Migrating from an ALB ingress controller to Gwin
- Installing Gwin
- Running the converter script
- Creating new resources in the cluster
- Checking that your load balancing is correct
- Redirecting traffic to the new load balancer
- Deleting the resources you no longer need
- Troubleshooting
- Resource transformation examples
Follow this tutorial to migrate your Kubernetes apps from an Application Load Balancer ingress controller to the new Gwin controller for Managed Service for Kubernetes.
To migrate your app from an Application Load Balancer ingress controller to the Gwin controller:
- Install Gwin.
- Run the converter script.
- Create new resources in the cluster.
- Make sure your load balancing is correct.
- Redirect traffic to the new load balancer.
- Delete the resources you no longer need.
Installing Gwin
Deploy the Gwin controller in your cluster following this guide. The controller will not respond to the ALB ingress controller's resources because its specification uses a different
ingressClassName.
Running the converter script
The
alb-ingress-converter tool automatically converts existing ALB ingress controller resources to the Gwin controller's format.
The converter transforms your Kubernetes resources as follows:
- IngressClass: Changes the ALB ingress class to
gwin-default.
- Annotations: Converts
ingress.alb.yc.io/*annotations to
gwin.yandex.cloud/*format.
- Backend Groups: Converts
HttpBackendGroup/
GrpcBackendGroupresources into
IngressBackendGroup.
- Storage Buckets: Converts references to Object Storage buckets into
YCStorageBucketresources.
- Services: Creates
IngressBackendGroupresources for backend groups when needed.
- Path Types: Updates path types to support regular expressions (
ImplementationSpecific).
To run the converter script, do the following:
-
Download the converter binary and make it executable. The file you need is stored in a public Object Storage bucket. Builds are available for the following operating systems:
Sample command to download the file for Linux:
wget https://storage.yandexcloud.net/gwin/utils/alb-ingress-converter/alb-ingress-converter-v1.0.0.linux-amd64.tar.gz && tar -xzf alb-ingress-converter-v1.0.0.linux-amd64.tar.gz && chmod +x alb-ingress-converter
-
Optionally, export all ALB ingress resources from your cluster using the following command:
kubectl get ingress,ingressclasses,ingressgroupsettings,httpbackendgroups,grpcbackendgroups,services \ -A -o yaml > current-resources.yaml
Alternatively, you can run the converter to fetch resources directly from the cluster. In this case, the converter will use the default
kubectlconfiguration or the one specified via the
-kubeconfigparameter.
-
Run the converter in one of the following ways:
-
Basic usage of the converter:
# Converting from files ./alb-ingress-converter -input-files current-resources.yaml # Directly converting from the cluster ./alb-ingress-converter
-
Advanced usage options:
# Specifying an output directory ./alb-ingress-converter -input-files input.yaml -output-dir ./migration-output # Adding prefixes/suffixes to resource names to avoid naming conflicts ./alb-ingress-converter -input-files input.yaml -add-name-suffix "-migrated" # Saving diff files to review changes ./alb-ingress-converter -input-files input.yaml -save-diff # Validation-only mode (without generating output) ./alb-ingress-converter -input-files input.yaml -validate-only # Processing multiple files or directories ./alb-ingress-converter -input-files file1.yaml,file2.yaml ./alb-ingress-converter -input-dirs ./manifests -recursive
The converter supports the following command-line flags:
Flag Description
-kubeconfig
Path to the
kubectlconfiguration file
-input-files
Comma-separated list of YAML files containing the input resource configuration
-input-dirs
Comma-separated list of directories containing the input resource configuration
-recursive
Recursively scan input directories.
The default value is
false.
-output-dir
Output directory for converted resources.
The default value is
./alb-ingress-converter-output.
-output-format
Output format,
filesor
stdout.
The default value is
files.
-save-diff
Save diff files showing the changes made.
The default value is
false.
-validate-only
Validate input files only.
The default value is
false.
-add-name-prefix
Add a prefix to the names of generated resources.
The default value is
"".
-add-name-suffix
Add a suffix to the names of generated resources.
The default value is
"".
-ingress-controller-name
Controller name used for filtering resources.
The default value is
ingress.alb.yc.io/yc-alb-ingress-controller.
-
-
Review the converter's output. The output directory is structured as follows:
output/ ├── alb-ingress/ # Original ALB ingress resources │ ├── ... ├── gwin/ # Converted Gwin resources │ ├── ... └── diff/ # Diff files (if the `-save-diff` flag was used) └── ...
Creating new resources in the cluster
Review the converted resources and apply them to your cluster:
- Inspect the generated YAML files in the
gwinfolder.
- Apply them using the command:
kubectl apply -f <YAML_file>. This will create a new load balancer.
- Make sure all resources were created successfully by checking their status with the
kubectl getcommand.
The new load balancer will be created without removing the existing one.
Checking that your load balancing is correct
Test the new load balancer to ensure it functions correctly:
- Get the IP address of your new load balancer:
- Retrieve the
Ingressresource status using the
kubectl get Ingresscommand.
- In the management console, do the following:
- Go to the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster page.
- In the left-hand panel, select Network.
- Navigate to the Ingress tab.
- Retrieve the
- Make sure routing behaves as expected by testing the availability of your app's HTTP/HTTPS endpoints.
- Make sure backend health checks report all backends as healthy.
- Check the logs for errors and review the load balancer metrics for any signs of performance issues.
Redirecting traffic to the new load balancer
- Update your domain DNS records to point to the new load balancer's IP address, thereby redirecting traffic.
- Monitor app metrics during the traffic switchover.
- Make sure the app's features remain fully accessible after the traffic redirection.
Deleting the resources you no longer need
- Delete your old ALB Ingress resources, i.e., original ingress controllers, backend groups, etc.
- Uninstall the ALB Ingress Controller app.
- Remove any unused load balancers or TLS certificates.
Troubleshooting
Converter errors
No resources found error:
- Make sure
IngressClassresources are included in the input data.
- Check that the ingress controller name filter matches your actual configuration.
Resource transformation examples
Ingress resource basic configuration
Before converting (ALB ingress class):
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
annotations:
ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name: "my-group"
ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: "sg-1,sg-2"
spec:
ingressClassName: yc-alb-ingress
rules:
- host: example.com
http:
paths:
- path: /
pathType: Prefix
backend:
service:
name: grpc-service
port:
number: 80
After converting (Gwin class):
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
annotations:
gwin.yandex.cloud/groupName: "my-group"
gwin.yandex.cloud/securityGroups: "sg-1,sg-2"
spec:
ingressClassName: gwin-default
rules:
- host: example.com
http:
paths:
- path: /
pathType: Prefix
backend:
resource:
apiGroup: gwin.yandex.cloud
kind: IngressBackendGroup
name: grpc-service-80
Converting a backend group
Before converting (ALB ingress version):
apiVersion: alb.yc.io/v1alpha1
kind: HttpBackendGroup
metadata:
name: weighted-backends
spec:
backends:
- name: v1
service:
name: app-v1
port:
number: 8080
weight: 70
After converting (Gwin version):
apiVersion: gwin.yandex.cloud/v1
kind: IngressBackendGroup
metadata:
name: weighted-backends
spec:
type: HTTP
backends:
- name: v1
backendRef:
name: app-v1
port: 8080
weight: 70