Updated at September 24, 2025

Service represents a Kubernetes service that acts as a backend for Gwin resources. Services are used as backend targets in HTTPRoute, GRPCRoute, TLSRoute, and Ingress resources to distribute incoming traffic within a Kubernetes cluster.

Service is a standard Kubernetes resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Gwin. For configuration details, see the upstream documentation.

For an alternative approach using CRD instead of annotations, see ServicePolicy.

Cheatsheet

NOTE: Specification provided below is not valid configuration.

It's just demonstration of all Service fields.

apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: example-service
  namespace: example-ns
  annotations:  # see annotations example below
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.type: "Node"
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.ipFamily: "IPv4"
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.cidrs: "10.0.0.0/8,172.16.0.0/12"
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.albZoneMatch: "true"
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.node.onlyWithPods: "true"
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.node.addressType: "InternalIP"
spec:
  type: NodePort  # service type for Gwin backends
  selector:
    app: example-app  # pod selector
  ports:
    - name: http  # port name
      protocol: TCP  # protocol
      port: 80  # service port
      targetPort: 8080  # container port
      nodePort: 30080  # node port
    - name: https
      protocol: TCP
      port: 443
      targetPort: 8443
      nodePort: 30443
Field Description
metadata ServiceMeta
Name, namespace and annotations.
spec ServiceSpec
Service specification.

ServiceMeta

Appears in: Service

Field Description
name string
Name of the Service.
namespace string
Namespace of the Service.
annotations map[string]string
Annotations of the Service.

Annotations cheatsheet

NOTE: Specification provided below is not valid configuration.

apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  annotations:
    # Target configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.type: "Node"  # Node or Pod targets
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.ipFamily: "IPv4"  # IP family for targets
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.cidrs: "10.0.0.0/8,172.16.0.0/12"  # Address filtering
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.albZoneMatch: "true"  # Zone matching
    
    # Node-specific configuration (when targets.type is "Node")
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.node.onlyWithPods: "true"  # Only nodes with pods
    gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.node.addressType: "InternalIP"  # Address type

Annotations reference

Target Configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.type
(string)
Specifies whether to use Node or Pod endpoints as ALB targets. Node uses cluster nodes as targets (default), Pod uses individual pods as targets.
Example: Node
gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.ipFamily
(string)
Specifies which IP family to use for target addresses. Currently only IPv4 is supported.
Example: IPv4
gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.cidrs
(string list)
Helps select appropriate target addresses when targets have multiple IP addresses. Only addresses within these CIDR blocks will be used for ALB targets.
Example: 10.0.0.0/8,172.16.0.0/12
gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.albZoneMatch
(boolean)
Controls whether to verify that targets are located in the same zones as the ALB. When true (default), only targets in ALB zones are included.
Example: true

Node Target Configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.node.onlyWithPods
(boolean)
Controls whether to include only nodes that have pods for this service. When true (default), only nodes running pods that match the service selector are used as targets.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/targets.node.addressType
(string)
Specifies which node address type to use for ALB targets. InternalIP uses node's internal IP address (default), ExternalIP uses node's external IP address.
Example: InternalIP

ServiceSpec

Appears in: Service

Field Description
type string
Type of service. For Gwin backends, must be NodePort.
selector map[string]string
Label selector for pods that this service routes to.
ports []ServicePort
List of ports exposed by this service.

ServicePort

Appears in: ServiceSpec

Field Description
name string
Name of the port. Must be unique within the service.
protocol string
Protocol for this port. Must be TCP, UDP, or SCTP. Defaults to TCP.
port int32
Port number exposed by the service.
targetPort int32 or string
Port number or name on the pod that traffic should be directed to.
nodePort int32
Port on each node on which this service is exposed when type is NodePort. If not specified, a port will be allocated automatically.
