket.

Appears in: YCStorageBucketSpec

Field Description
bucketName string
Name of the Yandex Cloud S3 Bucket.
Example: my-static-content-bucket
