YCStorageBucket
Updated at September 24, 2025
YCStorageBucket is a Gwin custom resource for referencing S3 buckets from Yandex Object Storage. It allows you to use Object Storage buckets as backend targets in HTTPRoute, IngressBackendGroup, Ingress resources for serving static content or as part of traffic routing strategies.
Cheatsheet
apiVersion: gwin.yandex.cloud/v1
kind: YCStorageBucket
metadata:
name: example-bucket
namespace: example-ns
spec:
bucketRef:
bucketName: "my-static-content-bucket"
Reference the YCStorageBucket as a backend in HTTPRoute:
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
name: static-content-route
namespace: example-ns
spec:
parentRefs:
- name: example-gateway
hostnames:
- "static.example.com"
rules:
- matches:
- path:
type: PathPrefix
value: "/assets"
backendRefs:
- group: gwin.yandex.cloud
kind: YCStorageBucket
name: example-bucket
weight: 100
|Field
|Description
|metadata
|ObjectMeta
Standard Kubernetes metadata.
|spec
|YCStorageBucketSpec
Storage bucket specification.
YCStorageBucketSpec
YCStorageBucketSpec defines the desired state of YCStorageBucket.
Appears in: YCStorageBucket
|Field
|Description
|bucketRef
|YCStorageBucketReference
Reference to the Yandex Cloud S3 Bucket.
YCStorageBucketReference
YCStorageBucketReference is a reference to a Yandex Cloud S3 Bucket.
Appears in: YCStorageBucketSpec
|Field
|Description
|bucketName
|string
Name of the Yandex Cloud S3 Bucket.
Example:
my-static-content-bucket